Sometimes, it's easy to predict how movies will end. Sometimes, it's even easier to predict the twist that's coming. In the most obvious of cases, it's not always possible to find a real shocking twist, as sometimes films make red herrings a little too obvious. Sometimes, the overshadowing is, too, obvious. But that doesn't make films any less enjoyable.

However, there's nothing greater than being completely surprised at a twist within a film, one that viewers don't suspect or see coming. Some shockers include films like Gone Girl, Shutter Island, Us, and The Village. However, while these films tend to do successfully in shocking viewers, others tend to devastate viewers and break hearts. These films are the saddest of the bunch, with endings you never typically see coming. A hand of applause to those films.

Editor's note: This article discusses heavy spoilers for all films listed.

10 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Workaholic Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) agrees to take his estranged daughter Su-an (Kim Su-an) to her mother's for her birthday. They hop on the next train to Busan; however, complications arise when a zombie outbreak occurs on the train, leading Seok-woo to defend himself and his daughter against the zombies. The inhabitants aboard the train must team up if they want to survive.

While a disaster and a zombie film all in one, most of the time, viewers expect characters to die. However, they also expect at least the main character(s) to live too, and they also don't expect to get attached to characters in a zombie film, as usually horror films do not do well at developing characters most of the time. But it's also good to note that Train to Busan is not like any other horror film; in fact, while it establishes a good zombie plotline, it also develops the main cast of characters well, making viewers grow attached. At the end of Train to Busan, the overworked father who seems to lack empathy or fatherly instinct is turned into a zombie as he attempts to protect his daughter. Before he turns, he resolves to unexpectedly throwing himself off the moving train, to which beforehand he recalls Su-an when she was a baby in his arms. He smiles as he falls off, leaving viewers to be just as devastated as Su-an.

9 'Stand by Me' (1986)

Directed by Rob Reiner

A group of four friends from Oregon go to see a dead body after learning about an accident that killed someone. This exploration leads to an adventure that the boys go on together to learn more about one another, and it becomes one of the most important moments in their lives.

Stand by Me starts off with one of the main characters Gordon "Gordie" Lachance (Richard Dreyfuss) reading a newspaper and learning about the stabbing of a close friend. From there, he reminisces about the adventure that defined their lives. So while viewers are already made aware of the death of one of the main characters, what comes as a devastating surprise are the last few lines when present-day Gordie finishes his memoir with a few lines, stating that he would miss Gordie forever, despite not seeing him in years. Then, for a second, he notes that he never had friends like the ones he had at age twelve, and if anyone actually ever does. While these are the final lines in his memoir, these lines simply hit viewers hard because of its somewhat devastating impact; it is the realization that sometimes we drift from people, and that in itself is sad. It's only when they're gone that we will realize how important they were and how much we will miss them.

8 'Beaches' (1988)

Directed by Garry Marshall

Actress and singer Cecilia Carol "C.C." Bloom (Bette Midler) stops her concert rehearsal when she receives a letter from her lifelong friend Hillary Whitney (Barbara Hershey). C.C. makes the drive to go see Hillary, and as she does, she reminisces on their past together.

Initially, viewers do not know what the letter to C.C. is about, though they are well aware that it's an urgent matter for C.C. to make the drive down to her. Throughout the film, the viewers learn about the relationship between C.C. and Hillary and, as a result, grow close to them. However, the devastation comes when viewers learn that Hillary is dying. From the beginning of the movie, it is something viewers don't see coming, and since we've grown close to the characters, learning about their imperfections.

7 'The Mist' (2007)

Directed by Frank Darabont

After a severe storm, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) takes his son and neighbor to the town store to purchase supplies. However, a thick fog envelopes the town, and monsters appear. Based on the work of Stephen King, The Mist is more about human paranoia than supernatural occurrences.

The Mist is a horror film, so not every viewer expects a happy ending. However, the ending of The Mist is so bleak, so devastating, that viewers are still divided on it. It ends with David's car running out of gas as they escape the store and try to get as far away as possible. In the end, he shoots everyone in the car but himself, and a few minutes later, David learns that if he had just waited for a few more minutes, they would have all been saved.

6 'Steel Magnolias' (1989)

Directed by Herbert Ross

A tight-knit group of women (Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine headline the cast) who gossip and share stories with one another are struck by grief when losing one of their own. They must now learn to cope and grieve with one another.

Again, another film where devastation strikes when you're not looking. Shelby Eatenton (Julia Roberts) is a diabetic who is discouraged from having children. Still, she has one anyway, and while everything seems to go well for the most part, until she experiences kidney failure. Sometime later, despite treatment going well, she falls unconscious when home alone with her child, she becomes comatose. Although viewers are hopeful she can make it through this, it turns out that Shelby's condition is considered irreversible, and she is ultimately taken off life support. Everything about this scenario is so sad, especially for a woman who wanted a baby so badly. For most of the film, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious movie, so this whole sequence really devastates viewers when they least expect it.

5 'Michael' (1996)

Directed by Nora Ephron