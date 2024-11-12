Movies based on books are nothing new, and have been coming out since the inception of Hollywood itself. Seriously, some movie adaptations of books are over 100 years old, or are nearing that milestone, so it's not exactly a passing trend or a tired concept. In fact, book-to-movie adaptations are a great way to engage readers or to attract moviegoers to an alternate medium. Not every single one of these adaptations has been good, obviously, but the ones that are give a perfect harmony between two different forms of media that bring in a wide variety of audiences.

When this becomes really special, though, is when books, or series of books, can spawn an entire film franchise, which may borrow from the source material or deviate and become their own distinct brands. This doesn't always happen, but when it does, it is an unforgettable experience for readers and cinephiles alike. These are the best movie series based on books, so noted for their quality and their impact on pop culture.

10 'Shrek' (2001-)

Based on works by William Steig

Many don't actually know this, but Shrek is indeed based on a book. The children's book by William Steig is pretty basic, telling the story of a smelly green ogre who lives in a swamp and hates the classic princess in distress stories. The first movie came out in 2001 and had to take a lot of artistic liberties to pad the story into a full-fledged feature film. However, audiences loved it for its crude humor and its story, to the point where multiple sequels were created.

Over the years, the movie has been given the meme treatment, but that hasn't stopped people from enjoying it. Yes, some of these sequels were pretty bad, but overall, it is a beloved franchise for both children and adults. It's been over 20 years since the release of the first film, and the franchise is still going strong, which is a lot more than can be said for many other film franchises. Obviously, the films have long since surpassed the story of the original books and have morphed into their own thing, but they're still enjoyable and family-friendly movies that haven't aged a day.

9 'The Hunger Games' (2012-2023)

Based on works by Suzanne Collins

The Hunger Games is a film series that came out at exactly the right time, right at the inception of a trending genre of films based on popular YA novels. This series takes place in a dystopian world wherein adolescents from several different districts are randomly selected to compete in a fight to the death. Whoever wins gets a supply of food for their district, which is a blessing considering the food shortages in this world.

The movies were all well-received, and were very consistent in quality, but were not considered the best of all time or even that groundbreaking. But hey, they don't need to be groundbreaking to be fun. The movies based on the novels by Suzanne Collins are very entertaining and give audiences an experience that they won't soon forget, delivering action and adventure with some political undertones and criticisms of authoritarianism that will always ring true. As such, they never get old, and they likely never will.

8 'Bourne' (2002-2016)

Based on works by Robert Ludlum

At its inception, the Bourne series of spy-action thrillers was really incredible. Based on a book series by Robert Ludlum, infamous for his political thrillers, the series follows a superspy who has lost his memory, and is caught up in numerous compromising missions, performing monumental feats and death-defying stunts. The first three films absolutely crushed it in all departments, but the franchise kind of fell off after that, slowly coming to a whimpering halt.

That said, the first three were pretty awesome, gritty spy movies based on a lot of government conspiracies. They were action thrillers that were a fair bit darker than most other spy movies coming out at the time, which was a real breath of fresh air. Even if the franchise has since died, the first three movies in particular are still remembered fondly by fans.

7 'Planet of the Apes' (1968-)

Based on works by Pierre Boulle

Conceptually, Planet of the Apes is kind of ridiculous. A planet overrun by chimpanzees that can ride horses and speak like humans? How strange. Sure, it sounds weird, but most of the movie adaptations of Pierre Boulle's novel have been absolutely superb. The keyword here being "most." The 90s adaptation was a real travesty that set the entire franchise back. But this wasn't the only bad film in the series at that point.

But the original 1968 movie is regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever and has a legendary plot twist that is known to people who haven't even seen the movie. The recent reboot series has been excellent as well, with higher production value and better CGI for a more modern age. It truly did reboot the franchise, breathing new life into a struggling IP, and carrying on that success for an entire trilogy, which is set to become a four-part series very soon. It might seem like an absurd concept, but the movies are hardly absurd anymore, and are, at times, actually quite moving and action-packed.

6 '007' (1962-)

Based on works by Sir Ian Fleming

The 007 franchise has been running since 1962's Dr. No, starring Sir Sean Connery as James Bond, the British superspy with a licence to kill. Since the 60s, 25 films have been released by Eon films, all starring James Bond, though the character has seen multiple actor changes over the years. It's one of the longest-running film franchises of all time, with many installments being derived from short stories or novels by British author Sir Ian Fleming.

Unfortunately, not all of the movies released were good. In fact, some James Bond movies were downright terrible, and some did not age very well. But for the most part, the franchise is the go-to spy movie series, even if it can be a little kooky at times. There's really no comparison to the franchise, which has become legendary in the years it's been around. Evidently, audiences can't get enough of it, because films are still coming out decades later, with no plans to stop any time soon.

5 'Harry Potter' (2001-2022)

Based on works by J. K. Rowling

The first Harry Potter novel by J. K. Rowling kicked off a huge craze in pop culture. For years, new books coming out were enormous events, so it's only natural that they would go on to inspire a film series. The films proved to be adored just as much as the novels with their tales of magic, friendship, and adventure. The movies were also breakout roles for many well-known actors, including Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

There's no series quite like Harry Potter, which tells the tale of an orphaned boy who discovers he is a wizard and is taken to the hidden world of magic, where he attends a magical school, makes friends, and battles adversaries from his infancy. The whole series is really quite inspiring in its message of heroism and sacrifice and contains some very well-thought-out and complex characters that many veteran authors could only dream of creating, made more impressive considering Rowling was an amateur at the time. Even if the prose in the books falls flat in a lot of places, or even if the Harry Potter movies aren't always totally accurate to the source material, the story that they tell is unrivaled, and the film series is just as popular now as it was then.