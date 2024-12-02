In the 2000s, the world of cinema saw a revolutionary change when it entered the digital age. CGI became far more prevalent, and big-budget spectacles dominated the box office. In the 2010s, with the technology more established, Hollywood doubled down on these trends while increasingly relying upon fan-favorite franchises to draw in larger audiences.

During the decade, older series like Star Trek and Jurassic Park saw largely successful reboots, new franchises like How to Train Your Dragon and The Purge found decent followings, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe broke a number of box office records. But some cinematic series were more influential than others, setting the trends that would define the cinema of the period. These are franchises that best define the 2010s, shaping the decade's cultural footprint.

10 The 'Planet of the Apes' Reboot Series

First Release: 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' (2011)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Throughout the 2010s, beloved franchises like Ghostbusters and Terminator were revived and reimagined for the modern day. Planet of the Apes was another classic franchise that got the reboot treatment, receiving an entire trilogy focused on Andy Serkis' Caesar, a hyper-intelligent chimpanzee who sparks an ape uprising against humankind, eventually becoming the leader of a new ape-centered society.

The Apes trilogy brilliantly combines spectacular special effects with all-time great motion-capture performances. Serkis is absolutely outstanding as Caesar, delivering a powerful physical and vocal performance that brings depth and complexity to his character while highlighting the benefits of the decade's technological innovations. Each of the three films also features an incredibly compelling plot with some unique storytelling for blockbuster films, especially the third entry, in which much of the dialogue is conveyed through subtitles since many of the apes speak to each other in sign language. Recently, the reboot continuity continued with the release of 2024's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, but the first three entries defined the filmmaking style of the 2010s.

9 The 'John Wick' Series

First Release: 'John Wick' (2014)

Image via Summit Entertainment

While action films have consistently performed well at the box office, each decade has a handful of movies that truly stick out over others. The '80s saw the release of major action hits like First Blood and Die Hard, the '90s had genre-defining classics like Terminator 2 and The Matrix, and the 2010s had the John Wick films.

Featuring stunning cinematography and some of the best action choreography in cinema history, 2014's John Wick and its first two sequels were a huge breath of fresh air compared to other action movies released at the time, making them extremely memorable. They were also successful at the box office, with each release grossing more than the last. The franchise fully solidified Keanu Reeves as a multi-generational action star, redefining his career for a new generation and once again making him one of the most prominent Hollywood names. In recent years, the franchise has continued to dominate the box office, and it remains one of the most definitive action franchises of the 2010s.

8 The 'Despicable Me' Franchise

First Release: 'Despicable Me' (2010)

Image via Universal Pictures

During the 2000s, animated hits like Shrek 2 and Up, produced by DreamWorks and Pixar, respectively, ruled the box office, eclipsing new releases from Disney and establishing a new pecking order in the world of animation (even if Pixar was owned by Disney for part of that time). Then, in 2010, new competition came into the scene when Illumination released their debut feature, Despicable Me.

The first Despicable Me was a memorable family film featuring the comedic talents of Steve Carell and Jason Segel that also introduced the Minions, the extremely popular species of mischievous, banana-obsessed creatures, ensuring that it was a hit at the box office. Its success led to the creation of a host of sequels, along with a spin-off series focused on the Minions themselves. Its unique sense of humor, love it or hate it, redefined the popular comedy in family-targeted films while setting the blueprint for many of Illumination's later works, which would see comparable levels of success.

7 'The Hunger Games' Franchise

First Release: 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Image via Lionsgate

It would be difficult to discuss the trends present in the pop culture of the 2010s without acknowledging the prominence of dystopian stories. Throughout the decade, franchises depicting extremely oppressive universes, like Divergent and Maze Runner, were in no short supply, but perhaps the most successful was The Hunger Games. Based on Suzanne Collins's wildly popular book series of the same name, the franchise is set in a world where, once a year, random teenagers are sent to battle to the death, leaving the last one standing as the sole victor.

In addition to exemplifying the trendiness of dystopian science fiction, The Hunger Games films helped to solidify Jennifer Lawrence as one of the decade's biggest stars. The actress also played a prominent part in the X-Men franchise while earning herself Oscar nominations for her performances in various other films, including a win for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. Ultimately, while serving as an excellent time capsule of a cultural trend, The Hunger Games series is also a great look at some of the up-and-coming names of the time, cementing it as a franchise that perfectly encapsulates the decade it belongs to.

6 The DC Extended Universe

First Release: 'Man of Steel' (2013)