Footage that became a casualty to the cutting room floor found redemption through subsequent movies. Later installments that referenced alternate endings, re-edits or deleted scenes canonized those alternate scenes.

The alternate endings of I Am Legendand Back to the Future were birthed for home viewings, but will now be forever linked to subsequent movies. Despite their absence in the original cut, relevant deleted scenes help the viewer better understand the events in sequels.

10 'The Fly' (1986)

2005’s Fear of the Flesh: The Making of ‘The Fly’ documentary displays a different ending for the science fiction horror film. Geena Davis’ character deviates from her abortion plans and keeps the baby of the late mutated Seth Brundle in The Fly.

According to the documentary, the scene was cut because of negative reactions from viewers during the test screenings. The Fly II picks up right where the deleted scene left off and tracks the “butterfly baby” from birth to age five.

9 'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

A deleted opening scene of the MCU’s The Incredible Hulk couldn’t survive the cutting room floor. In the omitted sequence, a divided Bruce Banner attempts a suicide while alone in the Arctic.

The alternate opening is available on The Incredible Hulk Blu-Ray. Although the scene was deleted, the event was referenced during the argument between Earth’s mightiest heroes in The Avengers. Bruce Banner cites the suicide by stating “I got low… I didn’t see an end, so I put a bullet in my mouth and the other guy spit it out.”

8 'The Terminator' (1984)

The alternate ending for The Terminator shows two employees who collect the chip from the dead T-800. The events in the deleted scene set up the sequel Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

The scene was scrapped, but is canonized in the sequel. Cyberdyne Systems’ research in Terminator 2: Judgement Day is derived from Miles Dyson’s work with the Terminator’s remains salvaged from the original’s deleted scene.

7 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home’s trailer features noticeable moments missing from the movie. Most of the deleted scenes were compiled into an MCU short film.

The deleted scenes in Peter’s To-Do List include “Travel adaptor”, “Headphone Purchase”, “Selling Toys”, “Picking Up Passport” and “Taking Down Manfredi Mob”. The extended version of the sequel includes the deleted scenes from the short. For example, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man bests the crime family after collecting his passport in the extended cut of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

6 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

After Wes Craven was outvoted and his ending of A Nightmare on Elm Street was shelved, the director opted out of helming the sequel. When the filmmaker returned for the third installment, his script was in line with one of the deleted endings he pursued for the original flick which was a close that had Nancy survive.

The Never Sleep Again: The Making of Nightmare on Elm Street documentary revealed Craven intended for Nancy to survive and wake up to find out everything was a dream. The alternate ending that was used has Nancy waking up only to be tormented by a surviving Freddy Krueger immediately after. Nancy’s survival and inclusion in the third installment borrows elements from the abandoned ending.

5 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Ridley Scott wanted an ambiguous ending for Blade Runner where Decker’s orientation was left up to the viewers’ own interpretation. The original cut removed key elements that hinted towards Deckard being a replicant, but in Blade Runner: The Final Cut, breadcrumbs were left behind to prompt the viewers to formulate their own conclusion.

In a Hollywood Reporter interviewer, Scott states that Deckard is a replicant in both the original and the sequel. His thoughts conflict with Blade Runner 2049’swriter, so the ambiguous theme from Blade Runner: The Final Cut carriers over to the sequel.

4 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Back to the Future is regarded as one of cinema’s most entertaining trilogies, but there were no plans for a sequel during the productions of the first installment. The To Be Continued… title card wasn’t included in the theatrical release, but is incorporated on home media releases.

The studio announced plans for a sequel after the film’s record-breaking box office run. The adjusted ending teases Back to the Future II. The version with the title card is typically shown on television, streaming and home media.

3 'Iron Man' (2008)

Iron Man’s post-credit scene set the stage for the Marvel cinematic universe. The original stinger foreshadowed mutants and Spider-Man, but was later cut because Marvel didn’t have the rights for X-Men and Spider-Man characters.

The adhesive on the red tape eventually wore off and the rights to X-Men went back to Marvel Studios. In addition, an agreement was reached between Sony and Marvel to include Spider-Man in the MCU. Despite the removal of the lines in Iron Man’s post-credit scene, Nick Fury’s chat proved accurate as the existence of mutants and Spider-Man were plant in the MCU.

2 'I Am Legend' (2007)

In the alternate version of I Am Legend, Will Smith’s character survives and delivers a cure to a colony. The upcoming sequel will tread the conclusion from the alternative ending.

Although the alternate ending of I Am Legend was met with unfavorable reviews after test screenings, the version has gained popularity after it’s inclusion on home media. Akiva Goldsman, the producer of the sequel, revealed Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan, are set to co-star in the film that will ignore the theatrical ending of the original.

1 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

In the original cut of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Han Solo fires first during the Han-Greedo exchange. There have been multiple edits by George Lucas, as the creator was not a fan of the moment where Solo drew first blood.

Disney+ uses a re-edited version instead of the theatrical cut. In the updated film, Han and Greedo blast their shooters at the same time after Greedo utters “Malunkey”.

