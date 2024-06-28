Everyone loves a happy ending, with heroes doing their thing and standing up to evil, coming away stronger as individuals and/or improving the world at large in some meaningful way. Most stories – in cinema or otherwise – build to a conclusion that’s at least some level of happy, even if it’s more bittersweet. But there’s no rule that demands all storytellers end their tales in such ways.

Indeed, without the potential for a story to end disastrously for the good guys, there would be no suspense, as uplifting endings would be guaranteed. Something something, you can’t have pleasure without some pain, and when it comes to pain, these movie endings deliver. They are among the bleakest of all time, and encompass a wide range of genres, from mass-appeal blockbusters to gritty anti-war films, all going above and beyond to end things on downer notes of distressing proportions.

The following contains spoilers for the movies discussed

10 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

A sledgehammer of a movie, Requiem for a Dream lacks subtlety in its approach to depicting drug addiction, but the in-your-face nature of the filmmaking on offer does leave an impact. It focuses on four individuals who all find their lives falling apart in different ways due to drugs. Things progressively get worse for all as Requiem for a Dream goes on, and, as the title implies, dreams end up shattered.

Any highs of the literal or figurative sense give way to crushing lows, with all four main characters in Requiem for a Dream forever changed for the worse by the film’s end. While no one dies, no one’s future looks particularly bright, and Requiem for a Dream troublingly ends with everyone at their lowest and with no hope in sight. All in all, it certainly earns its reputation for being one of the most upsetting films of the 21st century so far.

9 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Director: George A. Romero

While Night of the Living Dead can be called a B-movie in some ways, it’s also a good deal grimmer and more devoid of optimism than most B-movies of its time, which could be relied on to get a little sillier. This film kicked off the zombie sub-genre, in many ways, and still feels like one of the bleaker zombie movies out there, with the desperate fight for survival undertaken by the film’s main characters ultimately failing.

Not only do all the principal survivors of Night of the Living Dead not survive, but the last man standing, Ben, is shot in the film’s final scene after being mistaken for a zombie at a distance by an armed posse. It’s a cruel twist ending of sorts, but a memorably effective one, helping drive home that now clichéd idea that during a zombie outbreak, humans are just as dangerous as the undead.

Night of the Living Dead Release Date October 4, 1968 Director George A. Romero Cast Duane Jones , Judith O'Dea , Karl Hardman , Marilyn Eastman , Keith Wayne , Judith Ridley Runtime 96 Main Genre Horror

8 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

Director: Edward Berger

All Quiet on the Western Front was adapted before 2022, with the original film adaptation from 1930 being a Best Picture winner. 2022’s All Quiet on the Western Front was also successful in telling the same anti-war story with more grit and intense violence, alongside more accurately having German dialogue and pushing things even further with the bleakness of its ending.

It’s one thing to have the main characters all get killed off, but 2022’s All Quiet on the Western Front twists the knife even more, having the central character, Paul, get killed literal seconds before the Armistice of 11 November 1918 went into effect at 11 am, ending the war officially. Anti-war movies with miserable endings aren’t really anything new, but this one does ultimately go one step further than most in emphasizing futility and tragedy.

All Quiet on the Western Front Release Date October 28, 2022 Director Edward Berger Cast Felix Kammerer , Albrecht Schuch , Daniel Brühl Runtime 148 minutes

7 'The Killer' (1989)

Director: John Woo

When it comes to action scenes, John Woo never messes around or takes prisoners, and his greatest films are legendary for having some of the most spectacular shootouts of all time. The Killer is uncompromising with its action, but also pushes things pretty far narratively, with the ultimately tragic conclusion being somewhat surprising, really putting the bloodshed in the term “heroic bloodshed.”

The Killer follows an assassin seeking redemption after he’s responsible for blinding a young woman during one of his hits. He’s ultimately unsuccessful in helping her regain her sight, dies in the final gunfight, and his one eventual ally – a rogue police officer – also gets arrested near the end. It’s one of those endings where most people die, and those who don’t are all in a worse place than they were before the film started.

The Killer (1989) Release Date July 6, 1989 Director John Woo Cast Chow Yun-Fat , Danny Lee , Sally Yeh , Kenneth Tsang Runtime 110 minutes

6 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Over several years and three phases, Thanos was built up to be the biggest threat to the heroes in the MCU, but for a while, his capabilities were only hinted at through dialogue and some brief appearances here and there. That all changed when Avengers: Infinity War rolled around, making Thanos the central character, in many ways, and someone whose relentless quest is ultimately successful.

Thanos makes sacrifices, sure, but he gets what he wants at the film’s end: the eradication of half the life in the universe. It’s technically a happy ending for him, but a total disaster and unequivocal loss for everyone else. Though Infinity War’s follow-up, Avengers: Endgame, returned things to a relatively normal level, watching so many beloved characters turn to dust – then seeing how despondent those left alive look – proves remarkably traumatic by the standards of a blockbuster superhero movie.

