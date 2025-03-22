The ending is arguably the most important singular moment in a film. Its inherent sense of finality will be the final moment the film has with audiences, capping off the entire experience. Thus, it's all the more effective and impressive when a film ends on a high note, keeping the audience in high spirits with a great, satisfying feeling that overlays the entire experience. In contrast, an especially dumb and ineffective ending can have the converse effect, leaving a sour taste in the audiences' mouths that diminishes the film's overall impact.

While having an especially poorly thought-out ending doesn't necessarily mean that a film is bad, it certainly doesn't help matters in terms of its lasting legacy and rewatchability. Some endings can be so moronic and poorly executed that they become the dominant point of conversation, overwhelming to the point of making the entire film seem like a dumb waste of time. This list will rank the dumbest movie endings based on how nonsensical they are and how badly they have aged.

10 'Jigsaw' (2017)

Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig

Image via Lionsgate

The Saw franchise as a whole has a long-lasting legacy of impactful endings that are defined by groundbreaking twists that redefine the films, a facet that's both a blessing and a hindrance. The series often finds ways to keep each installment interconnected into the same story, creating an array of confusing flashbacks and an overall confusing timeline. Nowhere is this more blatantly apparent than in Jigsaw, a reboot whose ending not only repeats a twist from a previous film but puts the entire franchise into question.

Jigsaw falls back on a classic twist that has been utilized throughout the entire franchise: a character has secretly been working with John Kramer the entire time as an accomplice to the Jigsaw killings. In this case, Jigsaw combines this twist with the reveal that the death game and the team of police investigating the game are actually 10 years apart. This choice undermines the impact and stakes of the death game and makes the entire franchise more convoluted by introducing yet another person who has been helping John since before the first film.