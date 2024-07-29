Though a simple ending can feel fitting for the right movie, and an extension of the fact that it’s okay for film to not reflect reality 100%, more complex endings – again, for the right movie – are worth celebrating. Sometimes, endings can be unconventional or complex by being ambiguous, and at other times, certain endings will buck trends by barreling viewers over with seemingly contradictory emotions.

That’s where the following films come in, all of which have endings that, in some ways, are tragic/upsetting, yet in other ways prove triumphant or even somewhat inspiring/uplifting. They push the idea of a bittersweet ending further than expected, being heavy on bitterness and heartbreak while also having identifiable happiness or something triumphant. They’re all very impactful, though it should go without saying that:

There will be spoilers discussed for a number of iconic movies below.

10 'Ikiru' (1952)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

It seems inevitable that Ikiru will end with a certain amount of sadness, given the premise of this Akira Kurosawa film involves a middle-aged man learning he has cancer, which naturally changes his outlook on life. With the realization that he doesn’t have much life left, he desperately seeks meaning and a way to enact some kind of lasting good within the world he’s about to depart from.

He does eventually find it, standing up to the kind of bureaucracy that had weighed him down for so much of his working life and organizing the construction of a playground in a poor neighborhood, despite all the obstacles that entails. It’s tragic that he dies and that the things he tried to defy aren’t outright defeated (bureaucratic bull**** continues to go on), but it’s inspiring that he did make a difference, and Ikiru makes it clear that he died with a peace of mind he hadn’t had before.

9 'Babylon' (2022)

Director: Damien Chazelle

Not everyone liked the maximalism of Babylon, so for the film’s detractors, the most tragic thing about it might well be the fact it took away 3+ hours of their lives. But to explore the film in a more positive manner, it does succeed in being both a comedy and a tragedy throughout its entire runtime. There’s a celebration of movies, but a condemnation of the movie industry, all at once.

This feels contradictory, but that’s because there is so much pleasure and pain wrapped up within the world of cinema, and Babylon succeeds in showing what a mess it all is. The awe and horror of everything washes over protagonist Manny in the film’s emotional epilogue, as he remembers all he witnessed and experienced. Overwhelmed by it all, and unsure of whether to cry or smile at all, he opts to do both. Maybe some viewers will feel something similar.

8 'Pan’s Labyrinth' (2006)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Regardless of how you might interpret the ending, one thing’s for sure: Pan’s Labyrinth is an utterly masterful fantasy film. It’s a perfect blending of unlikely genres, all adding up to something unique and powerful, given it tells a story about war, and a young girl’s escape to a dark fantasy world because of what’s going on around her, the horrors within reflecting the terror of her reality.

At the end of Pan’s Labyrinth, there’s some ambiguity surrounding whether the final scene is a dying dream for the young Ofelia, or whether she actually arrives at an afterlife that’s better than the world she’s leaving. At least some form of evil on Earth is conquered in any event, at least within the story shown, but it’s still tremendously upsetting how many people died in the process, even if the protagonist has successfully ascended to a heaven of sorts.

7 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

Director: Ingmar Bergman

Speaking of dark fantasy movies that deal with death, here’s The Seventh Seal, arguably one of the most significant arthouse films ever made. It’s also the movie for which Ingmar Bergman is best known, telling a story about a knight who’s feeling without purpose in life, having returned from fighting in the Crusades to a land ravaged by the Black Death. Things get grimmer when he then meets Death for real.

Also, a little like Ikiru, it follows a doomed character who eventually seeks some kind of redemption or purpose in life, even though he’s aware that he’s likely nearing the end of his own life. There is a moral victory of sorts achieved at the end of The Seventh Seal, even if – unsurprisingly – there’s also a good deal of death, with numerous characters perishing during troubling times, but a level of enlightenment is ultimately found before the end happens.

6 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

And speaking of movies with “Seven” in the title somehow, Seven Samurai is another (released just three years before The Seventh Seal) that also has a conclusion filled with both tragedy and victory. This influential and groundbreaking action movie follows a group of desperate villagers hiring seven warriors to defend their town, given they don’t know how to defend themselves from constant harassment by a large gang of bandits.

