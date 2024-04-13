The Big Picture Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara's dynamic duo showcases natural chemistry in multiple films, leaving audiences in stitches and wanting more.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's comedic powerhouses dominate the screen with their unmatched chemistry, breaking boundaries and redefining female comedy duos.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's onscreen partnership under Edgar Wright's direction delivers entertaining comedy across genres, cementing them as Hollywood's best friends.

Some onscreen pairings are just gold. There's a special kind of movie magic when a pair of actors or entertainers operate on their own wavelength, elevating a script or sketch above and beyond. These duos are more than just onscreen buddies, best friends, lovers, or adversaries as they play a comedic chess game. From the golden age of cinema to modern-day satire, these entertainers graced the screen together multiple times, sending audiences rolling with laughter.

The key to their comedic success is never to compete among themselves. They never upstage the other but rather give their counterparts breathing room to match wits and riffs in a team effort to deliver the best experience for viewers. The best onscreen partnerships of all time broke boundaries, paved new genre paths, and redefined what it means to be a dynamic duo. With many of these stars getting their start in sketch and slapstick comedy, their seamless transition to the big screen further emphasizes their mastery of the craft.

10 Kristin Wiig & Maya Rudolph

Most Memorable Feature: 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Top Credits Year 'Saturday Night Live' 2005 'MacGruber' 2010 'Bridesmaids' 2011

Even though their starting points on the comedic rite of passage series Saturday Night Live were five years apart, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph took no time to solidify their place in the genre. Rudolph joined the cast of SNL in 2000, with Wiig joining in 2005. Their ability to make the other cast members and each other break during dozens of sketches set audiences up for what was to come.

The pair shared the big screen in MacGruber, inspired by the Will Forte SNL sketch, although they had little screen time together. It wasn't until Bridesmaids that comedy lovers realized just how well Wiig and Rudolph's chemistry translated to theaters. Since the success of the Oscar-nominated comedy, they've shared appearances in a smattering of TV series like Big Mouth and the MacGruber series. Hopefully, it's only a matter of time before Wiig and Rudolph headline another feature film together.

9 Richard Pryor & Gene Wilder

Most Memorable Feature: 'Silver Streak' (1976)

Top Credits Year 'Silver Streak' 1976 'Stir Crazy' 1980 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil' 1989 'Another You' 1991

Despite their laugh-out-loud onscreen chemistry, Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder had a rocky relationship off camera. The duo starred in four multi-genre comedy films, forever changing the way Hollywood diversified its comedic pairings. Wilder had a successful cinematic career with roles like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Young Frankenstein, whereas Pryor's fame came from his edgy stand-up.

The pair were supposed to star together first in the satire hit Blazing Saddles, which Pryor co-wrote with Mel Brooks; however, the studio opted for Cleavon Little as Sheriff Bart. While some of their bits have not aged well, the chaotic and impressive improv skills of Pryor and Wilder cannot be understated. The duo were dynamite together, sharing a unique chemistry that made them seem effortlessly in sync whenever they shared the screen.

8 Eugene Levy & Catherine O'Hara

Most Memorable Credit: 'Best in Show' (2000)

Top Credits Year 'SCTV' 1976 'Best in Show' 2000 'A Mighty Wind' 2003

With many of the all-time best comedic duos, it's hard to imagine one name without the other; however, Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are the exceptions. The pair got their start together after joining Second City Toronto's comedy troupe and starring on SCTV in 1976. Although they each have successful individual careers, they've appeared onscreen in six films together, playing husband and wife in multiple Christopher Guest movies.

Their most beloved portrayal is as Cookie and Arthur Fleck in Best in Show. Entertaining audiences for over fifty years, O'Hara and Levy seemingly pick up right where they left off each time they grace the screen together, whether it's deadpan or sketch comedy. Their natural dynamic is the result of years of knowing each other; they're clearly comfortable with each other, allowing them to portray comedic human relationships better than most actors ever could.

7 Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

Most Memorable Credit: 'Baby Mama' (2008)

Top Credits Year 'Saturday Night Live' 2001 'Mean Girls' 2004 'Baby Mama' 2008 'Sisters' 2015

When it comes to discussing the most powerful women in comedy, these two are always at the top of the list. Whether they're hosting award shows or "The Weekend Update," breaking character on Saturday Night Live, writing, producing, or acting on the big screen together, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are absolute powerhouses in the genre.

While Poehler's role in the pop culture phenomenon Mean Girls is small, it was an excellent pairing with Fey's writing, foreshadowing when they would share a big screen scene. Each other's proclaimed "work wife," the comedic rhythm they share is like no other in the industry; they understand each other's strengths and make the best of it. While their pair of movies, Baby Mama and Sisters, weren't exactly home runs, they were still masterful expositions of the chemistry shared by Fey and Poehler.

6 Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong

Most Memorable Feature: 'Up in Smoke' (1978)

Top Credits Year 'Up in Smoke' 1978 'Cheech & Chong's Next Movie' 1980 'Nice Dreams' 1981 'Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers' 1984

Richard "Cheech'' Marin and Tommy Chong laid the foundation for the stoner comedy genre. Up in Smoke was the defining film that told audiences a new era of comedy was emerging. Before gracing the screen, the pair embarked on musical endeavors during the '60s in Vancouver, but their entertaining stage banter allowed them to jump to stand-up and, eventually, the silver screen.

The names Cheech and Chong became pop culture icons and are synonymous with a genre of entertainment catering to free spirits. After over five decades of versatile entertainment and eight movies, the biopic Cheech and Chong's Last Movie is set to explore the duo's extensive legacy and impact on pop culture.

5 Jack Lemmon & Walter Matthau

Most Memorable Feature: 'The Odd Couple' (1968)

Top Credits Year 'The Odd Couple' 1968 'Grumpy Old Men' 1993 'Grumpier Old Men' 1995 'Out to Sea' 1997

Frenemies onscreen and best friends off-screen, Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau are a legendary comedic team. In every film they starred in, Lemmon and Matthau produced a balancing act with Lemmon, the logical, no-nonsense character, and Mathau, the scheming, dimwitted counterpart—and it worked.

The way they pushed each other's buttons with bits and comedic insults in movies like The Odd Couple, Grumpy Old Men, and Out to Sea sent audiences roaring with laughter. They shared the screen for 32 years, acting opposite in 10 films (mainly comedies), with Lemmon directing Matthau in one. Deeply influential in modern comedy, Lemmon and Matthau produced some of the best back-and-forth riffs in their films that comedic duos today draw inspiration from.

4 Simon Pegg & Nick Frost

Most Memorable Feature: 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Top Credits Year 'Shaun of the Dead' 2004 'Hot Fuzz' 2007 'Paul' 2011 'The World's End' 2013

A delicious main course from chef Edgar Wright, the onscreen partnership of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost is one of this generation's best pairings. Under Wright's kinetic direction, the acting duo rose to popularity with the first two of three comedies in the Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy—Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. With their style landing with audiences, the filmmaking trio finished out the trilogy in 2013 with The World's End.

Outside their working relationship, Pegg and Frost are actually best friends, making them not only one of the best cinematic duos but one of the best Hollywood friendships. They've taken their comedy on a tour through multiple genres, including horror, sci-fi, detective, and animation. With a few sub-par films on their resume, Pegg and Frost's chemistry is undeniably entertaining, no matter if the overall movie fails to land with audiences.