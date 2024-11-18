Perhaps the thing that Psycho is most well-known for is a certain narrative decision it makes before the halfway mark; a plot twist so famous that it’s one of those that doesn’t usually necessitate a spoiler warning. In the rare chance you haven’t seen Psycho, consider this a loose warning, but there is a character who is followed prominently throughout the film’s first act.

She’s on the run, she stops at a strange motel, she meets a somewhat unnerving young man, and then, while she’s showering, a figure whose face isn't seen murders her, and then the audience is forced to follow several other characters who try to get to the bottom of this murder. It is certainly one of the first truly shocking and unpredictable death scenes in cinema history, but not the very first, as these films – all released before 1960; some famous, others a little lesser-known – demonstrate.

There will, naturally, be spoilers for the movies discussed.

10 'Bambi' (1942)

Bambi's mother

Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios

With Bambi, the big death scene feels kind of obvious in hindsight, and does admittedly happen relatively early on in the narrative… but still, for its time, the title character’s mother getting shot might've been a shock. It’s an event that forces Bambi to become independent and intensifies the film’s status as a coming-of-age story, but it’s more the abruptness of it all that makes it worth noting.

Well, that and how infamously sad it is, plus the way it helped define what would later become a Disney convention (used sometimes, not 100% of the time) wherein a parental figure of a young protagonist would be killed off at some point relatively early in the story. Bambi isn't afraid to confront the topic of death within an animated movie aimed at younger audiences, so it’s a narrative beat that’s understandably renowned.

Bambi Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date August 14, 1942 Director James Algar , Samuel Armstrong , David Hand Cast Hardie Albright , Stan Alexander , Bobette Audrey , Peter Behn , Thelma Boardman , Janet Chapman

9 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

Most characters, including Paul

Image via Universal Pictures

Similar to Bambi, All Quiet on the Western Front was a movie that dealt with death in a way that might've been more surprising to audiences at the time than now. Since 1930, the novel this movie was based on has become well-known, not to mention adapted other times, but back when this Best Picture winner was first released, the novel had only been published the previous year.

So, the fact that it goes all-out as an anti-war movie and features just about every prominent young character dying by the final scene feels pretty gutsy for a film of its age. The death of the main character, Paul, at the very end is an especially brutal gut-punch, though he had an admittedly even more cruel, senseless, and (intentionally) frustrating demise in the 2022 All Quiet on the Western Front.

All Quiet on the Western Front Release Date August 24, 1930 Director Lewis Milestone Cast Lew Ayres , Louis Wolheim , John Wray , Arnold Lucy , Ben Alexander , Scott Kolk , Owen Davis Jr. , Walter Rogers

Watch on Tubi

8 'On the Waterfront' (1954)

Charlie Malloy

Image via Columbia Pictures

On the Waterfront largely soars as a crime drama even 70 years on from its release, with the quality of the acting playing a significant role in ensuring that. Of course, Marlon Brando is iconic as the lead here, but the supporting cast is also excellent, with the likes of Eva Marie Saint, Karl Malden, Lee J. Cobb, and Rod Steiger all turning in great performances.

Steiger plays Charlie Malloy, the brother of Brando’s Terry, and he’s the most important character to die in the story (doing so quite abruptly, and also fairly brutally for an American movie made back in the 1950s). On the Waterfront still hits and feels pretty emotionally intense because of the places it goes to with its story, and the fact that its villain – though symbolically/morally defeated in the film’s climax – doesn’t die like Charlie and a couple of other considerably less evil characters who also perish.

On The Waterfront Release Date June 22, 1954 Director Elia Kazan Cast Marlon Brando , Karl Malden , Lee J. Cobb , Eva Marie Saint , Rod Steiger Runtime 108 Minutes

7 'Godzilla' (1954)

Dr. Serizawa (and Godzilla himself)

Image via Toho

The movie that started a behemoth series, 1954’s Godzilla was a good deal more somber and death-heavy than at least some of the campier sequels which followed in its wake. Other monster movies have had successful human drama, but the original Godzilla does that side of things better than most kaiju flicks, and it doesn’t shy away from discussing and sometimes even showing the deaths that the titular monster causes.

