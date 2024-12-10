Throughout the years, dresses have proven to be more than just beautiful garments in film. From Old Hollywood's shimmering gowns to unforgettable contemporary looks, these clothing pieces help tell a story and symbolize key elements in its narrative, providing audiences with fashion inspiration while offering insight into the characters they're watching.

In this list, we delve into some of the most iconic dresses in movies, examining what makes them so great, and how they transcend the screen to inspire fashion trends and pop culture. From Andie's yellow gown in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to Dorothy's timeless gingham dress in The Wizard of Oz, these iconic garments have earned their place in cinematic history and the viewers' hearts, inspiring fashion trends, and pop culture.

10 Andie's Dress in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

Designed by Carolina Herrera

Image via Paramount

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days has swept audiences off their feet with its witty enemies-to-lovers narrative, starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey as the lead couple. Hudson shines as a journalist for a women's magazine who is crafting an article on how to drive a man away in record time. Meanwhile, McConaughey's advertising ad executive bets he can make any woman fall head over heels in just 10 days.

This iconic 2000s rom-com is beloved for many reasons, with its creative, fun-loving storyline at the top of the list. However, at the heart of the movie's allure is a standout moment in which Hudson dazzles in a timeless elegant, bright, sunny canary yellow dress, perfectly paired with a beautiful Isadora diamond necklace. Together, they create a look so breathtaking that could only result in a jaw-dropping moment, both for McConaughey's on-screen counterpart and the audience.

Your changes have been saved How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days Release Date February 7, 2003 Director Donald Petrie Cast Kathryn Hahn , Kate Hudson , Matthew McConaughey Annie Parisse , adam goldberg , Thomas Lennon Runtime 116 minutes

9 Elvira's Dress in 'Scarface' (1983)

Designed by Patricia Norris

Image via Universal Studios

This iconic Al Pacino-led Brian De Palma crime drama, set in 1980s Miami, centers around a criminal-minded Cuban immigrant who becomes the biggest drug trafficker in Florida, eventually coming undone by his own addiction. Michelle Pfeiffer stuns in one of her most iconic roles.

Pfeiffer's breakthrough turn as Elvira, the mistress of Frank Lopez (Robert Loggia) and eventual wife of Pacino's Tony Montana, is immortalized not only thanks to her captivating performance but also through the memorable, utterly stunning clothing she wears. The silky blue gown she shows up in during the club scene is among her most legendary looks in Scarface — it has become a symbol of elegance in 1980s film history, perfectly mirroring Elvira's minimalist glamour and class.

8 Vivienne's Dress in 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Designed by Marilyn Vance

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Much like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, the hugely influential Pretty Woman is the perfect romantic comedy, delivering both laugh-out-loud and heartwarming moments and featuring palpable chemistry between the leads. Marking Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's first big-screen collab, this modern-day Cinderella story illustrates the romantic relationship between a wealthy entrepreneur and a sex worker, who he hires to accompany him to a few social events.

There are layers to what truly makes Vivienne's off-the-shoulder red dress a truly iconic one in cinema, including how it marks a pivotal moment in the transformation of Roberts' on-screen counterpart, showcasing a more refined and polished version of her character. She wears Marilyn Vance's design when Edward takes her to a lavish dinner, captivating viewers with a blend of elegance, sophistication, and sensuality, with the deep red color exuding powerful confidence.

7 Cecilia's Dress in 'Atonement' (2007)

Designed by Jacqueline Durran

Image via Universal Studios

Joe Wright's period drama epic, based on the 2001 novel by Ian McEwan, delves into the consequences of little white lies as it follows thirteen-year-old Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan in an Oscar-nominated performance) who changes the course of several lives when she accuses her old sister's lover of a crime that he did not commit.

On top of the spellbinding chemistry between Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, Atonement captivates through its breathtaking visuals and gut-wrenching narrative, cementing itself as an essential for any romance fan. Adding to the movie's allure is another great example of cinematic fashion: Cecilia's V-cut emerald green gown with delicate spaghetti stripes and a glorious open back, which exudes sensuality and class. Designed by Jacqueline Durran, this Atonement garment ranks among the most beloved pieces ever worn on screen, inspiring countless reproductions and securing a lasting impact on pop culture.

Your changes have been saved Atonement Release Date September 7, 2007 Director joe wright Cast Saoirse Ronan , Ailidh Mackay , Brenda Blethyn , Julia West , James McAvoy , Harriet Walter Runtime 123 minutes

6 Jessica Rabbit's Dress in 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Designed by Richard Williams

Image via Disney

Particularly inspired by Rita Hayworth's gown from Gilda — an iconic one in its own right — and elements of Veronica Lake's hairstyle, Jessica Rabbit's iconic dress in Who Framed Roger Rabbit is regarded as one of the most unforgettable, despite being totally fictional. The Robert Zemeckis adult animation sees a cartoon rabbit accused of murder, enlisting the help of a burnt-out private investigator to prove his innocence.

A marvel of animation — with professionals employing groundbreaking techniques to make it shimmer realistically — Jessica's dazzling gown is not merely a dress but an extension of her femme fatale personality: it embodies the character's larger-than-life allure, reflects her exaggerated sensuality, and celebrates her iconic persona. Its cultural legacy is just as enduring: Rabbit's dress is a touchstone that has inspired many cosplays, homages, and even red-carpet looks.