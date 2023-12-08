There is nothing quite like family. For years, stories of families have dominated the screens as they're often the easiest to relate to. Parents, siblings, extended relatives, found families - every dynamic has been captured and explored to showcase humanity's growing complexity and diversity.

Not every family holds hands and frolics in fields of daisies. Sometimes, the best relationships are strained, ugly, and toxic. It's not always fun, but oddly enough, it's an intriguing watch for an audience. Indeed, the beauty of on-screen families is seeing the magical chemistry bouncing between each member. Love or hate - the deep bonds are obvious. And according to Letterboxd's "Family Business" Showdown, these are the movies with the best film families.

10 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

Set in the late 1930s, Maria (Dame Julie Andrews) - an aspiring nun - is sent to become a governess to the seven children of a widowed naval officer. Upon her arrival, she bonds quickly with the children as she injects the much-needed light and music that's been missing from their hardened lives. Even with the Nazi occupation looming within Austria, Captain Von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) learns to welcome Maria's big heart, love and warmth.

As one of the most legendary musicals of Hollywood's Golden Age, The Sound of Music remains a classic hit that beautifully captures the heart and fierce love of a family. Among its memorable songs, cheeky familial banter, and iconic love story, the tale showcases the unity and determination of a family's fight for survival. A strong balance is met: we envy the Von Trapps as they prance and dance around the Austrian landscapes, but it's also extremely moving to see them work together to evade Nazi control. Frankly, this story is even more remarkable when you realize it's based on true events.

9 'Coco' (2017)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

At 12 years old, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of nothing more than becoming a famed musician, just like the legendary Ernesto Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). The only thing stopping him is his family's ancestral ban on music. But after discovering that his idol may be his great-great-grandfather, Miguel suddenly finds himself in the Land of the Dead. There, he meets Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal) - a down-on-his-luck skeleton - who ultimately helps him unlock some family secrets.

For years, Pixar has generated stories that have left fans emotionally distraught, and Coco is no exception. As a tale about legacy and dreams, the bones of this familial conflict are heartbreakingly relatable for many. But thankfully, it all ends on a high with the Rivera family coming together to support Miguel in his love for music. Be prepared for the emotions to come out whenever the movie addresses the poignant themes of remembrance and grief.

8 'Little Women' (2019)

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

Set around the time of the Civil War, Little Women follows the March sisters in a coming-of-age story that tracks them from childhood to womanhood. Over the years, the sisters face many highs and many lows as they map out the ways in which they wish to live their lives amid the challenges of 19th-century society.

As a reinvention of the classic novel, Greta Gerwig's masterpiece is a remake that many didn't even know they needed. Not only does it celebrate the diversity of feminity, but it also captures the beauty and chaos of familial love. Even as the March sisters drift apart in their dreams and aspirations, they always unite as a strong unit, ready to face the world as a team. A true period piece for the modern age.

7 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

Three gifted siblings of a former child prodigy find success in their youth, only to be disappointed by their failures in adulthood. Now grown, the siblings - who aren't necessarily on the best of terms - must return home after being suddenly summoned by their father, who claims to have a terminal illness.

Depicting a family that is dysfunctional, awkward and eccentric, The Royal Tenenbaums is a movie that questions the possibility of reconciliation. But where this may sound bleak, this Wes Anderson hit ensures it approaches this idea humorously and entertainingly, enticing audiences to root for their potential unification. Indeed, sometimes the darkest life moments can only be tackled with quirky comedy. Plus, with a stellar cast that includes the likes of Gene Hackman, Anjelica Houson, Bill Murray and Danny Glover - who wouldn't be intrigued?

6 'The Incredibles' (2004

Letterboxd Score: 4.1

In a world where superheroes have been forced into hiding, Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) - struggling to accept his mundane life - jumps at the opportunity to return to his heroic glory days after being recruited by a mysterious organization. Unbeknownst to him, this top-secret mission leads Mr Incredible to a sinister plot that forces his whole family to embrace their powers and become the heroes the world needs.

Another brilliant Pixar flick, The Incredibles easily introduces one of the most iconic superhero families of all time. Each accredited with unique abilities and quirks, there's no denying that every child wanted to be a member of the Parr family at some point. Sure, all the exciting superhero action is fun to watch; but frankly, it's their fierce love and protectiveness that becomes the beating heart of this film. It's beautiful to watch and oh so very fun, especially since most viewers can relate to their bickering antics.

