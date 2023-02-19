A director's cut or extended edition can be a blessing, curse, or something in between. Sometimes, the theatrical version of a film and the director's original vision are one and the same, and there's no need for multiple versions. However, in other cases, films are cut down or altered for mass appeal, existing as theatrical versions which are then expanded for theatrical re-release, or as physical media special editions.

When it comes to the following movies, all had relatively long original/theatrical editions running 2+ hours. Their runtimes were increased considerably with extended cuts that are either considered director's cuts, or arguably definitive versions. Certain viewers may prefer the shorter versions of some of these films, but one thing can't be disputed: all become considerable epics when recut, with the following extended editions all exceeding three hours, ranked below from shortest to longest.

10 'Amadeus' (1984) - 160 to 180 minutes

Amadeus tells a fictionalized account of a rivalry between two composers: the famous (to this day) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and the less well-known Antonio Salieri. While their rivalry as depicted in the film might be something of a very old urban legend, it makes for a compelling and dramatic story, with Amadeus being a brilliantly acted and impeccably made movie that you don't need to be a fan of classical music to enjoy.

The theatrical cut going from two hours and 40 minutes to exactly three hours makes it one of the less dramatic examples of an increase in runtime, but it's still significant. The longer version has more adult content and is overall a little darker, though director Miloš Forman ultimately expressed satisfaction with both cuts.

9 'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005) - 144 to 194 minutes

Perhaps the definitive film about the centuries-long Crusades, Kingdom of Heaven is a film immensely helped by its director's cut. Critics weren't exactly thrilled with the epic but messy theatrical cut, and Kingdom of Heaven ended up underperforming. The director's cut, however, is considered one of Ridley Scott's best films.

50 minutes of extra footage makes a world of difference when dealing with a movie of this scope. There are countless characters wrapped up in the conflict at the center of Kingdom of Heaven, with three hours needed to properly develop them all and invest viewers in the story. At just under 2.5 hours, the theatrical cut still contains great visuals and exciting battle sequences, but the narrative and characters ring hollow.

8 'Apocalypse Now' (1979) - 147 to 202 minutes

Joining the likes of Blade Runner and the original three Star Wars movies as films known for having multiple cuts, Apocalypse Now's history is far more complex than there just being a theatrical cut and a director's cut. Francis Ford Coppola's iconic war film about the darkness of the human soul is far too ambitious - and has too notorious a production history - to be contained in that way, after all.

The theatrical release of Apocalypse Now hovers around 2.5 hours, while a version titled Apocalypse Now: Redux was released in 2001, and increased the film's runtime to three hours and 22 minutes. Another official re-edit came in 2019, labeled as a Final Cut, which is in between the other two at 182 minutes. There's also an unofficial/bootleg edit of the film described as the workprint version, which runs for almost five hours.

7 'Das Boot' (1981) - 149 to 208 minutes

Depicting the hellish life of a German submarine crew during World War 2, Das Boot is a powerful yet grueling film at its original length of 149 minutes. To spend that long with a film that's mostly confined to one claustrophobic setting makes for a memorably hard-to-watch experience, ensuring Das Boot's legacy as one of the most famous films in the history of world cinema.

For those wanting to get an even more immersive and brutal experience, it's also a movie with two significant extended editions. Of those, the version that runs for three hours and 28 minutes is considered the director's cut (and therefore the ideal version of the film, at least according to Wolfgang Petersen), while there's also a miniseries version that increases the runtime to just under five hours.

6 'Watchmen' (2009) - 162 to 215 minutes

Watchmen was, for its time, one of the longest comic book movies ever made. The theatrical cut of this film about vigilante superheroes ran closer to three hours than most other comparable films before it, though its runtime was exceeded in the 2010s by the likes of The Dark Knight Rises (165 minutes) and Avengers: Endgame (182 minutes).

The versions of Watchmen released on home media make up for this, with the director's cut extending the film to 186 minutes, and an ambitious "Final Cut" taking the film to 215 minutes by editing in the animated short film Tales of the Black Freighter throughout the director's cut. It might be the rare superhero movie that'll never have a sequel, but at least there's a lot of content for just one movie.

5 'Heaven's Gate' (1980) - 149 to 219 minutes

By increasing the 2.5-hour theatrical cut to over 3.5 hours for the director's cut, Heaven's Gate now stands as one of the longest Westerns of all time. Like Apocalypse Now - released just a year earlier - Heaven's Gate had a notorious production and now has numerous edits, though critics weren't nearly as kind to it as they were to Coppola's messy masterpiece.

And in fairness, maybe Heaven's Gate isn't quite a masterpiece. There are plenty of flaws, but it also contains some amazing filmmaking, and great performances from its huge cast. It's a big, ambitious movie that's well-worth spending over three hours on (especially because the longer version is considered vastly superior).

4 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984) - 139 to 229 minutes

Before making what would be his final movie, Sergio Leone had directed some of the greatest Italian movies of all time. So when it came to Once Upon a Time in America, you'd think he would have been trusted to have the final say on his movie's runtime, but tragically, that wasn't to be.

This ambitious, decades-spanning gangster epic was cut down to the point where it was no longer an epic, with 90 minutes being cut from the superior director's cut. The divide between the two cuts is demonstrated well by Roger Ebert's review, where he gives the longer version a 4/4 rating, but calls the shortened version "a travesty."

3 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021) - 120 to 242 minutes

One of the most famous director's cuts of recent years, it's understandable why Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) tend to be considered two different movies altogether. The latter more than doubles the runtime of the former, making something much more coherent, ambitious, and personal in the process.

As such, calling this 2021 version of the superhero team-up movie a director's cut might be doing it a disservice. Fans have all but disowned the original and adopted the epic-length version that's true to Zack Snyder's vision, with the numerous changes made and scenes added making it an overall stronger film.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003) - 201 to 263 minutes

201 minutes may be long enough for most viewers, but for fans of The Lord of the Rings, the 263-minute extended edition of the trilogy's final installment The Return of the King is essential. Though it's not an official director's cut, Peter Jackson states in the film's director's commentary that the extended version's likely to be viewed as definitive versions by some, for what that's worth.

As the longest Lord of the Rings film, it makes sense for The Return of the King to have the longest extended edition. Various scenes that may have hurt the pacing of the theatrical version were left out, including scenes with villainous characters like Saruman and the Mouth of Sauron, making the extended edition feel more complete.

1 'Until the End of the World' (1991) - 158 to 287 minutes

Standing as one of the longest director's cuts of all time, Until the End of the World is an epic road movie/dystopian science-fiction hybrid. It follows two characters who have their hands on valuable technology and set off on a trip around the world, with their final destination being the Australian Outback.

The theatrical cut led to mixed reviews and very little in terms of box office gains, but the nearly five-hour director's cut has amassed a cult following. The director's cut is a beautiful-looking movie with a phenomenal soundtrack, and has some interesting (and forward-thinking) things to say about humanity's relationship with technology.