Like with Ikiru, Kurosawa concludes Seven Samurai on a potently bittersweet note, with more than half the warriors losing their lives by the time the battle’s over, then concluding everything with a scene that shows life going on for the villagers, none of whom seem particularly grateful. The three warriors left behind glumly ponder where they’ll go from that point onwards… and then the movie ends. They win, sure, but at a great cost, and without a clear path forward for their own futures.

5 'Children of Men' (2006)

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

There is technically a happy ending to be found at the conclusion of Children of Men, with the ultimate goal being achieved, in turn suggesting a potential future for an otherwise doomed humanity. The thing is, so many people sacrifice themselves along the way, including the protagonist, ultimately bringing some bitterness to the potential sweetness of said happy ending.

But there’s also a constant sense of misery and unease present throughout Children of Men, given the hellish future world it takes place in, and the fact that humanity is slowly going extinct due to global infertility. The one woman who miraculously did manage to become pregnant, however, does survive and is (hopefully) in safe hands, so there’s a glimmer of hope at the end of it all; something that made the sacrifices seen earlier mean something.

4 'Robot Dreams' (2023)

Director: Pablo Berger

It’s hard to feel too unhappy while listening to a song like Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” at least if you haven’t been knocked over by the intensely bittersweet Robot Dreams. It’s a film about a lonely dog getting a companion robot, and becoming friends (or possibly something more) with said robot, only to become separated by a series of unfortunate occurrences.

After much time apart, the pair have moved on and found other companions, with the dog considering getting the robot’s attention directly one day, but opting out, seeing the robot is happy with another (and the dog has found a new companion, too). One gets the sense they're happy for the time they spent together, even if the sadness of knowing they’ll remain apart is also felt. Whether you read Robot Dreams as a movie about friends or lovers parting ways, one thing’s for sure: it’s extremely emotional.

3 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Director: Noah Baumbach

Compared to the happy/sad Robot Dreams, Marriage Story – another movie about two people parting ways – is a little more on the bitter side than the sweet one. It unpacks the tumultuous divorce of a married couple, both of whom have their regrets and insecurities, and reasons for wanting to hold onto custody of their son, who’s the central part of an eventual battle for custody.

An eventual compromise is reached by the end of Marriage Story, but the process there is long, arduous, and emotionally taxing, both for the characters and the audience. There is a sense of peace and finality to the relationship, and a suggestion that both parties will move on, but the sadness from the whole ordeal lingers in certain ways, the pain of such a separation unlikely to ever go away entirely.

2 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Sentimentality runs through a good many Steven Spielberg movies, though it’s not a word that could be used to describe the entirety of Saving Private Ryan, by any means. Much of this compelling and groundbreaking World War II film is grim and brutally honest about the horrors of war, especially seen in the opening sequence, which is legendary for how viscerally it recreates the Normandy landings on Omaha Beach.

The battle sequence at the end of Saving Private Ryan is also intense and rather sad, depicting the main characters dying in their mission to save the titular Private Ryan, who’s revealed to still be alive 50+ years later, forever impacted by their sacrifice. It’s horrifying to see so much death for one mission, but there’s also a nobility to the cause that ensures those deaths weren’t in vain.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Director: Michael Curtiz

Casablanca is a classic; there’s nothing new about saying that. It also builds to one of the best endings in cinema history, with the sarcastic but ultimately sentimental Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) deciding that a woman he loves should leave with her new partner; someone who’s likely to shift the tide of war against Nazi Germany, so long as he can get out of the titular Casablanca alive.

It’s summed up perfectly well with all the iconic and bittersweet lines of dialogue near the end, particularly the declaration that: “We’ll always have Paris,” said by Rick to the woman he loves – or loved – Ilsa Lund. A victory for the Allied forces may follow, though it comes at a cost for Rick (and perhaps Ilsa), with it being undeniably sad to see the pair of lovers formally end things for good. It’s a perfectly balanced mix of happy and sad emotions, and no other film has pulled off such an ending quite so successfully.

