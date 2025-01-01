Starting anything is important, sure. Getting a year off to a good start can put one in high spirits for the 12 months to come. Put something interesting in the first few seconds of a song, and maybe people who haven’t yet heard it will want to keep listening. A piece of writing can have a good introduction that doesn’t waste too much time. Whoops.

Uh, but endings are also important. The greatness of a movie’s beginning, for example, could well be undermined if the way it concludes proves disappointing. So, films that finish on a high are naturally worth celebrating. There are too many great endings from cinema history to count, but the following are some of the absolute best, encompassing conclusions sad, joyful, surprising, and suspenseful… sometimes even all of the above.

Naturally, the following article will contain spoilers.

10 'Whiplash' (2014)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Whiplash is a movie that starts strong, and only gets stronger on a pretty much scene-by-scene basis. It follows one extremely determined young drummer who wants to achieve fame and perfection in his chosen field, being the immovable object that an unstoppable force of an instructor comes into contact with. Psychological turmoil and immense amounts of stress ensue.

Everything builds to one of the most exciting climaxes in movie history that doesn’t feature some kind of direct physical conflict. The rivalry/uncomfortable bond between the two central characters reaches a fever pitch in this final stretch of the movie; one where there’s so much at stake, and the ease with which it could all collapse is minute. It’s the cinematic equivalent of being right next to a bomb while someone desperately tries to defuse it for about 10 minutes. It’s awesome.

9 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Directed by Charlie Chaplin

Image via United Artists

Charlie Chaplin always knew how to end his movies on the right note, so consider the endings to both City Lights and Modern Times to be runners-up here. His best ending, though, can be found in The Great Dictator, which sees Chaplin – previously so beloved for his silent films – delivering a passionate speech pretty much to the camera, breaking the fourth wall (just about) while seeking to unite a planet that was, unfortunately, pretty much already at war.

Still, it’s the effort that counts, and the speech found at the end of The Great Dictator is still moving. Also, Chaplin does speak earlier in the film, but by design, nothing hits quite as hard or feels as meaningful as the monologue he saves for The Great Dictator’s remarkable final scene.

8 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

While The Great Dictator was made right around the time World War II began, Schindler’s List was released about half a century on from its conclusion, and aimed to celebrate what Oskar Schindler did during a dark period in history. Schindler was an industrialist who used the money he had to save more than 1000 Jewish lives, employing them and also keeping them from being sent to concentration camps.

The ending of the main portion of the film has Schindler breaking down over not saving more lives, which is a powerful note to end things on, but the epilogue – which features the real-life survivors and descendants of the survivors – commemorating Schindler at his grave is even more moving. Schindler’s List is a heavy but always respectfully done film; one of Steven Spielberg’s very best, and a film with a staggeringly impactful final couple of scenes.

7 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via New Line Cinema

Some people might point to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and criticize it for taking too long to conclude, but – with absolutely no due respect – those people don’t know what they're talking about. If you took The Return of the King on its own, maybe, but as an ending to the trilogy that was The Lord of the Rings, the final few scenes – all of which encompass what can be called an ending – work magnificently here.

If an ordinary movie can get one or two scenes to wrap up, then The Return of the King – which concludes about nine hours of film (and that’s if you just stick to the theatrical edition) – more than earns the right to have a few more scenes to wrap up. Everything is moving, bittersweet, and wholly conclusive in the best of ways. It’s emotionally satisfying, as an ending to a long, long journey, and then some.