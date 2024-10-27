Any writer can testify that sticking the landing is probably the most difficult part of writing a story. Indeed, a bad ending can ruin a perfectly good or even great story simply because it's the last thing audiences will remember: if the ending is bad, then the whole experience will be lacking, no matter how great the start and middle are.

Sadly, many movie franchises have gone down with a fizzle rather than with a bang, thanks to underwhelming final entries that have ruined their entire legacies. Whether because of bad writing, dodgy VFX, or a genuine lack of planning on the creator's part, these franchises ended on a terrible note, leaving nothing but a bitter aftertaste in the mouths of the loyal fans who stuck with them for years.

10 The Lethal Weapon Franchise

Last Movie: 'Lethal Weapon 4' (1998)

The Lethal Weapon movies are staples of the '90s, a successful reinvention of the classic buddy cop formula that ensured Mel Gibson and Danny Glover's places as icons of the decade. The series follows police partners Martin Briggs (Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Glover), who begin their mismatched partnership with trouble but eventually form a genuine bond that spans four movies.

A large reason why the first Lethal Weapon movies work so well is the chemistry between Gibson and Glover, which remained consistent throughout. However, the series' essence, which began as an inspired combination of action, comedy, and genuine gravitas, slowly degenerated into a generic buddy cop comedy, especially considering Briggs and Murtaugh's relationship had very little room to grow. To be fair, Lethal Weapon 4 is far from horrible, but it's also the most mediocre and forgettable of the series' four installments and an underwhelming way to end the story.

9 The Die Hard Franchise

Last Movie: 'A Good Day to Die Hard' (2013)

Gew action franchises had such a successful run as Bruce Willis' Die Hard. Starting in 1988 with the seminal first entry, the series continued well into the 2000s, mostly maintaining its consistency despite some bumps in the road. However, all the good efforts of Willis and company would go out the window with the disappointing last entry, 2013's A Good Day to Die Hard.

The film is tiresome and frustrating, rehashing old concepts and setpieces and delivering the most by-the-numbers story possible. Willis' chemistry with on-screen son Jai Courtney is decent but not enough to make up for all the characterization he lost in between movies. A forgettable villain and undeveloped side characters further contribute to making A Good Day to Die Hard a lazy and frankly damaging ending to a once-storied action franchise, more an excuse for a Die Hard movie than an actual, competently made movie.

8 The Ice Age Franchise

Last Movie: 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' (2022)

In all honesty, it's not like the Ice Age movies have ever been the pinnacle of animation. In fact, they have always been seen as funny and safe, if not necessarily memorable, efforts aimed at entertaining through the most basic storylines and jokes. The formula worked wonderfully, with the original movie spawning five sequels and a spin-off, each slightly worse than the one before.

Ice Age's last film (so far, anyway) is the spin-off The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, centered around a supporting character that clearly should've stayed on the sidelines. The jokes are more basic than usual, the animation is underwhelming, and the whole schtick runs tiresome before the film even reaches its halfway point. The Ice Age movies were always too successful not to spawn a massive multimedia franchise, but it's undeniable that the quality lowered with each new installment, ultimately reaching a new low with its final entry.

7 The Scary Movie Franchise

Last Movie: 'Scary Movie 5' (2015)

Similarly to the Ice Age franchise, the Scary Movie series was always an acquired taste. Dipped in 2000s humor and political incorrectness, the series is a parody of classic horror movies, openly mocking plot elements, characters, and specific scenes and pointing out to inconsistencies in their plots. Anna Faris and Regina Hall headlined the first four installments but didn't return to the fifth movie, and their absence is noticeable.

Scary Movie 5 is among the few movies that can outright be called terrible. It has no redeeming qualities, instead offering an eye-rolling, mind-numbingly stupid plot that's not even interesting enough to be offensive. Game actors like Ashley Tisdale and Simon Rex are wasted in a nothing story that attempts to mock movies like Paranormal Activity with less creativity and energy than a "knock-knock" joke. Faris and Hall were always key to the series' success, and their absence from the fifth entry meant a slow and embarrassing end to the saga.

6 The Halloween Franchise

Last Movie: 'Halloween Ends' (2022)

The long-running Halloween series has been stitched together more times than Frankenstein's monster. It has tried everything under the sun, from a traditional slasher approach to more supernatural elements, with decidedly uneven results. In 2018, a quasi-reboot from David Gordon Green featuring the return of original scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis promised a more grounded and visceral take on Michael Myers — it delivered, at least for one movie.

Halloween Ends is such a disappointing and anti-climactic ending for a trilogy that sold itself as a bold reinvention of a classic.

2018's Halloween was a solid, grittier return to form for a series that had very much lost its identity. However, its two sequels went back to displaying the franchise's flaws, mainly a lack of direction and a basic misunderstanding of what makes it appealing. 2022's Halloween Ends ended the story with a confused entry that sidelined Michael Myers and Laurie Strode in favor of a polarizing new character. Halloween Ends is more frustrating than outright terrible, but no one can deny it's such a disappointing and anti-climactic ending for a trilogy that sold itself as a bold reinvention of a classic. There have been no announcements for a new Halloween movie, so if this was indeed the end, then it's such a lame one.

5 The Fifty Shades Trilogy

Last Movie: 'Fifty Shades Freed' (2018)

The Fifty Shades trilogy will forever live in infamy as one of the most exploitative efforts of the 2010s. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan star as a couple who enjoy getting hot and heavy — at least within the accepted parameters of the R-rating. Although the trilogy starts as an erotic drama, it evolves into more of a domestic romance in the last two movies, with conflict coming from heightened, telenovela-like situations.

The last entry in the trilogy, 2018's Fifty Shades Freed, sees the pair in full domestic bliss before a dark figure of their past comes back to haunt them. Reaching Lifetime-levels of over-the-top drama, Fifty Shades Freed is questionable, occasionally laugh-out-loud silly, and as hot as a glass of ice-cold tea on a summer's day. Whatever chemistry Dornan and Johnson once shared has all but evaporated, with the pair looking desperate to get out of there and never look back. They have indeed gone on to bigger and better things, and at least there's no hint of a new movie in this misguided franchise, so there's that.

4 The Kingsman Franchise

Last Movie: 'The King's Man' (2021)