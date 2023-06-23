Have you ever watched a movie with an amazing ending, only to have the sequel come along and completely ruin it? According to Reddit users, some sequels have destroyed otherwise perfect endings.

You settle in to watch the sequel of a beloved film, excited to revisit the characters and world you enjoyed the first time around. But in the first 30 minutes, your heart sinks as you realize the creators have undone everything that made the original ending so poignant and memorable. From classic '80s fantasy movies to recent Disney hits, here are 10 movie endings ruined by their sequels, according to Reddit.

The following article contains spoilers for the movies discussed.

10 'The Mask' (1994)

Remember how The Mask, as mentioned by Redditor UltiGamer34, ended with Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) getting rid of the mask once and for all and riding off into the sunset with Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz)? Well, forget all about that feel-good ending because the sequel Son of the Mask ruined it completely, where the mask finds its way to a new owner, Tim Avery (Jamie Kennedy), who conceives a baby while wearing it.

The worst part is Stanley and Tina are nowhere to be found. Their happy ending is tossed out the window, and the audience is left wondering what became of the couple after the events of the first movie. Did Stanley keep his word and give up the mask for good? Did he and Tina live happily ever after? Thanks to this unnecessary sequel that should have never seen the light of day, we'll never know.

9 'Highlander' (1986)

The 1986 cult classic Highlander ends with Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) claiming “there can be only one” and becoming mortal after defeating the Kurgan (Clancy Brown). Highlander 2 completely rewrites the mythology of the Immortals. Now they’re aliens from the planet Zeist exiled on Earth for rebellion. The movie was so poorly received that later sequels and the TV series ignored most of its plot.

If the filmmakers had left well enough alone, Highlander could have remained an entertaining fantasy about immortal swordsmen. Instead, they ruined a perfectly good ending by trying to give a backstory that didn’t need explaining. By attempting to demystify the lore and rewrite the rules, Highlander 2 and its successors took away the magic of that first movie, as explained by Redditor PsychoticMessiah.

8 'Independence Day' (1996)

Independence Day has one of the most iconic endings of the '90s: humanity comes together in the face of an alien invasion and narrowly avoids extinction. The feel-good ending wraps up the story perfectly, with humankind overcoming impossible odds to defeat the invaders.

According to Redditor Les-Lanciers-Rouge, "Independence Day, the sequel was so bad and unnecessary." In the sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, the aliens weren't defeated after all; they were just biding their time to launch an even bigger attack. The heartwarming message of global unity is replaced with over-the-top CGI destruction. The uplifting ending of the first film should have been left alone instead of being trampled for the sake of a lackluster follow-up. Some stories are better left self-contained.

7 'Rocky' (1976)

The original Rocky film from 1976 had the perfect ending. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) goes the distance with Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) but loses by decision. However, he wins Adrian's (Talia Shire) heart and proves he's not just another bum from the neighborhood. Fast-forward to Rocky II, and now we have a rematch where Rocky wins. While it was an exciting fight scene, the first film's ending was more realistic and poignant.

Redditor hamtronn said, "Rocky was a perfect movie. The good guy didn’t win. He just had to come back to win, and we got 17 more and more ridiculous movies." This proves that the series transformed from a gritty underdog story into an over-the-top action franchise. The original Rocky struck a chord because it highlighted the struggles of an everyday worker.

6 'Now You See Me' (2013)

The first Now You See Me movie ends with a mind-bending twist that reveals the mastermind behind the Four Horsemen's tricks and heists was FBI agent Dylan Rhodes. In the sequel, that twist is completely undone when it's revealed that Rhodes worked with the Horsemen the entire time to take down a secret society of magicians called The Eye.

The messy plot and character inconsistencies between the two films caused many viewers to lose interest in the Now You See Me franchise. When a sequel disregards key elements of its predecessor to force in new plot points, it rarely ends well. The movies end up feeling disconnected rather than part of a cohesive whole, as confirmed by Redditor chicoo312.

5 'Miss Congeniality' (2000)

Miss Congeniality had a perfect ending. Gracie Hart learned to embrace her feminine side, got the bad guy, and finally won over her longtime crush, Eric Matthews. Talk about a satisfying conclusion!

The sequel, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, undid all of that. Fans were left wondering why the filmmakers felt the need to unravel everything that was perfect about the first film’s ending. Sometimes it’s best to quit while you’re ahead and leave well enough alone.

4 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

As mentioned by Redditor funtimes5390, Toy Story 3 gave fans the perfect ending they wanted. Andy went off to college and gave his beloved toys to Bonnie, ensuring they’d continue to be played with and loved. It was a bittersweet but fitting conclusion to the trilogy.

While Toy Story 4 was still a financial and critical success, many fans wish it had never been made. The trilogy would have remained a perfect encapsulation of the journey to adulthood, but the sequel muddled that message and left Woody’s fate uncertain once again. Toy Story 3 gave us closure; Toy Story 4 just reopened old wounds.

3 'Terminator 2' (1991)

"Terminator 2 had a perfect ending. Absolutely beautiful, all meat, no fat, wrapped up the story and time travel paradox neatly," said Redditor SecretRecipe. It's one of the best sci-fi movies of all time and arguably James Cameron's best movie. Sarah Connor finally defeated the T-1000, changing the future and preventing Judgment Day. John was safe, the Terminator sacrificed himself, and all seemed right with the world.

Then came Terminator 3, which revealed that Judgment Day was inevitable. The ending of Terminator 2 was rendered meaningless, and fans felt betrayed. The sequels that followed only made things worse by introducing confusing new timelines and recanting events from the first two films.

2 'Avatar' (2009)

The 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar wowed audiences with its visuals and imaginative world-building. The ending saw the Na’vi defeat the invading humans and protect their homeworld, Pandora. However, the upcoming Avatar sequels threaten to undo the perfect ending of the first film.

Redditors like N0NameBoi argue, "It was Avatar all over again, but underwater, and it assassinated Jake's character arc." The sequel Avatar: The Way of The Water saw the return of the humans to Pandora, reigniting the conflict and destroying the hard-fought peace. The Na’vi way of life has again come under attack from the technologically advanced humans seeking to colonize the moon. Fans feel this made the victory at the end of Avatar hollow and pointless, as the Na’vi are thrust right back into battle.

1 'Frozen' (2013)

Frozen ended so perfectly, with Anna sacrificing herself to save Elsa, then being brought back by the power of sisterly love. It showed that true love comes in many forms, and the bond between sisters is one of the strongest. The ending left you feeling warm and fuzzy, with a sense of hope that love can conquer all.

The sequel then introduced a new villain with fire powers, a long-lost tribe of people with magical abilities, and a quest to find the source of Elsa’s powers. It undid the simple poignancy of the first film’s ending by making the story bigger and more complicated. Some fans felt it would have been better left alone with its message of love and acceptance.

