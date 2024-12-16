Throughout cinema's history, movie franchises have proven to be incredibly lucrative. However, as an unfortunate side effect of their money-earning potential, the highest-earning franchises are often rewarded for playing it increasingly safe; sticking to a set formula to not risk disappointing fans.

And then there's the weird sequels that are viewed as the black sheep of their respective franchises. These entries break from the established norms of their respective series, often resulting in the creation of more unique films. The final product isn't always great, but it's worth recognizing when major franchises take creative risks. As such, these are 10 movies that are considered the black sheep in major franchises.

10 'Cars 2' (2011)

Directed by John Lasseter

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The first Cars is the story of Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), an egotistical anthropomorphic racecar who finds himself stranded in Radiator Springs, a small town where he connects with the community and is ultimately humbled by his experiences. In Cars 3, Lightning struggles with his advancing age, eventually overcoming his ego in order to prop up the next generation of racers. Linking these two fairly grounded stories is Cars 2, a spy film that promotes Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), the comedic relief from the first film, to the role of protagonist, relegating Lightning to the passenger's seat in an extremely bizarre and risky sequel.

Unfortunately for viewers, this risk never pays off. Mater is a fairly one-note character, and placing him at the center of his own story is a baffling choice that only serves to highlight his weaknesses. Rather than fleshing Mater out to make him a more compelling lead, the screenwriters continue to treat him as a purely comedic character, filling the movie with bland, uninspired humor that fails to be even mildly entertaining. Issues like this have given Cars 2 a much-deserved reputation as Pixar's worst film, cementing it as a black sheep that is best avoided.

9 'The Hangover Part III' (2013)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Before Todd Phillips shocked audiences by making the sequel to 2019's Joker a musical, he was making increasingly strange sequels to his legendary 2009 comedy The Hangover. The first film focused on Phil Wenneck (Bradley Cooper), Stu Price (Ed Helms) and Alan Garner (Zach Galifianakis), three men in search of their fourth friend, Doug Billings (Justin Bartha), after a wild night in Las Vegas. The Hangover Part II was a very similar film, hitting many of the same comedic beats and plot points, only now set in Bangkok, earning itself less favorable critical reception, but still proving to be a hit at the box office. Then The Hangover Part III strayed so far from the series' formula that it hardly even felt like a comedy.

In the third Hangover movie, Phil, Stu and Alan are brought together once again, only this time Marshall, a criminal kingpin played by John Goodman, tasks them with tracking down Leslie Chow (Ken Jeong), a gangster who they met in both preceding movies. It's a bizarre premise for a comedy sequel, and one that lends itself to shamefully few laughs. Many of the jokes that are sprinkled in feel almost obligatory; as if they're there to remind the audience that it is, in fact, a comedy. It's another unfortunate example of a black sheep that might have been better had it stuck to its series' established conventions.

8 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' (2006)

Directed by Justin Lin

Image via Universal Pictures

For the past 23 years, the Fast & Furious series has been one of the most prominent action franchises at the box office. Focused on Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his "family" of outlaws-turned-heroes, the series has gained a reputation for its distinct, absurdly over-the-top style, where a Pontiac Fiero can rocket into space and a Dodge Charger can race down the side of an exploding dam. The first two entries, 2001's The Fast and the Furious and 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious, were more grounded than later films would become, but the indisputable black sheep of the franchise is 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

The defining factor that sets Tokyo Drift apart from the other Fast movies is the fact that it doesn't star Vin Diesel or Paul Walker. It features plenty of the series' signature races and car chases, but the plot centers around Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), a young American man sent to live in Tokyo after getting in legal trouble in America. Despite being a black sheep, Tokyo Drift would influence the future of the franchise in unexpected ways, as director Justin Lin would go on to direct four more Fast movies, while Sung Kang's Han Lue would appear in a number of future entries.

7 'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Directed by Josh Cooley

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Toy Story, released in 1995, was a groundbreaking film that was also a hit both critically and financially, introducing audiences to Buzz (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks), and spawning an entire franchise. Toy Story 2 was released shortly after, expanding upon the themes present in the original film, while giving Woody even more depth as a character. Toy Story 3, released 11 years later, was an excellent conclusion to Woody and the gang's story, ending with Woody allowing himself to move on from Andy (John Morris) by moving in with Bonnie (Lori Alan). Many fans felt like this was a fantastic ending to the series, but the film was also a massive hit at the box office, leading to the development of a sequel.

Toy Story 4 is a great, albeit very different film that further explores Woody's character in interesting ways. This time around, the story focuses on his relationship with Bo Peep (Annie Potts), a former toy of Andy's who now seeks to assist lost toys. Its plot isn't as emotionally powerful as its immediate predecessor, but Toy Story 4 makes up for what it lacks in dramatic weight with laughs. It is easily the funniest film in the franchise, with Tony Hale and Keanu Reeves delivering some especially memorable vocal performances. From a narrative perspective, Toy Story 4 never feels like a wholly necessary follow-up to Toy Story 3, but the fact that it's so funny makes it a black sheep that is more than worth a watch.