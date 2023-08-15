Some movie franchises are bound to be endlessly rebooted and reimagined to the point that they are no longer enjoyable. While there are some modern reboots that are worthy of admiration, such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes and 2009’s Star Trek, they are among the few established franchises that managed to reinvent themselves in an organic way that made sense within the context of the story.

However, some franchises are just so beloved that they should be considered to be untouchable. These ten movie franchises in particular need this treatment.

'Jurassic Park' (1993-2001)

The Jurassic Park series has simply endured too much to ever be rebooted or reimagined. While the 1993 film is an all-time classic and 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park is a solid second installment in the series, the sequels have only deteriorated the saga’s legacy.

The only reason to watch Jurassic Park III and the Jurassic World trilogy is for the excellent performances by the original cast members Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Any reboot would be helpless without the charisma that this series desperately needs.

'Toy Story' (1995-)

Pixar has seemingly done the unthinkable and made four great animated movies in the same series. While the animation studio is intent on moving forward with a fifth entry in the series that is slated for a potential 2025 release date, films considered to be among the greatest of all-time (regardless of genre) should never be remade with an entirely new set of characters.

Remaking the original Toy Story would be like remaking Citizen Kane or Casablanca; it would serve no purpose when the current set of films has shown that it can stand the test of time.

'The Apu Trilogy' (1955-1959)

Satyajit Ray’s masterpieces Pather Panchali, Aparajito, and The World of Apu collectively tell the story of a young Bengali boy named Apu that grows up over the course of the three films. Inspired by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s novel of the same name, the trilogy gives some great insights into what life in India was like for an impoverished child who dreams of becoming a writer.

Like the Toy Story series, “The Apu Trilogy” retains its power after all these years. Pather Panchali was included on the Sight & Sound poll of the greatest films ever made, so remaking it would be a mistake.

'Jaws' (1975-1987)

Jaws is still one of the scariest movies ever made, and the recent theatrical re-release of the film has proven that audiences will still turn out to see Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece. Jaws unfortunately inspired some truly wretched sequels; Jaws 2 is somewhat watchable thanks to the participation of Roy Scheider, but Jaws: The Revenge is considered to be one of the worst movies ever made.

Considering the sheer amount of shark movies that have been successful in recent years such as The Shallows and The Meg, there’s really no point in making a total reboot of the Jaws series.

'Bill & Ted' (1989-2020)

The Bill & Ted trilogy succeeded due to the shared charisma of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the role of the titular characters. There’s really no franchise out there that can be compared to them. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure created a wild mix of rock’n’roll, historical insights, and genuine friendship.

The sequels Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and the recent Bill & Ted Face The Music took the series in a wonderfully weird direction that became completely unpredictable. It would be unthinkable to ever recast Reeves and Winter, or to capture the same unique tone of these films.

The 'Before' Trilogy (1995-2013)

Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy told the story of the couple Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) over the course of their twenty-year relationship. 1995’s Before Sunrise showed Jesse and Celine’s initial date, 2004’s Before Sunset explored their reunion nine years later, and 2013’s Before Midnight delved into what their life as a married couple looked like.

RELATED: From 'John Wick' to 'Mission Impossible': 11 Best Modern Action Franchises, Ranked

It would be a significant challenge to ever reboot this series considering that they required a nine-year waiting period in between each installment; it's hard to imagine any other filmmaker showing the same level of commitment.

'Dirty Harry' (1971-1988)

Some movie characters are so intrinsically tied to a certain actor that the prospect of ever seeing anyone else in the role is unthinkable. Clint Eastwood has starred in an almost innumerable amount of great action movies, but no line is more iconic than “do you feel lucky, punk?”

It’s a phrase and persona that will forever be tied to Eastwood specifically, and seeing anyone else try to imitate him would just feel odd. There’s really no point in rebooting the Dirty Harry series from scratch when all five installments stand up so well.

'The Godfather' (1972-1990)

It would be very challenging to find a list of the greatest movies ever made that doesn’t include Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 masterpiece The Godfather or its 1974 sequel The Godfather: Part II. The films have been celebrated and received innumerable accolades, and they still hold the same power after 50 years.

The thought of remaking The Godfather is silly when the original films still feel so powerful. It’s more interesting to see projects that approach the making of the films, such as Paramount+’s terrific original series The Offer.

The 'Dollars Trilogy' (1964-1966)

Like the Dirty Harry films, Sergio Leone’s “The Man With No Name Trilogy” has become so iconic because of Eastwood specifically. It wouldn’t sit right to see anyone else in the lead role; the same could be said of Lee Van Cleef’s performance in For A Few Dollars More and The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.

The success of the trilogy and the unique style that Leone crafted inspired a multitude of other “spaghetti westerns” that would be more ripple for a reimagining or reboot.

'Back to the Future' (1985-1990)

Here’s one franchise where starting again from scratch would literally be impossible. Robert Zemeckis has received the blessing of Universal Pictures, Amblin, and Steven Spielberg that there wouldn’t ever be a greenlight for a potential Back to the Future: Part IV or reboot of the series. The film’s original star Michael J. Fox has expressed his lack of interest in a dreaded reboot, stating “I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something?”

Those interested in seeing more of the Back to the Future would be better served by turning to the 2014 comedy A Million Ways To Die In The West, which features a cameo from Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown.

