Movie franchises often rely heavily on the popularity of their lead characters to continue to draw in audiences. However, sometimes the main actor playing those characters doesn't end up sticking around for the long haul.

While some franchises continued the franchise without their original main character, some introduce new characters or recast the role. From franchises such as Home Aloneand Transformers, they continued to produce more films despite the main character leaves the franchise behind.

10 'James Bond' (1962-)

With the franchise starting in 1962, James Bond has become one of the longest-running and most successful film series. The franchise revolved around the character of British spy James Bond (Sean Connery). After five films of playing the character, Sean Connery left the role.

However, this departure did not negatively impact the franchise. Several actors took over the role of James Bond, including Goerge Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan,and Daniel Craig.Despite the original James Bond actor leaving, the franchise remained successful, with each actor bringing their unique style and interpretation to the character.

9 'Halloween' (1978-)

With Halloween being one of the best slasher movies of all time, it has now become a franchise of 13 movies. While Michael Myers (Nick Castle) was the franchise's main antagonist, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was the protagonist. She departed from the franchise after Halloween: Resurrection.

Even after Jamie Lee Curtis' departure, the franchise continued with new protagonists. The Halloween franchise struggled to maintain its success and popularity. However, when Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the franchise in 2018, Halloween wasback on the rise.

8 'Alien' (1979-)

For the first four films of the Alien franchise, Sigourney Weaver played the lead role of Ellen Ripley. She became an iconic character and symbol of female empowerment in the science fiction film industry. Both Alien and Aliens became classics in the sci-fi action genre.

After Sigourney Weaver departed the franchise after Alien: Resurrection, the franchise had to find a new direction to recapture the success of the earlier films. The Alien franchise continued with the release of prequel films such as Prometheus and Covenant without Ellen Ripley as a central character.

7 'Men in Black' (1990-2019)

Initially starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, the Men in Black movies were an example of great comic book films that aren't Marvel or DC. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones played agents who wore the iconic black suits and sunglasses.

After Men in Black 3was released, it was announced that neither Will Smith nor Tommy Lee Jones was not returning for future films in the franchise. That's why in the next movie, Men in Black: International, starred a new duo, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. As it failed to live up to the expectations of fans, it's uncertain where this franchise stands.

6 'Scream' (1996-)

The Scream franchise has become one of the most popular horror movie franchises. The franchise followed the story of Sidney (Neve Campbell), who became the target of a masked killer named Ghostface. After only being reduced to a supporting character in the later films, Neve Campbell eventually departed the franchise after the 2022 Scream film was released.

Even when Neve Campbell was reduced to a supporting character, there were new characters introduced and focused upon more. In the franchise's recent film Scream VI, Neve Campbell did not appear, but many other characters reprised their role from previous installments. The film's story still had the unique blend of horror and humor that longtime fans loved.

5 'The Karate Kid' (1984-)

The Karate Kid always had great training montages in their movies. The franchise revolved around Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who learns karate from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), his mentor. Ralph Macchio was the main character in the franchise's first three films but did not return for the fourth movie.

In the fourth movie, The Next Karate Kid, Julie Pierce replaced Ralph Macchio as the mentee in the film. The franchise was also rebooted with The Karate Kid starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan. However, both films did not generate the same level of success as the previous films. Ralph Macchio did reprise his role in the television reboot Cobra Kai which gave fans a nostalgic appeal.

4 'Robocop' (1987-)

The Robocop franchise centered around Alex Murphy (Peter Weller), a police officer who was fatally wounded in the line of duty and became a cyborg law enforcement officer. After the two films, Peter Weller decided not to turn to the third film.

Instead of completely replacing Alex Murphy as the main character, he was recast with Robert John Burke. However, the role of RoboCup was widely associated with Peter Weller, and his portrayal of the character is widely regarded as one of the highlights of the franchise.

3 'Police Academy' (1984-1994)

For the first four films, the main character of the Police Academy franchise was Mahoney, portrayed by Steve Guttenberg. He became a fan favorite and a key element of the franchise's comedic tone.

Steve Guttenberg decided not to return for the fifth film. In the following films, the storylines continued without him. However, those subsequent films weren't able to recapture the same success and popularity as the first four films.

2 'Transformers' (2007-)

Transformers has become a popular science-fiction action movie franchise. It revolved around a group of alien robots called Autobots and Deceptions. The main protagonist was Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf), and he was the human lead in the first three films.

In subsequent films, Shia LaBeouf did not return; instead, a new cast of human characters was introduced. Despite his departure, the Transformers franchise continues to thrive, with new films such as Transformers: Rise of the Beastsgoing to be released.

1 'Home Alone' (1990-)

Being one of the best Christmas movies ever, Home Alone has become a beloved icon. The first two films, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, centered around Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin.

From the third film, Macaulay Culkin did not return to the franchise. Instead, the third film, Home Alone 3,introduced a new cast of characters, while Home Alone 4 completely recast the characters from the original movie. From there, the subsequent films just introduced a new set of characters, with the same original premise.

