The James Bond franchise is among the most popular ongoing film sagas of all-time, as the series has managed to generate enthusiasm for new installments ever since Sean Connery made his debut as 007 in Dr. No back in 1962. While there have been many film franchises that simply collapsed after a few installments, the Bond formula has proven to be effective, as the series still has a very bright future ahead of it.

Hollywood has become more dominated by sequels than ever before, as almost all of the highest grossing films of a given year are based on a previously existing property. Since studios want to ensure that their franchises will continue to find success in the years to come, they often look to the Bond series as a source of inspiration. Here are ten movie franchises that were influenced by the James Bond series.

10 The Fast and the Furious Franchise

Number of movies: 11

The Fast and the Furious has defied the odds in order to keep generating new installments, as few people thought that a ripoff of Point Break would end up being one of the biggest franchises ever. It was pretty clear early on that there was only so much that The Fast and the Furious could do as a racing franchise, as it was quickly running out of new ideas to take the story.

Fast Five transformed The Fast and the Furious series into an action-centric spy franchise that was clearly working off the model that the Broccoli family had established with the Bond films. It is often said that the Bond films are always as good as their villains, and The Fast and the Furious has amassed an impressive rogue’s gallery that includes Luke Evans, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena, and Jason Momoa.

9 The Jason Bourne Franchise

Number of movies: 5

Bourne was a very unique spy series that was in many ways designed as an alternative to Bond. 2002 saw the release of Die Another Day, the last Pierce Brosnan Bond film, which was criticized for being too over-the-top and silly. When The Bourne Identity was released the same year, it felt like a breath of fresh air because the stunts, emotional stakes, and emotional intrigue all felt authentic.

The Bond and Bourne films were locked in tough competition, as the rebooted 007 franchise that began with Casino Royale definitely drew inspiration from what Doug Liman had done with The Bourne Identity. However, the Bond franchise managed to reach new creative heights with Skyfall and No Time To Die, whereas both The Bourne Legacy and Jason Bourne were considered to be fairly significant disappointments that did not do anything innovative within the spy genre.

8 The Indiana Jones Franchise

Number of movies: 5

Indiana Jones was created because Steven Spielberg wanted to create a Bond movie, but was turned down by the Broccoli family. As a means of still satisfying those urges, Spielberg collaborated with his lifelong friend George Lucas to create a new action hero that could go on international adventures, fight bad guys, and win over a love interest by the end of the day.

There are many similarities between the Indiana Jones and Bond films, as Spielberg even cast Connery as the father of Indy (Harrison Ford) in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as a direct point of comparison. The opening sequence in Club Obi-Wan that initiates Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is also a fairly overt homage to the card playing sequence in Dr. No. As a point of irony, Mads Mikkelsen has managed to play villains in both sagas.

7 The Kingsman Franchise

Number of movies: 3

Kingsman is clearly designed to be a parody of the Bond series, as the character Eggsy (Taron Egerton) makes several references to the films starring Roger Moore throughout the film. Considering that the Kingsman films are about a secret organization within British intelligence that helps stop supervillains from unleashing their evil plans, it's not hard to see why Matthew Vaughn is such a big fan of the Bond film.

Colin Firth’s character, Harry Hart, feels a lot like Bond, as he is an experienced spy who has a strong affinity for manners and etiquette. It’s not a coincidence that the least successful installment in the Kingsman series thus far has been the prequel film The King’s Man, which dropped the references to Bond in favor of telling a more convoluted political story set during the height of World War I.

6 The Austin Powers Franchise

Number of movies: 3

Austin Powers is perhaps the most iconic Bond parody of all-time, as Mike Meyers’ comedy franchise rose to popularity right when Brosnan was making his last few 007 sequels. The character of Austin is literally a British spy who is resurrected from the 1960s, which lampoons how out-of-touch Connery’s version of Bond would have been in the modern day. Similarly, the evil mastermind Dr. Evil is an obvious caricature of Blofeld, a Bond villain who has appeared several times throughout the series.

Several of the Austin Powers sequels are direct lampoons of Bond films; Austin Powers in Goldmember is a reference to Goldfinger, and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me is making fun of The Spy Who Loved Me. although there are many Bond parodies that are overtly contemptuous of the series and its success, Meyers seemingly approaches the Austin Powers as a love letter to all the great 007 adventures over the years.