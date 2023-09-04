Movie franchises have always fascinated audiences by building upon beloved characters and stories introduced in the first film. While some movie franchises get better with each movie, there are instances where the initial movie shines the brightest within the franchise.

Whether it's due to the sequels struggling to recapture the charm of the original or being unable to infuse freshness into the franchise, the first film is still the standout. Reddit users in this thread highlighted franchises where the first movie is the only one they prefer to watch.

10 'Bring It On' (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

The first movie in the Bring It On franchise followed Torrance (Kirsten Dunst) rallying her cheer squad after discovering their routines were stolen. The film's vibrant choreography in the cheerleading world and clever wit made the franchise a cultural phenomenon.

However, Reddit user can425 named Bring It On as a franchise where only the first film should be watched. Subsequent films in the franchise have attempted to recapture the original movie's spark and replicate its fresh storytelling. Although the films stayed with the concepts of cheerleading, they couldn't live up to the original.

9 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

A box office bomb that is now considered a classic, the first movie of the Starship Troopers franchise introduces viewers to a world locked in a war against aliens. The film had thrilling action and potent commentary, making it a classic.

The user Bloodaxe007said that while the first film is a "classic satire," the second film "misses the point of the entire franchise" and that the third film was "so bad it's good." Ultimately, the follow-up films attempted to expand the universe but weren't able to capture the original's unique balance of action and satire.

8 'Pitch Perfect' (2012)

The first Pitch Perfect film revolves around Beca (Anna Kendrick) after she joins the Barden Bellas, an a cappella group. Its infectious musical performances, witty humor, and quirky characters made the film a beloved comedy-musical.

A deleted Reddit user said it annoyed them how "good the first film was compared to the other two." Although the first Pitch Perfect film paved the way for a franchise, the other two movies didn't maintain the same freshness and spontaneity.

7 'Speed' (1994)

An action movie confined to one location, Speed follows LAPD officer Jack (Keanu Reeves) racing against time to defuse a bomb on a city bus rigged to explore if its speed drops below 50mph. The film's fast pacing and heart-stopping suspense made it a genre classic.

A Reddit user named the Speed franchise a franchise where one should only watch the first film. The first Speed movie's success lay in its innovative concept and tension that kept audiences on the edge of their seat. As a result, subsequent films had to maintain their fast-paced scenarios and find fresh angles.

6 'Highlander'

Image via Warner Bros.

The inaugural Highlander film centered on Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), an immortal warrior locked in a centuries-spanning battle against other immortals. Audiences were captured by the film's historical drama and swordplay.

Reddit user Hybrid351said of the Highlander franchise that "there should have only been one." Overall, the first Highlander film introduced the franchise's key elements and creative directions that left its mark on fantasy cinema.

5 'The Hangover' (2009)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time, the first film in The Hangover franchise follows Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms), and Alan (Zach Galifianakis) as they embark on a wild bachelor party in Las Vegas, only to wake up with no memory of the night before. The movie's blend of unpredictable plot twists and outrageous antics made it an instant hit.

Reddit user MovieBuff90 said that although The Hangover is already a classic, they felt it would be a "much more well-regarded classic had the other two never existed." Although the subsequent films delivered laughs, they didn't match the first film's freshness.

4 'Jaws' (1975)

Image via Universal

The first Jaws film revolved around a coastal town plagued by a monstrous great white shark who terrorizes beachgoers. The movie's suspenseful narrative and tension made the film a cultural phenomenon.

Reddit user SprinklesCat said that while the first and even the second movie were good, the final two were fun to watch "because of how bad they are." The follow-up films in the franchise attempted to recapture the original's suspense and impact but continued to offer varying degrees of entertainment.

3 'Men in Black' (1997)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, the first Men in Black film follows their efforts to stop an alien threat while living a life hidden from ordinary citizens. Its mix of sci-fi, comedy, and action made the film a box-office success.

Reddit user BluRayja said that the Men in Black franchise is a franchise that had "not worked outside of the first film." Even though the film's concept is fun, it couldn't be matched in its subsequent films.

2 'The Matrix'

Image via Warner Bros.

The first The Matrix film follows Neo (Keanu Reeves), a computer hacker who discovers that the reality he knows is a simulated construct controlled by machines. Consequently, he joins a group of rebels to challenge the system. Along with its mind-bending premise, audiences were captured by its bullet-dodging visual effects and action choreography.

A deleted Reddit user said that while the sequels are both "fine action movies," they said that "they just don't live up to the crazy high standard set by the first one." While the sequels attempted to expand the story's universe, its plotlines couldn't fully recapture the original's impact.

1 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

The inaugural Jurassic Park film centered around Dr. John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) as he unveils a groundbreaking theme park populated with cloned dinosaurs. Jurassic Park's innovative concept and compelling narrative made it an intriguing film for audiences to watch.

Reddit user theweepingwarrior said that Jurassic Park is "easily the best film in the franchise." While the follow-up films expanded the world of the dinosaurs, they often struggled to match the original's charm.

