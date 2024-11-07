Every decade has its tumultuous or potentially divisive events, but things seemed particularly intense during the 1960s. Times changed, conventions were challenged, and certain societal norms were altered. Again, every decade has its big or groundbreaking moments, but the 1960s especially so, particularly when it came to American films and the way the Hays Code was done away with by the decade’s end.

So, perhaps more than any decades before it, the 1960s had a good many high-profile and highly acclaimed movies that had truly downbeat endings. The decades that followed the ‘60s did, too, but the 1960s kind of broke ground in terms of how tragic movie endings could get, and how many movies were willing to end on a downer note. The following titles exemplify this well. And, though it might go without saying, just in case it doesn’t:

The following list contains spoilers for the movies discussed.

10 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Director: Sam Peckinpah

The Wild Bunch didn’t kill the Western genre overall, because Westerns did continue to be made after 1969… but it sure feels like, at times, it was trying to spectacularly slaughter the genre as a whole. It is a grim, nihilistic, and brutal Western about a band of aging outlaws trying to pull off a last big score to effectively retire from that way of life, but finding such an endeavor is easier said than done.

At a point, The Wild Bunch ends up being about going out on one's own terms, with the “heroes” who make it to the film’s end intentionally marching to certain death, and going out in blazes of glory. The fact they make that choice does ensure the bitter pill goes down a little smoothly, but it’s still brutal and saddening stuff, contributing greatly to the overall funereal feel of The Wild Bunch.

9 'Planet of the Apes' (1968)

Director: Franklin J. Schaffner

Twist aside, Planet of the Apes deservedly holds classic status as a science fiction movie, also being noteworthy for kickstarting a movie series that continues to be added to more than 50 years later. The film seems to take place on a strange alien planet ruled by highly intelligent apes, with an astronaut becoming stranded there and learning the hard way that the humans on the planet are treated like slaves.

Of course, things go from bad to worse because of that aforementioned plot twist that reveals the astronaut was actually on Earth all along, and that this is how things are run on said planet in the future. The ending is almost as upsetting as watching the movie and expecting to see a “Dr. Zaius” musical number complete with a breakdancing ape, like in The Simpsons, and not getting it.