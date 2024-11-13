Cinema has a unique way of bringing tragic stories and characters to life, often leaving a lasting impression on viewers thanks to the inspiring way they face often impossible odds. However, some tales — and the people who inhabit them — are darker and tragic, highlighting the pain of loss, depths of resilience, and the complexities of life and fate, inciting audiences to reflect on the fragility of life.

Throughout the years, many fictional characters have stood out from the rest for their touching, heartbreaking stories that have helped shape them in one way or another. From old Hollywood monsters like the titular character's creation in Frankenstein to unique beings as seen in fan-favorite franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, these are some of the most tragic characters in movies.

10 Gollum

'The Lord of the Rings' Series

Image via New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings' pivotal character Gollum, voiced by Andy Serkis, deserves a mention when it comes to the most tragic film characters, as he perfectly embodies a life consumed by obsession and his tragic ending steams from several different layers. Originally named Sméagol and once a hobbit-like creature, the character undergoes a major transformation throughout the movies.

Reduced to his lust for the Ring (his "precious"), this The Lord of the Rings standout character is a lonely one at its core, with his tragic ending touching many viewers. Over the course of the films, he loses his identity and becomes a conflicting figure, often torn between his past self and his current self, and is a powerful symbol of the destructive power of obsession and moral corruption. No doubt, his character arc is undoubtedly a memorable one in the saga.

9 Romeo & Juliet

'Romeo + Juliet' (1996)

Image via 20th Century Fox

This Baz Luhrmann adaptation of the iconic William Shakespeare play immerses audiences in its narrative through its beautiful visuals, providing viewers with a refreshing take on the iconic tale. Set in the hip modern suburb of Verona and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, Romeo & Juliet follows two feuding families whose children meet and fall in love with terrible consequences.

It is no surprise that Romeo and Juliet are two of the most tragic characters of all time, and Luhrmann emphasizes this once more. In the stylized 1996 film, Romeo and Juliet fall passionately in love only to be trapped by family feuds and societal expectations. Romeo's tragic sacrifice at the end — and Juliet's immediate choice to join him in the afterlife — makes it a touching tale that still has audiences reaching for the tissues today.

8 Severus Snape

'Harry Potter' Series

Image via Warner Bros.

Like The Lord of the Rings, the Harry Potter saga has offered audiences a handful of iconic characters to connect with, with the late Alan Rickman's Snape being one of the most controversial (and beloved) out of them all. The Hogwarts professor is a prominent figure in the books and movies, known for his sarcasm, cold demeanor, and mysterious nature.

Many fans of the franchise believe that what Snape has done, including the harsh treatment of his pupils, is unjustifiable. However, it is hard to deny that he is one of the franchise's most iconic and complex characters, even showcasing heroism towards his closure. Snape is often considered a tragic character, particularly for everything he went through at a young age (including his relationship with Lily and his upbringing in a problematic household with an abusive father). It is worth noting that other layered characters such as Sirius Black or Remus Lupin also fit the bill when it comes to tragic on-screen figures.

7 Frankenstein's Monster

'Frankenstein' (1931)

Image via Universal Pictures

Although short, this 93-year-old horror masterpiece endures as one of the most iconic entries in the horror genre. Based on the iconic Mary Shelley novel of the same name, Frankenstein sees a doctor/scientist (Colin Clive) obsessed with assembling a living being from parts of several exhumed corpses.

Many elements make Frankenstein's creation a tragic character in cinema, whether that is because of how he is left to fend for himself immediately after "birth" or his child-like innocence, which comes with tragic consequences. It also does not help that the Monster's appearance causes others to fear, reject, and hate him, leading the character to become what others believe and perceive him to be. All in all, Frankenstein is a tragic tale of alienation, loneliness, and the consequences of attempting to "play God."

6 King Kong

'King Kong' (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures

​​​​​​​

King Kong is captured from his home and stripped of his freedom; he is transformed from a powerful and magnificent being into a caged spectacle for mankind to enjoy. The 2005 thrilling monster film directed by Peter Jackson follows a greedy film producer who assembles a team of filmmakers and sets out for the infamous Skull Island with disastrous results.

Despite his immense power, King Kong is not inherently violent — that is part of what makes him such a tragic character; his actions are often misunderstood as aggression when he is just trying to protect himself. King Kong paints its titular character as a victim of human exploitation, providing a thoughtful commentary on the conflict between humanity and nature, including how humans attempt to control and destroy what they do not understand.

5 Anakin Skywalker

'Star Wars' Series

Image via Lucasfilm

Out of all the Star Wars characters, the story of Anakin Skywalker, also known as Darth Vader, is possibly the most heartwrenching. Brought to life by Hayden Christensen, Anakin's downfall is one of the most memorable — he begins with humble origins, is manipulated by Palpatine in numerous ways, and eventually reaches the culmination of his tragedy by transforming from Jedi Knight to the series' most iconic villain.

Despite his sad ending, Star Wars' fallen hero is a beloved character by worldwide fans and has made an impact in pop culture. In a way, part of what makes him so appealing is the timeless tragedy he undergoes, with his journey from hero to villain, and ultimately to redemption, leaving a strong impression on worldwide viewers.

Star Wars Created by George Lucas First Film Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Latest Film Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker First TV Show Star Wars The Clone Wars Latest TV Show The Acolyte

4 Maggie Fitzgerald

'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In Million Dollar Baby, the talented and aspiring boxer Maggie (played to perfection by Hilary Swank) captures the attention of an ill-tempered old coach (Clint Eastwood), who helps her become the best in her field in this sports drama film. The two eventually form a bond.

Maggie Fitzgerald is a deeply tragic character for several reasons, with her background of hardship and poverty standing out. Despite the fact that her journey reflects the triumph and fruit of perseverance and determination in the face of adversity, Fitzgerarld's fate is ultimately heartbreaking, essentially because she reaches her dream only to have it taken away. Although Eastwood's upsetting female-led movie is a story that sticks with viewers because of its inspiring message and a strong lead character with an admiring willingness to overcome obstacles, it is also a soul-shattering examination of life's unpredictability.

3 Oh Dae-su

'Oldboy' (2003)

Image via Show East

Those familiar with Park Chan-wook's disturbing revenge tale are certainly aware of Oh Dae-su's incredibly twisted story. The film focuses on a man imprisoned for fifteen years, centering around the character after he is released and learns that he must track down his captor in five days.

On top of the psychological torment that Oh Dae-su undergoes while he is imprisoned, which has caused his mental health state to slowly deteriorate, he also learns some shocking truths while embarking on a mission to find his captor, namely that fact that is not merely pursuing justice but also caught in a web designed to destroy him further. There is not a lot to be said without spoiling much, but there are darker aspects of this sick and twisted revenge tale, including severe psychological manipulation that audiences do not see coming. For these reasons, Oldboy and Oh Dae-su's story are tragic on every level, leaving the character completely shattered and sticking with audiences after the credits roll.

2 The Girl in the Red Coat

'Schindler's List' (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

Often considered one of the best of its genre, Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List is one of the most harrowing WWII films. Starring Liam Neeson in the lead role, it illustrates a German-occupied Poland where real-life industrialist Oskar Schindler helps his Jewish workforce after witnessing their prosecution by the Nazis.

Although she is not a central character, the little girl in a red coat is one of the most haunting figures in this heartbreaking film, as she serves as a powerful symbol of the innocence of the Jewish victims of the holocaust. She is a tragic character because she represents lost hope. While the little girl is never seen again, audiences catch a glimpse of her red coat lying on a cart filled with dead bodies, highlighting the terrifying closure that countless innocent people have undergone during such dark times.