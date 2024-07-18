There is never any guarantee that a great book will end up becoming a satisfying movie, as adapting an acclaimed work of fiction is by no means an easy process. Although examples like Gone Girl and The Lord of the Rings trilogy were praised for being strong versions of the original texts, films like The Goldfinch and Beowulf were seen as disappointing adaptations of beloved books.

However, the quality of an adaptation can often come down to whether or not the filmmakers pulled off the ending. There are many reasons why a filmmaker may choose to change a novel’s ending, as the two different mediums require completely different sensibilities. What works for the written word may not suffice for a dramatic narrative film, even if fans of the original book may be upset at any revisions. These movie adaptations changed the ending to their source materials for the better, proving that a story can have more than one suitable conclusion.

10 ‘Planet of the Apes’ (1968)

Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner

Planet of the Apes would not have spawned the franchise that it did if director Franklin J. Schaffner had chosen to stick closer to the original ending of the book with his 1968 film adaptation. The original novel La Planete des Singes did not feature the same shocking reveal that the planet the astronauts landed on is, in fact, Earth, as evidenced by the crumbling Statue of Liberty.

The novel centers more on the twist surrounding two of the key ape characters, thus landing with less emotional impact. Changing the ending of Planet of the Apes resulted in one of the most striking final shots in cinematic history, redefining the sci-fi genre and inspiring several sequels and prequels. The series continues to this day, as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes recently became a success at the box office. It's not an overstatement to say the series' impressive legacy has only been possible thanks to the film's iconic ending.

9 ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (1971)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

A Clockwork Orange is a disturbing book in its own right, but Stanley Kubrick made the ending even darker. The original novel features Alex (Malcolm McDowell) settling down with a family after experiencing horrific shock treatment and torture by the government. However, Kubrick takes the story in a more nihilistic direction by suggesting that Alex could never truly be reacclimated into society and would never be able to enjoy Beethoven’s music ever again.

The original A Clockwork Orange author, Anthony Burgess, hated Kubrick’s ending so much that he swore off the film. In retrospect, it was better to end the story on a darker note. A Clockwork Orange’s analysis of youthful violence and the perils of incarceration feels just as relevant today as it was during the film’s initial release. It's unlikely that it would have been as impactful if the novel’s more hopeful ending had been retained.

8 ‘The Shining’ (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Shining is one of the greatest horror films of all time, even though Stephen King hated how much Stanley Kubrick changed the story compared to the original book. While King wrote a novel about how Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) slowly unleashes his dark side, Kubrick’s film suggests that the evil of the Overlook Hotel itself unlocks his inner nature.

The novel concludes with the destruction of the hotel as Jack meets his demise. Making the ending a more personal conflict between Jack and his family made The Shining a more emotional story compared to the book. It also features one of the creepiest final shots in film history, which could've only been possible under the new ending. King’s ending was not abandoned entirely, as the destruction of the hotel is featured in the sequel Doctor Sleep, which stars Ewan McGregor as an older version of Danny Torrance.

7 ‘First Blood’ (1982)

Directed by Ted Kotcheff

First Blood was a relatively faithful adaptation of the novel of the same name, but it made one major change to the ending. While original author David Morrell ends the story with John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) dying from gunshot wounds after his battle with the cops, director Ted Kotcheff changed things around so that his hero would live. This change was financially judicious, allowing Stallone to reprise the role in four sequels.

The ending of First Blood needed to change to give an uplifting message to veterans. Both the film and the novel seek to explore how those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder can recover from their mental health issues. However, the entire point would have been mute if Rambo had been violently killed by his enemies, to the point where the film's message could've easily been misconstrued.

6 ‘Misery’ (1990)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Misery is one of the more faithful adaptations of King’s novels, but the ending in the book is slightly more fleshed out. Both versions involve Paul Sheldon (James Caan) escaping his captivity from the demented fan Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) and writing a new novel that is loosely inspired by his experience. However, the film features some significant differences, mainly Paul’s torture: in the movie, he is “hobbled” when Annie bludgeons his ankles while she cuts off his foot with an axe in the book.

The graphic scene in the film was more disturbing, allowing it to rank among the greatest thrillers of all time. The main change is that the novel's ending includes unnecessary information about Paul’s career in the aftermath of his escape that wouldn’t have made the film any stronger. While it's nice that King had more ideas, simplicity worked better for the Misery film.

5 ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Jurassic Park would have been a much darker film if Steven Spielberg had stuck with the original ending from Michael Crichton’s novel. On paper, John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) escapes with Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) at the end of the film before being killed by his dinosaurs at the end of the book.

Killing off Hammond would have been too violent of an ending for a family that was ostensibly aimed at general audiences, even if it did have its scary moments. Instead, the film includes a powerful sequence in which Hammond realizes that his creation has gotten the better of him. The change allows the beloved Richard Attenborough to reprise his role for a brief cameo in the 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which was also based on a novel by Crichton.

4 ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Forrest Gump would have gone in a much different direction had Robert Zemeckis stuck to the source material. The eponymous novel sends Forrest (Tom Hanks) into space with an ape before he crashes back on Earth and befriends a group of African tribesmen.

Apart from being an entirely ridiculous storyline that would have felt out of place in a relatively straightforward dramatic movie, the depiction of native African tribes could have been perceived as offensive. The film version of Forrest Gump ends on a more focused note, as it involves Forrest finally forming a family with his beloved Jenny (Robin Wright) before she passes. Whereas the movie's ending may be enough to make any viewer cry, the novel's climax is just plain weird.