5 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Letterboxd Score: 4.2

Young Olive Hoover (Abigail Breslin) - a huge lover of beauty pageants - unexpectedly qualifies for the Little Miss Sunshine contest. Supportive of their daughter's dream, Richard (Greg Kinnear) and Sheryl (Toni Collette) decide to pile their dysfunctional family into a VW bus, so they can travel across the country and help get Olive her crown.

It may be a movie that shines in its portrayal of body positivity, but this heartfelt dramedy hits its stride as it showcases a family overcoming obstacles as a united front. It may seem a heavy watch with its discussion of mental health and grief, but Little Miss Sunshine never dwells in its darkness and often looks to celebrate the light. There are even a few good laughs, especially since this movie features the exceptional talent of Collette, Steve Carell, and the late and great Alan Arkin.

4 'Shoplifters' (2018)

Letterboxd Score: 4.3

Set on the outskirts of Tokyo, a family is forced to rely on shoplifting to secure their survival. One day, they stumble upon a shivering young girl showing signs of abuse and abandonment. They ultimately take her in and quickly train her in their shoplifting ways.

Winning the prestigious Palm d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Shoplifters is another addition to Hirokazu Kore-eda's profound filmmaking collection. But unlike the other movies on this list, this one specifically showcases how blood is not the sole determinant of family; the intense love and fierce drive for nurturing can grow among one's chosen family. Even as the Shibatu's live a life of crime and struggle, they always find moments to revel in their bond. It's heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time.

3 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Letterboxd Score: 4.3

Much to the dismay of his wife, Mr Fox (George Clooney) chooses to embrace his animal instincts and go back to his glory days of stealing. Sadly, his plot to snatch his human neighbors' food goes awry very quickly as he triggers a trap and endangers the survival of himself, his family, and his entire animal community.

As another Wes Anderson classic, Fantastic Mr. Fox often gets praised for its brilliant stop-motion animation. But in terms of its depiction of family, perhaps it's the complex journey that keeps audiences so engaged. In the beginning, the Fox family was seemingly filled with strained relationships. Mr Fox wasn't necessarily the best father, as he tended to show favoritism towards his nephew, resulting in Ash typically resenting his cousin. Luckily, by the end, these relationships evolve and regret is acknowledged. If anything, the Fox family proves that familial dynamics can ultimately change for the better.

2 'Parasite' (2019)

Letterboxd Score: 4.6

Struggling in their poverty, the Kims jump at the opportunity to escape once the son gets employed by the wealthy Park family. Utilizing fraudulent tactics, the Kim family weaves their way into the Park's employment circle. Now working all for the same household, they decide to revel in their new parasitic lifestyle.

Not going to lie. This submission is a little perplexing given that every family in this film is highly flawed. However, once again, perhaps it's the complexity that drives audience intrigue. As the famed Oscar-winning film that perfectly criticizes capitalism's ways, Parasite showcases a story of survival. It may be dark, but the sheer determination of the Kims is admirable to witness as they work hard to protect each other from succumbing to poverty. Every other family in this film is shown to have the same level of love - it's just shown in other parasitic ways. Arguably, Parasite is trying to show the extreme lengths one may go to for the sake of securing their family's betterment.

1 'The Godfather' (1972)

Letterboxd Score: 4.6

As the first installment in the most iconic franchises in cinematic history, The Godfather follows Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) - the head of a mafia family - as he decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino). Returning home as a war hero, Michael is reluctant to follow in the footsteps of his criminal family, but a shocking event forces him to enter a life of violent crime.

There's no sunshine and rainbows when it comes to the Corleone family. From a narrative perspective, they may be positioned as the protagonists, but this mafia family isn't exactly the heroic type, since they've been involved with murders and other criminal activities for generations. Yet bizarrely, amid their life of terror, the family itself acts like any other tight-knit unit; albeit with extreme levels of internal and external danger. Without the intricate dynamics of the Corleones, The Godfather would not be the perfect film it is today - even with the numerous career-defining performances that make it shine. They are the legendary film family.

