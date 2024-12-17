Warning! This list contains spoilers for every movie discussed.

Usually, when a character dies in a movie, it's an emotionally weighty event. If it's a hero that the audience has grown to care about, their death will likely be a poignant moment that might even lead some to shed a few tears. If it's a villain that dies, viewers will likely have a satisfied smile on their faces. In certain movies, however—comedies or otherwise— some character deaths are irresistibly amusing.

Whether it's because of a dark twist of irony, a funny stroke of creativity, or simply because the death is part of a gag that was always supposed to be hilarious, funny movie character deaths tend to become some of the most memorable scenes of their respective films. From Pulp Fiction to Monty Python and the Holy Grail and more, these are the funniest death scenes in movies, proving that even an inherently grim event can bring out some cathartic laughter.

10 Harry (Ralph Fiennes)

'In Bruges' (2008)

Martin McDonagh is primarily a playwright but has also delighted movie audiences with his distinctly sour, philosophical, darkly humorous writing and directing style. His debut (as well as perhaps his best movie to date) was In Bruges, a morality play about two hitmen awaiting orders from their ruthless boss, the foul-mouthed Harry, in Bruges, Belgium, after a job gone terribly wrong.

In Bruges is one of the funniest dark comedies ever made, and that's in no small measure thanks to its hilariously terrifying and merciless antagonist. At his core, though, Harry is a man of principles, so when he accidentally shoots a man with dwarfism who he mistakes for a little boy (the accidental shooting of a little boy being the reason why he's hunting down the protagonist), he must take his own life. It's a shocking finale but also one full of the pitch-black irony that makes McDonagh's films so clever and hilarious.

9 Marvin (Phil LaMarr)

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Quentin Tarantino, one of the most acclaimed screenwriters and directors of modern Hollywood, has never quite been able to top his sophomore directing effort: Pulp Fiction, a multi-story narrative following the lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer and his partner, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits. The lives of these people intertwine in a grander tale of violence and redemption.

Being as big and as masterfully written as it is, Pulp Fiction is packed with fascinating characters. Toward the film's final section, viewers are led to believe that Marvin, who's working with the two lead characters, is about to join that list until Jules drives over a bump in the road, and Vincent accidentally shoots and kills Marvin. Everything about the scene, from the initial shock of the death to John Travolta's perfect line delivery, elicits laughter. Tarantino has always been a master of finding humor in violence, and this is perhaps the greatest example of that in his career.

8 Eileen Coady (Patricia Hayes) and her dogs

'A Fish Called Wanda' (1988)