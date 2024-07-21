Many wonderful creatures exist in the fantasy genre, but none are as well-known and beloved as the dragon. These mighty lizard-like creatures come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, but the most commonly seen are armed with bat-like wings and the ability to breathe fire upon their enemies. There are as many depictions of dragons as there are cultures on Earth, meaning that they can fulfill any role in a story, be it the final enemy the hero must overcome or a wise and powerful ally against evil.

One of the reasons for the dragon's enduring popularity is the simple fact that everything about them is awesome, from their designs to their abilities. As visual effects in movies evolved, filmmakers came up with new and innovative ways to bring these creatures and their destructive powers to audiences around the world. Now, there is a wide swatch of cool and memorable draconic beings that have graced the big screen and have inspired new creators when bringing their mythical creatures to life. However, these are the best and most badass dragons on the silver screen.

10 Diablos

From 'Monster Hunter' (2020)

When a squad of U. S. Army Rangers falls into a parallel universe called the New World, they are attacked by a ceratopsian-looking wyvern called Diablos. Thanks to its ability to rapidly dig through sand and its thick hide, Diablos scatters the soldiers and even kills one. To defeat it, Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) joins forces with a local Hunter (Tony Jaa), who shows her how to set traps and use the parts of other monsters to make weapons.

It's not often that audiences see a dragon with the head of a triceratops that bursts from the ground to gore people to death.

Monster Hunter is yet another lackluster video game adaptation from director Paul W. S. Anderson, but if there's one thing he got right, it was his depictions of the titular monsters. Diablos stands out the most thanks to its unique design and hunting behavior. It's not often that audiences see a dragon with the head of a triceratops that bursts from the ground to gore people to death or crush them with a thick tail club. If nothing else, Diablos stands out because it offers audiences something new and powerful, which, coupled with some impressive VFX, makes for a wickedly memorable monster.

9 The Bewilderbeast

From 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

Among the many species of dragons, none are as large or mighty as the Bewilderbeast. These semiaquatic leviathans exhale streams of freezing ice, which they can use to create massive lairs for themselves. Bewilderbeast can also control lesser dragons and act as their alphas. Normally, they are benevolent rulers who provide for their dragons, but if a Bewilderbeast is cruel of heart, it can force its dragons to do terrible acts.

The Bewilderbeast was a wonderful addition to How to Train Your Dragon 2 and stands as one of the franchise's most impressive dragon species. They serve as a great representation of the gentle giant who prefer to live their life in peace but when roused, are devastating and deadly foes. This duality is best highlighted when the film's villain, Drago Bludvist (Djimon Hounsou), unleashes his personal Bewilderbeast against the alpha of the hidden dragon sanctuary, leading to a brief but beautifully choreographed battle between the two titans.

8 The Great Protector

From 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Thousands of years ago, the mythical land of Ta Lo was attacked by an interdimensional being called the Dweller-in-Darkness, who led an army of soul-eating monsters. Fortunately, Ta Lo was protected by a dragon, referred to as the Great Protector, who rose from the waters of the lake to help seal the Dweller-in-Darkness and its army behind a Dark Gate. When the Dweller-in-Darkness was freed by Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), wielder of the Ten Rings, the Great Protector once again emerged to help Wenwu's children, Xu Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Xu Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), stop Wenwu and the soul-eaters.

Most dragons in films are based on the Western idea of a dragon, which tends to be monstrous and satanic creatures that represent avarice, greed, and wrath. The Great Protector, meanwhile, is based on the Eastern idea of a dragon as a divine and helpful being tied to water instead of fire. The way the Great Protector uses water to subdue its enemies makes for impressive visuals and helps Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stand out compared to other films in the MCU.

7 The Hungarian Horntail

From 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Many dragons exist in the wizarding world, but none are more feared than the Hungarian Horntail. Though not as large as the Ukranian Ironbelly, the Horntail is more temperamental, eager to smash things with its spiked tail or unleash flames up to forty feet away. In his fourth year at Hogwarts, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) faces a Horntail guarding a golden egg as the first challenge in the Triwizard Tournament.

The Hungarian Horntail, as presented in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, is a pretty standard modern dragon, merging the front limbs with the wings to give it a hunched-over appearance. This design choice works to make the Horntail feel more like a feral and dangerous beast compared to the six-limbed design, which adds more tension as it chases Harry across the skies of Hogwarts. It's also an interesting use of a dragon: despite its power and its ferocity, the Horntail is only the first obstacle of the tournament, which makes Harry and the audience wonder what is to come.

6 Sokurah's Dragon

From 'The 7th Voyage of Sinbad' (1958)

On the Isle of Colossus lives Sokurah (Torin Thatcher), a dark sorcerer who practices his craft deep underground. To protect himself from the violent cyclopses that live on the island, Sokurah keeps a wingless dragon chained to guard the entrance. The beast is eventually let loose by the heroic Sinbad (Kerwin Mathews), but Sokurah maintains control and directs it to attack Sinbad and his crew.

The great Ray Harryhausen gets to go loose with his stop-motion creatures, crafting a stunning sequence that remains impressive nearly seventy years later.

Sokurah's dragon only appears in the final chapter of The 7th Voyage of Sinbad, but it is a highlight of the film. It reminds audiences that even a wingless dragon is still a deadly foe, and the fact that it is loyal to Sokurah continues to show how dangerous of a foe he is for Sinbad. The climax features the dragon battling with a cyclops before chasing Sinbad's crew, which allows the great Ray Harryhausen to go loose with his stop-motion creatures, crafting a stunning sequence that remains impressive nearly seventy years later.

5 The Bull

From 'Reign of Fire' (2002)

When construction workers tunneling in the London Underground penetrate a cave, they awaken a male dragon who had been hibernating for centuries. After digging his way to the surface, he is soon joined by smaller females, and together, they begin hunting humans and animals while reproducing at an alarming rate. Twelve years later, a ragtag group of survivors decides to face off with the bull, hoping that if they kill him, they can prevent the dragons from reproducing.

The dragons of Reign of Fire rank among some of the best due to how realistic they look and feel, and many details, such as their use of chemical fire breath, have been adopted by most dragons in recent fantasy films. The Bull stands out thanks to his size, power, and personality. The film makes him feel like an unstoppable force of nature driven by a predatory desire to hunt and survive, making him more than a match even for trained hunters. Although the film is underwhelming, The Bull is a brilliant creation and one of cinema's best-designed dragons.

4 King Ghidorah

From the Godzilla Franchise