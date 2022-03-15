Ideally, there shouldn't be any "rules" when it comes to art, and people should be able to express themselves freely within a chosen medium. However, the reality is that movie-going audiences, particularly Western cultures, have certain expectations when they see a film. One of these is a satisfying or "happy" ending to proceedings.

Of course, to challenge, play with and defy this convention is a way of making your work stand out from others. From some stellar and shocking final-act twists that recontextualize what you've just seen in the last two hours to endings that don't tie everything up in a neat little package, sometimes this subversion of our expectations can be thrilling and leave its mark on us.

This article contains spoilers for the below films.

10 'Bonnie & Clyde' (dir. Arthur Penn, 1967)

Despite their status as bank robbers, the duo of Bonnie & Clyde and their legend had become a staple of the storytelling around the American great depression and is an enduring classic. Seen as a sort of modern-day heroic outlaw duo, like Robin Hood and Maid Marion, their public appeal was solidified by this seminal film from the late 60s.

However, the ending shocked audiences as it depicts their last stand against a posse of law enforcement officers, as they're mercilessly gunned down by multiple men wielding Tommy guns. By today's standards, it's not especially gruesome, but for the time, it was one of the most violent scenes ever put to film - and caused its fair share of controversy in the press.

9 'Taxi Driver' (dir. Martin Scorsese, 1976)

While he had some success through his early career, one of the defining films from Martin Scorsese is this lurid, blood-soaked look into the world of a pathological loner and Vietnam vet as he struggles to adjust back to civilian life — and in 1970s Manhattan with crime and drugs running rampant, Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) begins to question if it was worth coming back to.

For years, the film's end has been the topic of debate among film fans. The film's last scene depicts Travis going into a brothel where he unloads on the patrons and pimps both, manifesting his frustrations in a hail of bullets. After taking a few shots himself, the police arrive only to find him still alive...or is he? Some argue that the entire sequence was a dream cooked up by Travis' dying mind.

8 'Monty Python's Life of Brian' (dir. Terry Gilliam, 1979)

This film caused considerable controversy even before a single frame was projected in theaters. After skewering the Arthurian legend for their first film, the Python boys took on a decidedly more provocative subject for their sophomore effort — the story of Jesus of Nazareth. Well, the story of the bloke who was born next barn over, anyway.

Obviously, any sort of lampooning of a religious figure is problematic, but in the 1970s, Christianity was a lot more practiced in the Western world. When the final scene involved the main character dying a painful death from crucifixion — even going so far as to present him on a hill flanked by two others — it's pretty easy to see why Christians at the time were offended and demanded the film be pulled from cinemas. This probably wasn't helped by said character singing a comedy song while facing his mortality.

7 'Blade Runner' (dir. Ridley Scott, 1982)

Of course, the mileage on this varies depending on which cut of the film we're discussing, but generally speaking, the Director's Cut is considered definitive by most fans. It is also in this cut where Scott cuts the ending of Deckard (Harrison Ford) and Rachael (Sean Young) riding off into the sunset together and adds the unicorn dream, as well as the scene with Edward James Olmos saying "it's too bad she won't live...then again who does?"

All of this heavily implies Deckard is a Replicant without expressly stating so. This ambiguity makes the film's ending so controversial, as most audiences expect a film to give them a definitive answer — but we had to wait until 2017's excellent follow-up Blade Runner 2049 to get a distinct solution. Even then, some fans are still unsure.

6 'Do the Right Thing' (dir. Spike Lee, 1989)

Set against the backdrop of an intense heatwave, Spike Lee's enduring classic Do the Right Thing examines the nature of racial tensions in urban centers in the 1980s (although it still holds weight today). It centers around Sal's Pizzeria and the contentious relationship between the owner and two African-American patrons.

The film boils over to a violent conclusion, where the men break the windows of the Pizzeria and set a fire. While Lee's message was designed to engender empathy for both sides, critics at the time wrote that they were worried the film would result in real-life riots, to which Lee said that critics never said: "people were going to come out of theaters killing people after they watched Arnold Schwarzenegger films."

5 'Titanic' (dir. James Cameron, 1997)

Looking back on it now, it's easy to forget that for 20th Century Fox, Titanic was a massive gamble. A 3 hour romantic epic from the Terminator guy? Where the audience would already know the ending of the film going in? On paper — and given the well-reported budget blow-outs — it's a wonder that it ended up as much of a success as it did.

Part of that was neatly sidestepping the ending problem by mixing the grand scale of the ship going down itself with the intimate and personal, as Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) struggle to survive. Of course, this leads to the infamous incident that fans still debate, which is whether or not Jack could have fit on the door - a concept that even got its own Mythbusters episode. Jack dying flew in the face of convention as many expected the couple to have a happy ending, and when that didn't happen, fans were left disappointed.

4 Fight Club (dir. David Fincher, 1999)

Talk about a rug pull. After spending nearly two hours with the distinct personalities of the unnamed narrator (Edward Norton) and the volatile Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) teaming up, we learn they are one and the same. This completely changes the context of the rest of the film, as we are taken back through the significant events only to discover Tyler was never there.

This blew people's minds in 1999 and has stood the test of time as one of the best twists in cinema history. Coupled with the ending of the film where Tyler's plan of domestic terrorism works — there was no way to stop it — and this is far from a conventional "feel good" Hollywood ending, and the smart inclusion of the Pixies' "Where is My Mind" completes the strange portrait.

3 'The Mist' (dir. Frank Darabont, 2007)

One of Frank Darabont's less well-regarded Stephen King adaptations, The Mist follows a group of survivors through a dystopic near-future America as they try to outrun the titular weather event. Of course, this is more than mere fog, as the mist brings with it a host of unknown, vicious monsters.

The last scene sees four characters cornered by the creatures, including the main character and his son - but only enough bullets for the rest of his party and not him. After performing the heart-rending act of mercy killing the people he'd been with, he goes into the mist to face his fate - only to be greeted by the military sweeping the area and killing the monsters. This is probably the most emotionally draining entry on this list, as the sheer trauma of the act coupled with the next scene shows how unnecessary it was made it a real gut-punch.

2 'No Country for Old Men' (dir. Joel & Ethan Coen, 2007)

Working from American author Cormac McCarthy's stellar novel, the Coen brothers — who usually write their own material — were determined to stick as close as possible to the source material. No Country for Old Men remains to this day one of the most faithful book-to-screen adaptations in Hollywood history.

However, this caused a lot of confusion in movie-going audiences when it came time for the ending. As mentioned earlier, audiences have expectations, and in this instance, the showdown between protagonist Llewyn Moss (Josh Brolin) and antagonist/force of nature Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) never comes to pass. Instead, a third party kills Moss off-screen, and Chigurh slinks off to fight another day. This anticlimactic and decidedly uncinematic ending left a lot of audience members dissatisfied.

1 'The Grey' (dir. Joe Carnahan, 2012)

Coming at the height of the post-Taken Liam Neeson action hero phase, The Grey advertises itself with a simple concept: what if Neeson was lost in the Arctic and forced to confront a pack of vicious wolves? Audiences responded to the idea, and many went to the cinema expecting a bloody spectacle.

However, after nearly two hours of build-up to the final confrontation, the screen cuts to black just as Neeson is about to clash with the pack's alpha. Despite Carnahan claiming that the film's purpose was to explore Neeson's character regaining the will to live after his suicidal mindset at the film's outset, the fact remains this film lured audiences in with a concept and never delivered on it.

