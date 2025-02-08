Film culture tends to highlight the achievements of great directors, as they are often responsible for the vision and scope of a project. Although directors tend to have less control these days as a result of how dominant studios are in releasing major blockbusters that fulfill their requirements, there are still notable auteurs who have pushed the medium forward by creating some of the best films ever made.

It is very rare to have a director with a perfect track record, as the few artists with filmographies that are spotless include Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Jordan Peele, all of whom are relatively young. In more than a few cases, there are certain directors that have made some brilliant masterpieces, as well as films that were completely derided. Here are ten directors who have made masterpieces and disasterpieces.

10 Francis Ford Coppola

Films: ‘The Godfather,’ Apocalypse Now,’ and ‘The Godfather: Part II’ (masterpieces); and ‘Megalopolis’ and ‘Jack’ (disasterpieces)