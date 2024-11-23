Making a beloved film into a franchise is a dangerous game in Hollywood. While some franchises are able to stay steadily great, allowing for the creation of some of the best movies of all time in the form of sequels, others get progressively worse, potentially even harming the first film's legacy in the process.

While some get better and others get worse, there are a few franchises that get consistently dumber as time goes by. In some cases, this simply means that their stories get progressively more over-the-top, while in others, it means that they get more and more creatively baffling with each release. Either way, these are 10 franchises that continue to get dumber with each movie.

10 The Venom Series

Latest Release: 'Venom: The Last Dance' (2024)

Image via Sony Pictures

Sony's Spider-Man Universe, a cinematic universe focused on villains from the Spider-Man franchise who never actually meet the famous web-slinger, has never been a hit with critics. But, while Morbius and Madame Web are some of the worst superhero movies released within the last few years, the Venom trilogy is at least watchable, largely due to the fact that they're dumb, entertaining rides that don't take themselves as seriously.

The first Venom is the toughest to get through, featuring the weakest script and poor editing, on top of the series' signature pacing issues. Its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, didn't exactly fix these problems, but it is a more entertaining film because it's more absurd than its predecessor, doubling down on the comedic aspects of the relationship between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom (also Hardy), while introducing Woody Harrelson as its delightfully cheesy villain. Venom: The Last Dance took things in an even more mindless direction by scaling up its action, but this worked to the film's detriment, with CGI spectacle seemingly taking precedent over memorable interactions between Eddie and Venom. It's an imperfect trilogy, but the fact that each film is dumber than the last at least makes the Venom series fun to watch.

9 The Despicable Me Series

Latest Release: 'Despicable Me 4' (2024)

Image via Universal Pictures

The first Despicable Me, released in 2010, was an enjoyable family film that focused on the softening of super-villain Gru's (Steve Carell) heart due to his relationship with newly adopted daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Elsie Fisher). Both its humor and its message were broad enough that the film was enjoyable for viewers of all ages, solidifying it as a favorite for many families. Unfortunately, the series never really evolved past the first movie, with each of its sequels rehashing similar ideas in increasingly predictable ways.

The main aspect of the Despicable Me franchise that gets dumber is its comedy. While other family franchises like Toy Story keep their jokes feeling fresh and funny by evolving their comedic styles over multiple entries, the Despicable Me series uses the same jokes in each and every release. In Despicable Me 2, the Minions, a highlight of the first for many, had already begun to lose their appeal with their antics feeling less endearing and more annoying. The third and fourth entries attempt to solve this issue by mostly relegating the Minions to their own subplots, but the main plots still lack any comedic innovation, leaning on tired humor that becomes less funny and more dumb with each release.

8 The Die Hard Series

Latest Release: 'A Good Day to Die Hard' (2013)

Image via 20th Century Studios

1988's Die Hard is widely recognized as one of the best action films of all time. It introduced audiences to Bruce Willis' John McClane, a hero with a ton of vulnerability and depth, making him easy to root for in his struggle against terrorist Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). Its follow-up, 1990's Die Hard 2, failed to advance the series further, covering similar ground with an emphasis on creating an even bigger spectacle.

1995's Die Hard with a Vengeance is an extremely fun and rewatchable action film, largely because of its over-the-top action sequences that focus on putting McClane in cool situations that are entertaining to watch play out. 12 years later, the franchise returned with Live Free or Die Hard, which essentially transformed McClane into a superhero, portraying him falling from a plunging fighter jet and surviving, seemingly without even damaging his legs. The franchise's final entry, A Good Day to Die Hard, would continue with this approach to a flawed degree, becoming the weakest Die Hard film by far, and proving that going dumber isn't always the best approach for action franchises.

7 The Land Before Time Series

Latest Release: 'The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave' (2016)

Image via Universal Animation Studios

The first The Land Before Time is a perfect example of everything a family film should be. The Don Bluth classic tells the tale of Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon), a young Brontosaurus journeying alone to a place called the Great Valley following the death of his mother (Helen Shaver) during a catastrophic earthquake. Along the way, Littlefoot befriends Cera (Candace Hutson), Ducky (Judith Barsi), Petrie (Will Ryan) and Spike (Frank Welker), other dinosaurs separated from their families in a similar manner. The film is beautifully animated, with a story that is unafraid of dipping into darker subject matter, appealing to children and their parents alike.

