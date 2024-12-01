Few characters have left a mark on cinema as indelibly as James Bond. Since his 1962 debut in Dr. No, Bond has defined the quintessential spy archetype—suave, resourceful, impeccably dressed, and always ready to save the world with a gadget or a drink in hand. Ian Fleming’s creation revolutionized the genre, blending espionage with action, luxury, and wit. With a legacy that has spanned over 60 years, it's inevitable that Bond's style seeps into other movies and spies.

This legacy has spawned countless imitators, tributes, and even parodies, each adding their own spin to the 007 formula. From the satirical antics of Sterling Archer to the gentlemanly charm of Napoleon Solo, these characters owe much to the agent who already has 25 official films to his name. Some embrace his style and sophistication; others borrow or exaggerate his tropes. Yet, without the martini-drinking, Aston Martin-driving spy, it’s hard to imagine these spies and action heroes existing in the same way. Let’s dive into a lineup of characters who, in one way or another, channel the legendary spirit of 007.

10 Ethan Hunt

'Mission: Impossible' franchise (1996 -)

Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt is one of cinema's iconic spies, first introduced in 1996 and is about to embark on his final adventure in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning next year. Working for the Impossible Mission Force (IMF), he leads their team through difficult missions with increasingly crazy stunts. Like Bond, Hunt relies on several gadgets to accomplish his missions. His trademark gadget is the realistic face mask they use to infiltrate various situations.

The Mission: Impossible films are based on the 1966 TV series, which was released so closely to Sean Connery's Bond films. But it comfortably establishes its own trademark, from the iconic theme to its 'light the fuse' title sequence. With its death-defying stunts that see the lead actor hanging from buildings and helicopters, Cruise's films borrow a lot from the old Hollywood spectacle, committing 100% to entertaining audiences. Bond movies have also never been short of spectacle and entertainment value, from making history with a groundbreaking corkscrew car flip in 1974 to recording the biggest explosion ever to be put on film. In this spirit, both spies aim to shock and entertain audiences everywhere.

9 Xander Cage

'xXx' franchise (2002-2017)

In the xXx movies, Xander Cage, played by Vin Diesel, is a thrill-seeking adrenaline junkie turned reluctant spy, bringing a rebellious edge to the genre. Cage is anything but conventional—he swaps Bond's tuxedos for tank tops and Aston Martins for dirt bikes. His missions are as over-the-top as his personality, relying on extreme sports and unorthodox tactics to save the day.

The xXx franchise asks the audience, what if Bond turns out to be an extreme sports junkie instead of a suave gentleman who frequents bars and casinos? While on paper Cage's punk personality stands in stark contrast to Bond’s refined demeanor, they share the same core. As agents, both share a penchant for advanced gadgets to complete their missions and charisma to seduce women. Both also share the same director, Lee Tamahori, who helms Die Another Day and xXx: State of the Union.

8 Simon Templar

'The Saint' (1997)

In The Saint, Simon Templar is a master thief and master of disguise, who uses the names of Catholic saints when he's in action. When his latest mission goes wrong, he has to face the Russian government and save the woman he loves. Played by Val Kilmer in the 1997 film, Templar is essentially James Bond, who shares a similar calm demeanor and charisma, but here, he opts to go solo and focuses on stealing things.

Familiar to the world of espionage just like 007, Templar follows his own code, often blurring the lines between hero and anti-hero. Templar's gadget of choice is his clever disguises, which when used effectively, have the effect of the most deadly exploding pen. In the original British series released in the 1960s, Templar is played by James Bond himself, Roger Moore, before he went on to star in his first Bond film, Live and Let Die.

7 Aubrey Argylle

'Argylle' (2024)

Aubrey Argylle, the titular character of Argylle, is a character from the spy book series written by fictional author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard). In the movie, Conway is stuck with writer's block and is plunged into the world of espionage when an actual spy shows up. Argylle acts as a driver for Conway to learn more about the mission that involves her and reveal her spotty past.

Apart from the ridiculous flat-top haircut and Nehru suit, Argylle is obviously inspired by James Bond. He is depicted as a straightforward spy who's talented at combat, dance (sharing the floor with Dua Lipa no less) and seduction, all done with a sly smirk and a wink. Argylle is played by Henry Cavill, who was once in the mix to be James Bond for Casino Royale. Director Matthew Vaughn himself cast Cavill because he was looking for someone who is essentially Bond but not cast as 007 yet.

6 Austin Powers

'Austin Powers' trilogy (1997-2002)

Austin Powers (Mike Myers) is a brilliant parody of the 1960s spy tropes, particularly James Bond. Throughout his films, he face off against Doctor Evil, inspired by Bond's nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld, and Goldmember, inspired by Goldfinger. Powers goes on through his adventures with gadgets and undeniable charisma that's sure to melt the hearts of "Powers girls", which includes Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Graham, and Beyoncé.

Powers is basically James Bond if he is uncontrollable and off the hook. Swapping Bond's cool with confident eccentricity, Powers does have some attractive charm that has audiences follow him through three movies. The movies' titles, The Spy Who Shagged Me and Goldmember, directly owes Bond movies The Spy Who Loved Me and Goldfinger, giving the James Bond series the highest compliment that Myers and director Jay Roach can give.

5 John Steed

'The Avengers' (1998)