The femme fatale has been a stock character across film genres. The term is defined as a seductive or alluring woman who either causes distress or disaster for any man who becomes involved with her. While some are downright cruel and heartless, like Ellen Berent in Leave Her to Heaven, some are also justified in their journey for revenge against a man who has wronged them, such as the Bride in the Kill Bill films. Whatever their motion may be, one thing is for certain, they are some of the most interesting characters in cinema to try and decipher.

There are many femme fatales who are worthy of being named as some of the absolute best, such as Jessica Rabbit and Selina Kyle, and the film fanatics at Letterboxd have compiled their own list of who they believe are the top contenders. From the iconic Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard to Double Indemnity's Phyllis Dietrichson, these are the 10 best femme fatales, according to Letterboxd.

10 Norma Desmond - Gloria Swanson

"Sunset Boulevard" (1950)

Gloria Swanson stars in Billy Wilder's classic film noir, Sunset Boulevard, as a former silent film star, Norma Desmond, who hires a young aspiring writer, Joe Gillis (William Holden) to write her a script that will recapture her fame. As Desmond begins to spend more time with Gillis, she becomes controlling and overbearing, sending their professional relationship into a downward spiral. When Gillis reaches his breaking point and decides to leave Desmond, her obsession turns deadly to the point of no return.

Norma Desmond is a unique femme fatale as she initially gains a bit of sympathy from audiences as she explains how her fading beauty and age are the cause of her stardom crumbling. Like Gillis, audiences take pity on the poor woman, but as Gillis gets to know more about her, she reveals her true narcissism and manipulative self who, in a twist of irony, goes through a series of men until they are no longer useful to her.

9 The Bride - Uma Thurman

"Kill Bill Vol. 1" (2003)

When a former assassin, the Bride (Uma Thurman), wakes from a coma after four years, she remembers how her ex-boyfriend, Bill (David Carradine) attempted to murder her at her wedding. Now, she's out for revenge against him as well as those who helped him orchestrate the attack on her which resulted in the loss of her unborn child. After compiling an extensive list of names, she sets out and endures a series of obstacles and injuries until she finally comes face to face with Bill.

The Bride is one femme fatale who didn't initially set out to be one, but instead, was created by a man who deserves everything that's coming to him. Men who are victimized by femme fatales are usually sympathized with, but it's hard to find anyone who would feel this was about Bill, who not only pretended to give the Bride his blessing but also ripped away her entire future in the blink of an eye. Despite her slew of bloodshed and understandable need for vengeance, the Bride still fits the bill of an epic (and badass) femme fatale.

8 Ava - Alicia Vikander

"Ex Machina" (2014)

In the hard science-fiction thriller, Ex Machina, a programmer, Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), wins a contest with the prize of being able to stay a week at the private estate of his firm's successful CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). Once Smith arrives, he learns that he has been chosen as the human component to help determine the abilities of a beautiful robot, Ava (Alicia Vikander). As Smith and Bateman examine Ava, they quickly realize she's more intelligent and capable than they initially thought.

Ex Machina takes the term femme fatale to a whole new level with Ava, who cunningly knows how to manipulate and pit others against each other for her own personal gain. Compared to other femme fatales, Ava's appearance, though beautiful, isn't glamorized to be seductive, instead, she has an innocent, naive quality that makes her a more dangerous and unpredictable femme fatale than others who some can instantly determine to be trouble.

7 Jessica Rabbit - Kathleen Turner

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit" (1988)

Bob Hoskins stars in the live-action animated comedy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as former toon detective, Eddie Valiant, who is down on his luck and now working as a private eye. When ACME owner, Marvin Acme (Stubby Kaye), is found murdered, all fingers point to Roger Rabbit, whose wife had been having an affair with Acme, but in an act of desperation, Roger pleads for Valiant to help him clear his name and find the real killer, leading to a scandal that could destroy Toon Town forever.

Kathleen Turner provides the voice of the devilishly drawn Jessica Rabbit, who, initially, appears to be as bad as she looks since she's caught having an affair with Acme and seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Her elusive behavior, blatant come-ons to Valiant, and her surprising marriage to Roger give audiences the immediate impression that she's a gold-digging hussy, which, of course, was intentional, as she serves a red herring in the film. Even though Jessica Rabbit initially appears and acts like the classic femme fatale, in the end, she proves to be a valuable lesson in how looks can be deceiving.

6 Ellen Berent - Gene Tierney

"Leave Her to Heaven" (1945)

When a famous writer, Richard Harland (Cornel Wilde), meets a gorgeous woman, Ellen Berent (Gene Tierney), on a train, the two strike up a relationship, leading to a whirlwind romance. The two immediately rush to the altar and get married, but as they begin to settle into married life, Harland begins to notice that his new bride is unhinged and psychotically jealous of everyone in Harland's life.

In the classic underrated film noir, Leave Her to Heaven, Ellen Berent is a cruel and calculating femme fatale who will go as far as committing cold-blooded murder to have her new husband all to herself. Berent thrives off being the center of attention and anyone who deprives her of that pays a hefty price. It's not just telling a few lies here and there, Berent goes as far as making destructive allegations and is even willing to sacrifice her own life to be immortalized as an innocent victim. Between Berent's vacant value of human life and the chaos she leaves behind even in death makes her a vital femme fatale.