5 'Das Boot' (1981)

Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Das Boot is a war movie that’s thrilling and nail-biting in parts, yet unafraid to show the tedium and uncertainty of life during wartime in other scenes. It does all this without ever being boring, of course, functioning incredibly well as an epic about the crew of a German submarine and their inevitably tragic exploits, all of them eventually being one cog in the machine that is war.

The film’s well-crafted enough to make you think there might be a chance most will make it out of the war alive, but then the climax hits, and everything goes up in flames (pretty well literally). In an instant, the submarine is destroyed, and almost everyone is killed instantly or seriously wounded thanks to an air raid… and one that happened right when they’d finally made it back to their base, too. It’s a cruel ending and a real sucker-punch, but it’s brutally effective, and feels true to the miseries of war.

Das Boot Director Wolfgang Petersen Cast Jurgen Prochnow , Herbert Grönemeyer , Klaus Wennemann , Hubertus Bengsch , Martin Semmelrogge , Bernd Tauber , Erwin Leder , Martin May Runtime 149 Minutes

4 'The Irishman' (2019)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Most of the main people involved with making The Irishman were well-acquainted with the gangster genre, including stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel, as well as the film’s director, Martin Scorsese. It’s one of the best films the latter’s made in the past couple of decades, being a more harrowing look at the mobster movie with a far darker ending than any of Scorsese’s past gangster films (considering how Goodfellas, Casino, and The Departed end, that’s saying something).

The Irishman’s principal character is the ruthless Frank Sheeran (De Niro), and by the final half-hour or so of the movie, he’s the only significant character still alive. Scorsese ensures the audience genuinely feels the impact of his slow journey toward inevitable death, lonely after all his former associates died either violent deaths or withered away from old age before he did. The Irishman ends up feeling like a movie about what happens to a mobster/hitman once he grows old, showing a depressing and alienated ending to one man's life; one he largely brought upon himself, due to the choices he made when he was younger.

3 'Ran' (1985)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

William Shakespeare is known for his tragedies, so it’s not too surprising to watch a film based on one of his plays and come away miserable (he was behind Romeo and Juliet, after all). But few Shakespeare adaptations feel quite as monumentally devastating as Akira Kurosawa’s masterful epic, Ran, which takes inspiration from King Lear and some real-life figures from Japan’s history to tell a grand story about a desperate – and deadly – fight for power within an influential family.

Previous Kurosawa films hadn't shied away from ending in bittersweet ways, as seen in Ikiru or the sacrifice-heavy Seven Samurai, but Ran ends in misery for just about all the major players. Many people die as a result of the senseless conflict, and there are likely to be consequences going forward for anyone left standing… probably quite soon, in the case of Tsurumaru, a young blind man who’s lost at the edge of a cliff in the film’s conclusion, with Kurosawa even choosing to end the film on a shot of him.

Ran (1985) Release Date May 31, 1985 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Akira Terao , Jinpachi Nezu , Daisuke Ryu , Mieko Harada , Shinnosuke Ikehata , Hisashi Igawa , Yoshiko Miyazaki Runtime 162 Minutes

2 'Come and See' (1985)

Director: Elem Klimov

You can’t talk about despair-filled endings without addressing Come and See, which is easily up there as one of the most powerful, soul-shattering, and effective anti-war movies ever made. It should be noted that the movie as a whole is really a series of unfathomable events, showing a young boy taking part in World War II, initially keen to serve his country, but later finding out firsthand what a nightmare war can be.

Come and See is a film that builds in intensity and sorrow from scene to scene, approaching almost unbearable levels by the final act. The idea of the movie ending hopefully is dashed remarkably early on, making Come and See a slow and brutal march toward physical and emotional desolation. That the young boy technically lives to the end of the film is perhaps a fate worse than death, given what he’s seen and how much he’s been changed (not to mention the notion that he could well die at some point in the war’s future, considering he’s last seen marching uncertainly into a forest with some fellow soldiers).

Come And See (1985) Release Date September 3, 1985 Director Elem Klimov Cast Aleksey Kravchenko , Olga Mironova , Liubomiras Laucevicius , Vladas Bagdonas Runtime 142 minutes

1 'The Mist' (2007)

Director: Frank Darabont

There was a challenge present in adapting The Mist from page to screen, because the ending of the Stephen King novella of the same name was left up in the air. Frank Darabont’s adaptation changed things bravely, because in the film, rather than having the surviving characters simply approach an uncertain future, almost everyone here dies… but with an extra cruel twist.

To backtrack and condense things, after holding out in a supermarket due to supernatural forces overrunning a small town, some survivors decide to make a run for it and try escaping. However, they eventually run out of gas, and decide to end their lives, rather than face the horrors of what awaits them… though there were only four bullets for five people. So the central character, a father, waits for the monsters to take him, only for a powerful military convoy to arrive moments later; one that’s been exterminating the creatures. Essentially, The Mist ends with the main character technically safe, but he killed his son and three other people for what ended up being no reason, and he's last seen crying out in sheer anguish over what he's done. It probably can’t get much bleaker or emotionally brutal than that.

