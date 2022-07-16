As dying film franchises often make a last-ditch attempt to bring fans back with iconic or original characters returning to try and end on a high note or pull the franchise from its grave. Jurassic World: Dominion is a prime example as original stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern reprised their roles in what (hopefully) is the final film after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom bombed with audiences and critics, and Dominion is currently bombing with critics.

RELATED: From 'Men in Black' to 'Insidious': 7 Sequels that Looked So Good, But Were So Bad

Top Gun: Maverick is seeing wild success with Tom Cruise reprising his role instead of rebooting the franchise entirely. Whether it's a reboot, a sequel, prequel, or spinoff, movie lovers will take any reason to see their favorite characters back onscreen if done right. If the superheroes, villains, and wizarding worlds can do it, why not the average, solid non-blockbusters? We'd love to see these characters on screen again, not because they died and we miss them, but because they make the movie experience worth it.

The following entries contain spoilers.

Holland March and Jackson Healy

The greatest pair of private investigators need a comeback. Shane Black's The Nice Guys was criminally underrated when it was released in 2016. Starring Ryan Gosling as Holland March and Russell Crowe as Jackson Healy, these two put their investigative minds together to solve a mysterious case involving a dead porn star, a runaway, and the Detroit Auto Manufacturers in 1970s Los Angeles.

Comedic roles for both stars, Gosling and Crowe, demonstrated unmatchable onscreen chemistry that audiences hadn't seen in a long time when it came to buddy cop movies. One movie was not enough, and a series would be too much, but fans of the film would love another chance for March and Healy to crack the case. Black would need to return to write and direct once again as the pair tackle Los Angeles in the '80s or perhaps the '90s.

Eliza Doolittle

Image via Paramount

With only one recognizable film adaptation in the books, it's time for Eliza to return to the screen. A tale of finding yourself when the world wants to change you, My Fair Lady provided classic movie lovers with a film adaptation to the stage play. Expertly portrayed by the beloved Audrey Hepburn, Eliza is a dreamer with some improper speech habits in 1910 London. She is taken in on a bet by a snobbish phonetics professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison), that he can turn her from a crude flower peddler to a proper English lady.

The film version retains the musical element, but a reboot would not require one. Filmmakers could take creative liberty and set Eliza's story in present-day London. Eliza's spunk and rebellious nature would make her a dream for any aspiring actress to step into.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Films Under Netflix's Classic Section

Wil Andersen

Any fan of classic Westerns or John Wayne would be curious to see rancher Wil Andersen back on screen for a remake. The Coen Brothers proved they could remake a classic Wayne film like True Grit and earn ten Oscar nominations for it, the original earning Wayne his only Oscar win. They could do it again, but this time with The Cowboys, and put their stamp on the western villain character that made Bruce Dern one of the most hated stars in Hollywood.

In the film, Wayne plays aging cattle rancher Wil Andersen as he hires a group of schoolboys to help drive his herd to market. The drive is ambushed by a group of cattle rustlers led by Dern. The Cowboys is one of the few films where Wayne dies. The Coen Brothers could turn to Jeff Bridges once again to don the essence that was Wayne in a western. Dern could even make a cameo appearance. Paralleling the cinematic intensity of the original film, a newcomer would serve best to be cast as the villain opposite an acting legend like Bridges.

Keyser Söze

One of the most last-minute twists in movie history, The Usual Suspects and the character of Keyser Söze would merge generations of movie-lovers if a remake fell into the right hands. When audiences first saw the original and Verbal's (Kevin Spacey) recount of the events in question that called a group of five criminals to a police lineup, there was an almost absolute certainty that Keyser Söze had not been caught and was almost fictional. The ending moments shocked audiences in one of director Bryan Singer and writer Christopher McQuarrie's finest cinematic endeavors.

While it would be impossible to recreate the twist and character dupe, the right filmmakers could reinvent the story while maintaining the basis for Söze's character. In the digital age, the right group of young actors could pull off an excellent lineup of usual criminal suspects for a crime with a Söze character hidden within.

RELATED: 9 Best Last Lines In Movie History: From 'Casablanca' to 'The Usual Suspects'

Miranda Priestly

Image via IMDB

A villain we hate to love, this editor-in-chief deserves a backstory. The Devil Wears Prada brought Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) to the screen, and moviegoers have been obsessed since her appearance in 2006. How did Priestly climb to the top of Runway magazine and stay there? A prequel to the events of The Devil Wears Prada would satisfy the fan's craving to see Priestly back onscreen.

As a character audiences do root for, Priestly is similar to Cruella. The pair shared a flair for fashion and were once aspiring young women who would do anything to get to the top. The success of Cruella's origin story film demonstrates that viewers identify with iconic antagonists, curious about what events led to their future demeanors as cinematic villains.

Jack Crawford

It's time for a new focus on a classic franchise. In the Hannibal Lecter franchise, Jack Crawford is the Agent-in-Charge of the Behavioral Science Unit of the FBI in Quantico. He's been portrayed in film and television by various actors like Scott Glenn and Laurence Fishburne, but always as a supporting character. Throughout the novels and the various cinematic versions, Crawford is a legendary agent for his work catching notorious serial killers. We see a glimpse of his skills in the series Hannibal, but the films leave his past a mystery.

RELATED: Every Hannibal Lecter Movie and TV Show Ranked Worst to Best

Crawford's character is established enough that audiences of the franchise will recognize his name, but his subject hasn't been beaten to death by multiple adaptations. Crawford's backstory would make a fine detective film rivaling Se7en or Catch Me If You Can. There are a lot of creative liberties a filmmaker could take without upsetting the loyal franchise fans, given that the whole franchise centers around Clarice, Hannibal, and Will Graham. A prequel film could revitalize the franchise without overdoing it.

Coraline Jones

After celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019, fans of Coraline still return to this film every Halloween (or all year round for those that celebrate the season continuously). The film is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novella about a young girl as her family moves to a spooky new house with a mysterious other world behind a locked door. Despite fans' desperate pleas for a sequel, the author recently denied a sequel was in the works via Twitter, citing that he was waiting for a story better or as good as the first, and another film would not come if it couldn't hold its own to the first.

That doesn't stop us from wishing to see Coraline back on the stop-motion screen. Not that we're authors of successfully adapted works, but what if Coraline grew up and returned to the house just as it was about to be demolished? Thoughts, Mr. Gaiman? Either way, this film is an iconic staple in the Halloween and spooky genre of animated family films that we'd love to see Henry Selick direct again.

KEEP READING: 10 Movies You Didn’t Know Were Remakes Of Foreign Language Films