5 Selina Kyle - Michelle Pfeiffer

"Batman Returns" (1992)

Michelle Pfieffer stars in Tim Burton's Batman Returns as the dangerous dame Selina Kyle who, after almost being killed by her boss for uncovering his secret plot, creates the alter ego of Catwoman, ultimately living a double life. As she lives by day as Bruce Wayne's (Michael Keaton) girlfriend and a night as Batman's newest enemy, she ultimately sets out to take her revenge on her boss, Max Shreck (Christopher Walken).

Pfieffer is another femme fatale who was created by a man who deserved to face her wrath. If it weren't for her unwavering desire for revenge against Shreck, her life might have turned out differently. Compared to other femme fatales, there is a sense of empathy for Kyle who, unfortunately, is consumed by her hatred and darkness, which unfortunately causes her to lose her own life and any possibility of having a future with Bruce Wayne. Even though she made her own choices, Kyle is an exceptional femme fatale who sadly, is her own worst enemy.

4 Madeleine Elster - Kim Novak

"Vertigo" (1958)

After an incident in the line of duty, former detective, Scottie Ferguson (James Stewart) developed an intense fear of heights accompanied by vertigo. After he's hired by a friend, Gavin Elster (Tom Helmore) to follow his wife, Madeleine (Kim Novak), who has been acting strangely lately, he begins to fall in love with the beautiful, troubled woman. When Ferguson's fear of heights leads to him being unable to save Madeline from committing suicide, he's forever haunted by her and a burden of immense guilt.

Madeleine Elster in Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo is an enigma of a femme fatale who deviously lures Ferguson into her unhinged state of mind and presents a false sense of stability to the already damaged man. Even though she seemed to genuinely love Scottie, the core of her cruelty lies in the fact that she willingly engulfed him in her delusions, knowing her death would have a lasting impact on him. The mystery surrounding Madeleine's motivation is unclear, but like a true femme fatale, she leaves Ferguson in a sea of depression and obsession that eventually takes over his entire life.

3 Catherine Tramell - Sharon Stone

"Basic Instinct" (1992)

When a former rockstar, Johnny Boz (Bill Cable), is found brutally murdered in San Fransico, a mysterious crime novelist, Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), becomes a suspect in the investigation, led by detective Nick Curran (Michael Douglas). As Curran works the case, he's drawn to the beautiful Tramell, who manages to seduce the homicide detective into an intense relationship, partially blinding his sense of judgment.

Catherine Tramell is a femme fatale who gets her kicks out of toying with others' emotions and leading them into a never-ending game of cat and mouse. Between her stunning good looks and impressive success, Tramell appears to be the whole package, which makes it easier for men to excuse her consistent mind games and gaslighting that would lead most people to the edge of madness. Tramell is the definition of a dangerous woman and, as she views the world as her own work of fiction, she has no interest in anyone in her life finding a happy ending.

2 Amy Dunne - Rosamund Pike

"Gone Girl" (2014)

Nick (Ben Affleck) and Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) appear to be the perfect young couple who, to the outside world, seem to have everything going for them. When Amy goes missing on the couple's fifth wedding anniversary, investigators soon zero in on Nick as their prime suspect. The pressure from the police and the chaos of the media causes the truth about the couple's marriage to come to light and, as it seems to be a classic case of a husband murdering his wife, there's an unexpected twist that turns the entire investigation upside down.

In the 2014 film, Gone Girl, Amy is ideally the most dire of femme fatales as she appears to be the classic girl-next-door who is an unfortunate victim of a horrible husband. While Nick isn't completely innocent and a terrible husband, Amy goes to extreme measures to ensure that he is suspected of her murder and has zero remorse for the detrimental fate he will face. Not only does she cause insanity in Nick's life, but also her friends and family, who are innocent victims in her twisted charade. Without a doubt, Amy is one of the best modern femme fatales who knows how to serve up a dish of ice-cold revenge.

1 Phyllis Dietrichson - Barbara Stanwyck

"Double Indemnity" (1944)

Barbara Stanwyck stars in Billy Wilder's classic, Double Indemnity, as blonde bombshell, Phyllis Dietrichson, who ropes an insurance salesman, Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) into a plot to murder her husband and collect his life insurance under a fraudulent claim of accidental death. After her husband's death, her stepdaughter becomes suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her father's death and calls on an insurance investigator, Barton Keyes (Edward G. Robinson), who slowly begins to unravel the sinister truth.

Phyllis Dietrichson has zero redeeming qualities and is the epitome of a femme fatale. She is well aware of the effect she has on men and uses her stunning good looks and artifical charm to seduce them into doing what she wants, leaving her hands clean of any wrongdoing. To add to her deadly venom, she's a master manipulator who is always two steps ahead with an answer to any question or indiscretion. Behind Phyllis' beauty and expensive clothes, lies a heartless gold digger who is without a doubt the best femme fatale.

