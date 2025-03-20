What does it mean a movie's ending doesn't "hold up?" A good ending is impossible to define and depends on everything that has come before it, and a bad ending is just the same. Some endings that don't hold up are those that entirely jump the shark and end up in a completely different place than they should have. Conversely, others simply don't go far enough and never amount to anything more than their interesting premise or inciting theme.

For films that are adaptations of historical events or public figures, it gets even more complicated. These films can have satisfying and even enjoyable endings that are utterly contrary to the truth they were supposed to adapt. This list covers the full gamut of movie endings that don't hold up, digging into where these films went wrong and why they simply don't stand the test of time.

10 'Halloween Kills' (2021)

Directed by David Gordon Green

The hunt for Michael Myers continues right where it left off in 2018's Halloween. As his rampage continues throughout Haddonfield, the citizens of the small town take notice. Throughout the evening, a mob forms and sets out to hunt Michael down. Horror has always been used as a vehicle for social commentary and thematic storytelling, but 21st-century horror, and the elevated horror category specifically, has been used as an allegory more than ever before. For some, it's an interesting and effective way to utilize a popular genre. In the case of Halloween Kills, this approach felt like too little too late.

As a franchise, the Halloween films have always been more intellectually curious than the average '70s slasher, but the degree to which Halloween Kills becomes a commentary on mob mentality and the generational trauma of evil is incongruent with the franchises' prior entries. There is nothing wrong with these themes on their own, but when applied to a franchise that hasn't been interested in exploring them until now, they feel haphazard and incomplete. For viewers who watched Halloween Kills and couldn't quite put their finger on why the ending didn't work for them, this thematic 180 is likely the cause.