Unfortunately, the franchise never found this level of broad appeal again, shifting its focus exclusively to children in a litany of direct-to-video sequels following the success of the original. From The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure onward, each sequel's plot grows less interesting than the one before it, shedding the thematic depth of the first film in favor of presenting easily digestible children's stories that play out similarly to episodes of a Saturday morning cartoon. They aren't terrible pieces of children's entertainment, and some of the sequels have their fans, but after the first film, the less interesting storylines are unlikely to hold the attention of more sophisticated minds.

6 The Halloween Series

Latest Release: 'Halloween Ends' (2022)

Image via Universal

Over the years, the Halloween franchise has been split into a number of timelines. The first two, starting with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later respectively, branched off from 1981's Halloween II, while David Gordon Green's trilogy would ignore every sequel, directly following the 1978 original instead. Rob Zombie's duology and the Myers-less Halloween III: Season of the Witch exist in their own, entirely unique timelines separate from the rest of the series. Regardless of which continuity is being discussed, they all have one thing in common– they get dumber as time goes on.

Halloween 4 is a fun horror movie, but by the end of its timeline, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, the lore was growing out of control, with Paul Rudd hilariously defeating Michael with the power of magical runes in the Producer's Cut. H20, released after, was received as a refreshing reboot for the series, but it quickly returned to absurdity in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection, in which a character played by Busta Rhymes karate kicks Michael out of a window. Green's trilogy wouldn't fare much better, with Halloween Ends bizarrely giving Michael an apprentice in the form of Corey (Rohan Campbell). Other horror franchises have taken similar turns, but Halloween remains one of the most notable series that consistently gets dumber with each entry.

5 The Rambo Series

Latest Release: 'Rambo: Last Blood' (2019)

Image via Lionsgate

The first Rambo film, 1982's First Blood, is an absolutely brilliant movie, highlighting the talent of its lead, Sylvester Stallone, while also presenting a meaningful story about PTSD, the effect it has on veterans, and how society treats those veterans. Unfortunately, despite the fact that the film is nearly a masterpiece, the following movies get increasingly dumber, relying on cheap spectacle and ill-conceived plots to repeatedly bring John Rambo (Stallone) back to the battlefield.

The series' issues become immediately apparent with Rambo: First Blood Part II, which sees Rambo being released from jail in order to essentially go back and win the Vietnam War by freeing prisoners of war. The third film continued the series' descent into mindless, near-propaganda territory, while the fourth, simply titled Rambo, was yet another over-the-top ride without much real substance. Rambo: Last Blood, the franchise's final release, is also its dumbest, containing some potentially problematic plot points, even more turn-off-your-brain action, and some of the worst writing in any major blockbuster film. The first film is absolutely worth a watch, but its follow-ups quickly devolve into pointless action, making the franchise dumber as a whole, and ultimately damaging the legacy of the original.

4 The Jaws Series

Latest Release: 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Image via Universal Pictures

The Jaws franchise started strong with the 1975 original. Typically regarded as the first modern blockbuster, also becoming the highest grossing film ever at the time of its release, Jaws established Steven Spielberg as one of Hollywood's most noteworthy directors. Future releases would attempt to capitalize on the success of the original movie, containing the iconic shark, but lacking Spielberg's cinematic genius.

Jaws 2 is a decent follow-up to the original, smartly attempting to explore Police Chief Martin Brody's (Roy Scheider) mental state following the traumatic events of the first film. The execution isn't fantastic, but it's an interesting concept that keeps the film from being a waste of time like its two sequels. In Jaws 3-D, a new killer shark makes its way into a SeaWorld, eventually endangering visitors by bursting through the viewing glass in some of the most spectacularly absurd scenes in the series. Jaws: The Revenge goes back to basics, but with a laughably dumb plot, this time following Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gary) who, after the death of her son, Sean (Mitchell Anderson), at the hands of a shark, decides that said shark has a vendetta against her family. As a result, she visits the Bahamas to clear her mind, where, against all odds, she is proven correct when the same killer shark begins attacking nearby. It's a comically dumb horror movie, requiring that its viewers throw out almost all sense of logic while watching it, and betraying what made the original so beloved to begin with.