It's not the only movie that features Godzilla either dying or seeming to die at the end, but it doesn’t happen as often as you might expect, and it’s one of the things that kind of makes the original feel quite different. Also, it features one of the coolest and most memorable human characters in the entire series, Dr. Serizawa, nobly giving his life to kill Godzilla in the climax, with that whole sequence remaining surprisingly moving – and overall bittersweet – all these decades later.

Godzilla Release Date November 3, 1954 Director Ishirô Honda Cast Akihiko Hirata , Akira Takarada , Momoko Kôchi , Takashi Shimura Runtime 96 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

6 'Vertigo' (1958)

Judy Barton

Image via Paramount Pictures

As mentioned before, Psycho was pretty dark overall, but was far from Alfred Hitchcock’s only morbid and unsettling feature film. It’s an understatement to say that the man was pretty good at making such psychologically troubling and even haunting movies, with Vertigo undoubtedly being one of his strongest when judged in such a way.

The narrative unfolds slowly but with a good number of twists throughout, with one woman seemingly dying at the halfway mark, only to potentially reappear, though she’s adopted a different name and might also be a different person. It turns out, no, she’s alive and is trying to lie low with a different identity, but then the tragic nature of the film means that she does actually die right at the end of Vertigo. Deaths of characters heroic or villainous near a climax aren’t always as surprising, but it's the fact that one character has both a faked death and a real one – not to mention the bleakly sudden nature of the latter – that makes Vertigo worth considering for present purposes.

Vertigo Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 28, 1958 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , Kim Novak , Barbara Bel Geddes , Tom Helmore , Henry Jones , Raymond Bailey Runtime 128 mins

5 'The Wages of Fear' (1953)

All the main characters, including Mario

Image via Distributors Corporation of America

Standing as one of the greatest international films of all time, 1953’s The Wages of Fear is as continually suspenseful as it is ultimately bleak. Modern-day viewers might find some comedy in the fact that two of the four main characters are named Mario and Luigi (the former the central character, too), but it’s otherwise a pretty serious affair about men trapped in a dangerous situation.

In The Wages of Fear, the four central characters are desperate enough for cash that they agree to transport extremely explosive material through hazardous terrain, knowing full well that even a slightly too jarring bump could make their entire truck go up in flames. The three men who aren’t Mario die before the job’s complete, and Mario is successful… but it’s short-lived, because he ends up dying in a more ordinary car crash without any explosives involved, not long after driving away after completing the job. That’s life!

The Wages of Fear Director Henri-Georges Clouzot Cast Yves Montand , Charles Vanel , Peter van Eyck , Folco Lulli , Véra Clouzot , William Tubbs , Darío Moreno , Jo Dest

Watch on Criterion

4 'The Cranes Are Flying' (1957)

Boris

Image via Mosfilm

The Cranes Are Flying is one of those near-timeless war movies that hasn’t been withered or weakened by the passing of the years (many of them). Released a bit over a decade after World War II ended, The Cranes Are Flying is mostly concerned with the earlier years of the war, and focused on two young people who fall in love just before one of them – the man – is made to go off and fight, leaving the woman alone.

It looks at the civilian experience alongside the soldier’s experience, highlighting difficulties with both… but then at about the halfway mark, the man is suddenly killed, and things become solely about the woman getting placed in an even more emotionally challenging situation. It’s a dark and inevitably sad movie, but it’s more than just that, owing to its empathy and the undeniably beautiful way in which it’s shot.

The Cranes are Flying Release Date October 12, 1957 Director Mikhail Kalatozov Cast Tatyana Samoylova , Aleksey Batalov , Vasili Merkuryev , Aleksandr Shvorin , Svetlana Kharitonova , Konstantin Kadochnikov , Valentin Zubkov , Antonina Bogdanova , Boris Kokovkin , Ekaterina Kupriyanova Runtime 97 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

3 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Four of the samurai, including Kyūzō and Kikuchiyo