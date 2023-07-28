While box office flops are typically viewed to be bad movies, that isn’t always the case. The fact is there are a range of factors that can negatively influence a film’s commercial performance, from poor marketing campaigns to ill-conceived release strategies, film industry politics, or just sheer dumb luck.

As a result, there have been plenty of box office flops that were actually brilliant movies, something people on Reddit eagerly discussed when the question was put to them concerning which financial bombs should have gone on to be hit films. The community came up with a litany of great movies which underperformed, with the top 10 consisting of everything from animated Disney flicks which became family classics to fantasy adventures that remain overlooked to this day.

10 'Mystery Men' (1999)

With Ben Stiller leading a host of terrific comedic talent, Mystery Men was a star-studded though ambitious project as a superhero comedy following an inept super-squad trying to fight against a mysterious villain. Despite its a-list comedy cast, the film was a major flop at the box office, grossing less than half its budget.

It has become something of a cult hit over time though, especially as superhero films have increased in popularity. As was pointed out by mcmnky, it “poked fun at things like the MCU and Avengers movies before those things existed.”

9 'Clue' (1985)

Based on the popular board game Clue aka Cluedo, 1985’s Clue used an ensemble cast to mesh black comedy with murder mystery with raucous results. Following the guests of a dinner party who try to uncover who murdered the host, with each of the guests having their own reasons to want him dead, it was met with mixed reviews with many targeting it being released with three different endings.

Despite its disappointing box office performance, it has over time amassed a cult fan base. ComesInAnOldBox referred to its resurgent popularity, commenting “Tanked at the theaters, but you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t like it these days.”

8 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Given its prestigious status as one of the definitive films of the 90s and an all-time classic, it’s difficult to believe The Shawshank Redemption performed so abysmally in cinemas. Based on Stephen King’s novella ‘Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption’, follows the friendship that blossoms between two men in Shawshank penitentiary.

While Technical-Split3642 originally suggested the film as one that shouldn’t have been a flop, the Redditor did the reasons that contributed to its unsuccessful release, including its competition and audiences’ disinterest in films set in prison. alebarco responded “I think it’s one of the most universally beloved movies, if a little old, quite a shock it didn’t triumph at premiere.”

7 'Stardust' (2007)

Based on Neil Gaiman’s novel and coming from the creative team who would go on to do Kick-Ass and the Kingsman movies, 2007’s Stardust was a wonderfully realized fantasy adventure. Loaded with romance, action, and even comedy, it follows a young man who treks into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star to win over his beloved.

Despite being warmly received by critics and moviegoers alike, it struggled at the box office even with Paramount Pictures pushing back its release in anticipation of a strong turnout. Stardust’s standing as a flop that should have thrived was widely acknowledged on Reddit, with over a thousand people upvoting Starship_Albatross’ comment which described it as an “absolutely amazing fantasy film.”

6 'Dredd' (2012)

Seemingly an instant cult classic, Dredd has had a strong fan following ever since its underwhelming theatrical run in 2012. Based on the ‘Judge Dredd’ comic series, it follows two police officers in a dystopian future who are trapped in a massive apartment complex and must fight through legions of thugs to take out a violent drug kingpin known as Mama (Lena Headey).

Armed with Karl Urban’s suitably stoic performance and an engaging mix of sci-fi dismay and action violence, Dredd could easily have become a runaway success. GuyFromDeathValley highlighted its strengths, commenting “that movie was solid. Tons of action, insane effects, absolute brutality… and as I found out it was also a faithful adaptation.”

5 'Constantine' (2005)

With a final box office figure of $230 million, Constantine certainly wasn’t the biggest bomb in cinematic history, but its poor critical reception and its own polarizing nature did prevent it from meeting the lofty expectations that were cast upon it. The Keanu Reeves movie has become a cult classic though, and interest in a sequel starring Reeves continues to be discussed.

The movie follows a cynical exorcist who agrees to help a policewoman prove that the death of her twin sister wasn’t a suicide. CoryBLK said “Constantine didn’t do well in theaters, but it was actually really good and has more of a cult following now!”

4 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Treasure Planet was a devastating failure for 2D animation and has come to be viewed as one of the biggest animated bombs of all time. The shame in that is the movie was actually fantastic, serving as an animated sci-fi re-telling of Robert Louis Stevenson’s 'Treasure Island' loaded with a stellar voice cast and a wondrous sense of adventure.

Grossing just $110 million against a budget of $140 million, it suffered from its tough competition upon release and, as many were eager to point out on the subreddit, some dubious decisions from its production company. BrokenPhantom commented, “The movie was actively sabotaged at every turn by Disney who wanted to do away with their 2d production and pivot to 3d after seeing Pixar’s success.”

3 'Idiocracy' (2006)

A stroke of satirical genius disguised as a goofy comedy film, Idiocracy follows two ordinary Americans who awaken 500 years in the future when social devolution sees them as the most intelligent people around. While it was made on a meager budget, it still lost money and failed to cross even half a million dollars.

The comedy has become a cult success though, as was pointed out by Giantorange. The Redditor analyzed reasons for the movie’s poor performance, commenting “The movie release was purposely sabotaged by studios because of how it portrayed various brand. Eventually turned into a cult hit anyway because it’s hilarious.”

2 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

A brilliant sci-fi parody and a cult classic comedy, Galaxy Quest has become a beloved cult hit of both genres with its adoring mockery of famous series like Star Trek. Following the cast of a sci-fi series who is contacted by an alien race to help them face an intergalactic tyrant, its story was a perfect blend of genuine space adventure thrills and absurd hilarity.

The spoof movie was well-received by fans and critics alike, but its box office performance was underwhelming. Redditors were glowing in their appraisal of the film though, highlighting the cast and fun-loving narrative with galwegian saying “A brilliant movie. A perfect story. An amazing cast.”

1 'The Emperor’s New Groove' (2000)

Following the journey of a selfish young Emperor who aspires to reclaim his throne after being turned into a llama, The Emperor’s New Groove has become a much-loved Disney hit with its comedic style and its inflection of fantasy adventure. However, it didn’t start off as quite the celebrated success.

Despite making its money back, it suffered from a disappointing opening weekend and failed to match the box office performance of Disney’s releases through the 90s. Viper_595 was eager to praise it though, stating “It flopped in theaters and it took years for it to work up to its current popularity. What a gem.”

