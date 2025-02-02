Sometimes, a story has to end with violence of some sort. It might depend on the genre, more often than not, but most stories feature some sort of conflict, and conflict – though not always – can be of a violent nature. It’s at the point where it’s pretty rare for say superhero movies not to end in some kind of fight (see Avengers: Endgame for the most obvious example), and diverting from that convention is often very noticeable (see the first Doctor Strange).

Then there are the likes of Westerns, action films, horror movies, and crime flicks, many of which feature stories that end violently. The following films tend to belong to one or more of those genres, and all stand out for having exceptionally violent endings, be they the result of a spectacular final battle, or because the filmmakers wanted to save the most shocking scenes they could think of until the very end.

Because this article discusses endings, there will be some spoilers below.

10 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Directed by Sam Peckinpah

Image via Warner Bros.

If The Wild Bunch had ended the Western genre outright, it would’ve been a cool way for it to go out. Sure, not getting the likes of Unforgiven or Django Unchained would be a shame, but if you had to pick a Western to be the last one, why not make it the one that concludes with a group of aging outlaws all agreeing to throw down one last time, taking as many people as they can with them, all the while knowing they're going to die?

The Wild Bunch opens with a very violent shootout, but the ending is on a whole other level. It’s worth mentioning here both because it’s quite graphic by today’s standards, and would’ve been a remarkable shock to the system back in the late 1960s, pushing boundaries for the time and still packing a punch some 50+ years later.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Wild Bunch Release Date June 19, 1969 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

9 'Harakiri' (1962)

Directed by Masaki Kobayashi

Image via Shochiku

Undoubtedly one of the greatest non-English language movies of all time, Harakiri feels like a deconstruction of the samurai genre, and a scathing critique of samurai themselves. It follows one man who seems lost in life and visits a clan of samurai, expressing a desire to commit seppuku in front of them, but wishes to tell them what’s pushed him to want such a thing first.

Things unfold through increasingly tragic flashbacks, and then, at a point, it becomes clear the man also wants revenge for the wrongs this clan’s committed against him and his family. He revolts and a battle ensues; one that is extremely graphic for a film of its age, and it’s still pretty bloody and shocking today. Harakiri is more of a slow-burn drama than an action movie, but the ending certainly delivers as far as sword-heavy climaxes go.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Harakiri Release Date September 15, 1962 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



8 'The Raid 2' (2014)

Directed by Gareth Evans

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

In all honesty, The Raid 2 might not actually save its most violent scene for the very end, because the whole film is ridiculously brutal; perhaps one of the most brutal in martial arts cinema history. There’s a prison-yard fight early on that’s as borderline obscene as it is impressive, and then the introduction of a character known only as Hammer Girl? Well, that has to be seen to be believed.

Right near the end, there’s an amazing one-on-one fight that’s up there with the best action scenes of all time. It’s just two men fighting to death in a large kitchen, and every single blow/wound looks remarkably believable. It’s six minutes of pure tension, amazing choreography, and nerve-wracking violence. It – and the rest of the film, really – probably isn't for the faint of heart, but those who appreciate an uncompromising action film owe it to themselves to watch The Raid 2 at some point.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Raid 2 Release Date March 24, 2014 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

7 'Scarface' (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma