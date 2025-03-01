This is the best way to summarize what an auteur director is: it’s someone who has complete control over the movie they're directing, to the point where they're basically the work’s author. There are plenty of great films that have come to fruition because they had auteur directors behind them (see Citizen Kane, most films by Stanley Kubrick, Pulp Fiction, and Do the Right Thing, for just a few examples).

But if Some Like It Hot taught the world anything, it’s that nobody’s perfect, and that goes for auteurs, too. The following movies were all directed by people who've done good work before, but maybe shouldn’t have been as in control of the films in question. You might not agree with all the choices here, but each of the following movies is, at the very least, flawed, and arguably an example of too much control being had by the directors in question. Also, Heaven’s Gate will not be here, because that one is unfairly hated. This is a safe zone for fans of Heaven’s Gate. We are holding space for Heaven’s Gate-heads.

8 'Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Directed by George Lucas