It’s not altogether unusual for movies to have one standout character who becomes emblematic of the best qualities of the film, but these characters take being a highlight to another level. Standing as the sole reason why these films were watchable, these wonderful characters are saviors of cinematic disasterpieces that would otherwise be completely forgotten without them.

In some of these cases, it’s as simple as a great villain or a scene-stealing supporting character thriving where the heroes completely collapse. Other times, it’s one committed performance, taking a screenplay that offers very little and turning it into something interesting and entertaining. All we know for sure is that without these stand-alone figures single-handedly commanding the screen, these otherwise awful films would have struggled to amount to anything.

10 Skeletor (Frank Langella)

'Masters of the Universe' (1987)

After beginning its life as a line of action figures, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe became one of the most popular cartoons in the 1980s, consisting of a hit television series and multiple spin-off features. 1987’s Masters of the Universe is a famously ill-fated attempt to capitalize on the title’s success by making a live-action adaptation.

For the film’s many flaws, though, it contains an incredible highlight in Frank Langella’s portrayal of He-Man’s evil nemesis, Skeletor. Navigating the influx of corny comedy and action adventure with great precision and absolute commitment, Langella’s Skeletor thrives at realizing the film’s camp appeal, where virtually every other element of the film fails. In an interview with Variety in 2020, Langella stated that he played the part for his son and that he still cherishes the role as one of his favorite parts of his career.

9 Darth Maul (Ray Park)

'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Ewan McGregor’s depiction of Obi-Wan is quite rightly heralded as a highlight of the prequel trilogy, but his brilliance largely came in the second and third films that, for all their flaws, also had some other strengths. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace is a medley of exposition-heavy sci-fi adventure that is occasionally broken up by glimpses of inspired excellence, the most notable of which being its now iconic villain, Darth Maul (Ray Park).

As the underling of the scheming Darth Sidious, Darth Maul serves as the major antagonistic force of the film, dispatched to capture Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). With an imposing physicality that is accentuated by his silent scowl, Darth Maul is unforgettable for his double-bladed lightsaber and unique Zabrak appearance, while his impact on the film with such limited screen time has made him a fan-favorite character from the Star Wars saga.

8 Caesar (Roddy McDowell)

'Battle for the Planet of the Apes' (1973)

By the time 1973’s Battle for the Planet of the Apes came around, the franchise was drained of originality and was coasting on its past successes, a tired sci-fi world, and the talent of Roddy McDowell. Critically derided and a box office disappointment compared to its predecessors, the final entry of the original film series is one of the Apes franchise's weakest outings. It focuses on ape leader Caesar (McDowell) as he strives to achieve a seemingly impossible peace between humanity and the apes, with warmongering factions on both sides trying to foil his plans.

Bereft of fresh ideas and hopelessly struggling to generate any semblance of drama or intensity, Battle for the Planet of the Apes is a tough watch, though it does find some intrigue in its lead character. While surrounded by dull and uninteresting characters, Caesar’s turmoil and McDowell’s portrayal make for an enticing centerpiece in an otherwise uneventful film.

7 Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa)

'Fast X' (2023)

With a staggering 11 films, the Fast & Furious franchise ranges from thoroughly enjoyable action mayhem at its best to near-unwatchable and incomprehensible jargon at its worst. Sadly, the much-hyped Fast X dwindles among the lesser installments of the petrol-pumping saga, focusing on Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his collective family as they are targeted by a drug kingpin’s vengeful son, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa).

In a scene-stealing performance, Momoa imbues Reyes with a captivating grandiosity as a gleefully psychotic yet richly charismatic antagonist that generates plenty of energetic, engine-revving thrills for Fast X. In what is the actor’s most striking role, Momoa embraces going completely over-the-top, delivering a knock-out bad guy performance even if Fast X probably doesn’t warrant it. He alone makes the film a vibrant and heart-pounding hit of high-octane adrenaline.

6 Francisco Scaramanga

'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1974)

While Roger Moore’s first portrayal as James Bond in 1973’s Live and Let Die was well received upon release, his follow-up outing wasn’t quite so popular. Marred by smutty yet dull dialogue, no gadgetry excitement, and an abundance of uninspired character decisions, The Man with the Golden Gun exemplifies much of the Bond franchise at its cringe-worthy worst. But it does have one saving grace in the form of its villain, Francisco Scaramanga (Christopher Lee).

A master assassin who sets his sights on 007 as the ultimate hit, Scaramanga overshadows Bond throughout the movie as a more stylish and intriguing character. His aura has an air of gravitas and sophistication courtesy of Lee’s brilliant villainy that was a trademark of his career. By the time the final altercation arrives, most viewers are actively hoping that Scaramanga and his golden gun will prevail over Bond.

5 Sandy Lyle (Philip Seymour Hoffman)

'Along Came Polly' (2004)