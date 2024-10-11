Batman is DC's most beloved hero. Besides that, though, he is frequently the most imitated, from dark and twisted parodies, such as Tek Knight in The Boys, to gentler and funnier versions, like The Simpsons' own Bartman. But, copies and parodies aside, there are many heroes and heroic characters on film who resemble Batman in one way or another.

Whether it's the wealthy background or the vigilante motivation, DC's favorite hero can be found in many examples, both good and bad. Some vigilantes don't don classic capes and masks, but have the desire to bring justice to those who deserve it, or most likely, never received it. Batman can often be a morally gray character, too, and many characters resembling him have that quality as the main thing connecting them to him.

10 Christian Wolff from 'The Accountant'

Played by Ben Affleck

Image via Warner Bros.

The Accountant is an entertaining action thriller in which Ben Affleck plays a neurodivergent accountant, Christian Wolff. Wolff 'uncooks' official books of crime organizations, exposing theft in their ranks, which he's able to do because of his mathematical savant skills. He's hired by a representative of one of the organizations, Dana (Anna Kendrick), to find irregularities, and discovers a large sum of money stolen. When he's paid off to leave the case and move on, Christian saves Dana and gets confronted by numerous hitmen.

After some time, the director of the Treasury, Ray King (J.K. Simmons), uncovers to his newest employee that Christian's been giving him information about the criminal organizations hiring him. His similarities to Batman start when his mother abandoned the family after not being able to care for him. Though he didn't lose both parents, his father educated him and his brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) in close combat and weapons handling. Being skilled at handling armed and unarmed enemies, Christian is the vigilante wearing the mask of a bad guy while trying to do good, and thus, a non-superhero, Batman-like character.

Watch on Amazon Prime

9 Joe from 'You Were Never Really Here'

Played by Joaquin Phoenix

Close

Another non-superhero vigilante worth mentioning is the tormented, determined Joe from Lynne Ramsey's neo-noir thriller You Were Never Really Here. Ramsey developed the movie based on Jonathan Ames' novella of the same name, and cast Joaquin Phoenix as Joe, a former soldier who now works as a vigilante, saving young girls from trafficking. He's usually hired by wealthy people whose daughters went missing, so he's one day contacted by Senator Albert Votto to rescue his kidnapped daughter Nina (Ekaterina Samsonova).

By saving Nina, Joe is now a target of government agents who work for the illustrious Governor Williams (Alessandro Nivola). As a vigilante skilled in close combat and using guns, Joe rarely puts himself before the victims he is saving, becoming the antihero to root for. Though not a wealthy heir with a suit and many gadgets, Joe is a superhero for the innocent lives he saves. His skills and motivation to save those in need are driven by his dark storyline, or, as Roger Ebert critic Sheila O'Malley describes him, "a closed system of trauma, nervous system flooded by flashbacks from combat experience and an abusive childhood."

You Were Never Really Here You Were Never Really Here is a psychological thriller directed by Lynne Ramsay and starring Joaquin Phoenix. The film follows Joe, a traumatized veteran who makes a living tracking down missing girls. As he becomes entangled in a conspiracy, Joe's brutal methods and personal demons threaten to consume him. Adapted from Jonathan Ames' novella, the movie delves deeply into themes of violence and redemption. Release Date November 8, 2017 Director Lynne Ramsay Cast Joaquin Phoenix , Dante Pereira-Olson , Larry Canady , Vinicius Damasceno , Neo Randall , Judith Roberts

8 John Wick from the 'John Wick' Saga

Played by Keanu Reeves

Image via Lionsgate

A Batman-like presence takes shape in the form of John Wick, a trained assassin who rarely misses his targets and always delivers creative ways to kill. The intense action thriller John Wick was a smash hit when it came out and was followed by three sequels that fleshed out Keanu Reeves' Wick as a well-rounded, flawed, but somehow perfect action protagonist. He wears all-black stylish suits (though this is a parallel with James Bond, too), and has gadgets, guns, and tools to fight anyone in his way with the help of his friend Winston (Ian McShane), who runs the assassin hotel called The Continental.

At the beginning of the saga, John Wick is a retired hitman mourning the loss of his wife; she made arrangements for him to get a puppy after her death, so he doesn't stay alone. After Wick refuses to sell his car to a couple of Russian gangsters at a gas station, they follow him home, kill the puppy, and steal his car. This causes Wick to come out of retirement and avenge the death of his new dog while dealing with losing his wife and coming to terms with it. Loss, grief, a stylish supply of weapons, and a cool suit, all make John Wick a vigilante worthy of Batman's status.

7 John Shaft from the 'Shaft' Trilogy

Played by Richard Roundtree