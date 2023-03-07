When a story is just too good, filmmakers tend to do it over and over again. Unsurprisingly, fans can be skeptical about this because, as the famous saying goes — "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Sometimes, reboots can surprise audiences. A touch of modernity can do a story wonders, not only in terms of writing but also with revamped technology.

Between monster classics like Godzilla to compelling sci-fi epics like Planet of the Apes, studios will somehow find a way to revive a franchise multiple times — it doesn't even matter if there's no demand. The story could be over-exhausted, yet, there's always a chance for a new, creative spin.

1 'James Bond' (1962-)

For over six decades, the world has been entertained by the thrilling adventures of the iconic secret agent, Bond — James Bond. First portrayed by Sir Sean Connery in Dr. No, the Bond franchise has rebooted five more times due to the multiple recastings of the titular character.

RELATED: 10 Barren Franchises That Are Scheduled for a Netflix Reboot

Across the franchise's 27 film run, other actors that famously portrayed the British spy include Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. The movies have received great fan, critical and financial success — earning several prestigious accolades along the way. Its greatest achievement, however, comes from its cultural significance in cinematic history. Let's hope the next person who plays Bond is prepared for all the anticipation.

2 'The Mummy' (1932-)

Where fans mostly remember the trilogy led by Brendan Fraser's masterful performances, The Mummy is a franchise that has spanned almost nine long decades with three reboots under its wing. Beginning in 1932, the original series contained six installments, with the last released in 1955.

The first reboot came soon after in the form of the Hammer series, which began in 1959 and ended in 1971. This had four movies and featured big names such as Peter Cushing. By 1999, the famous Steven Sommers reboot began with three main films and spawned a spin-off series, The Scorpion King.But its most recent reboot arrived in 2017 to kick-start the Dark Universe — unfortunately, the film was such a flop that Universal ultimately scrapped the entire cinematic universe.

3 'Godzilla' (1954-)

As one of the longest film series in cinematic history, Godzilla has seen plenty of reboots between Japan and the United States. Originating in 1954 Japan, the Shōwa Era brought this famed monster franchise to life with 15 films, as it ended its run in 1975. Three more reboots were then made in Japan: the Heisei era (1984-1995), the Millennium era (1999-2004), and the Rewei era (2016-). The Japanese film company, Toho, has produced around 32 feature films.

RELATED: 10 Best Kaiju Movies That Americans Need to See, According to Reddit

In America, the Godzilla franchise has been rebooted twice. The first attempt was a massive flop by TriStar Pictures in 1998. However, by 2014, Legendary Picturesfound its groove and established its MonsterVerse. Since then, they've successfully produced thee films, including Godzilla vs. Kong.

4 'Planet of the Apes' (1968-)

Based on the novel by Pierre Boulle, the original film adaptation arrived in 1968 and has since been hailed a classic staple of cinema, earning several prestigious accolades and achievements. In fact, Planet of the Apes was so successful it unexpectedly launched a franchise that lasted four films.

After a long development process, the first reboot-remake was finally released in 2001. Unfortunately, this Tim Burton project did not land well and didn't result in any other sequels. Luckily, by 2011, this franchise hit an all-time high with a new reboot, Rise of the Planet of the Apes. This film received major fan, critical and financial success and has since continued to do that with both of its sequels.

5 'Halloween' (1978-)

Where horror franchises are known for its longevity, none know that more than the Halloween franchise. With 13 films under its belt, this franchise harbors a very strange structure with multiple timelines, continuities, and retcons.

The original slasher flick arrived in 1978, with five sequels between 1981 and 1995. The franchise's first partial reboot was released in 1998, where it ignored all the events that transpired after Halloween II. This was then followed by a single sequel. The franchise had a second reboot in 2007, with one more sequel, only to have its third revival in 2018 with a movie that ignored every single sequel since the original film. Now, forging a new trilogy, Halloween Endsbecame its final installment.

6 'Batman' (1966-)

Ever since the '60s with Adam West's Batman, the caped crusader has been rebooted over four times in the cinemas, with six actors playing the titular hero. The first came with Burton's famed series, with Joel Schumacher soon replacing him as director, giving fans the infamous campy pictures of Batman Forever and Batman & Robin.

In recent decades, there has been Christopher Nolan'sbeloved Dark Knight trilogy, Zack Snyder's introduction of Batman into the DCEU, and Matt Reeves' new universe with Robert Pattinson at the helm. With more projects scheduled in the future, it's safe to say that live-action Batman films aren't ending any time soon.

7 'Jack Ryan' (1990-)

Where John Krasinski is currently leading the TV adaptation, there have been three film reboots of Jack Ryan between 1990 and 2014. The first movie, The Hunt for Red October, starred Alec Baldwin as the titular CIA analyst. For both of its sequels, however, Harrison Ford took over the leading role.

RELATED: Harrison Ford's Best Performance, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

By 2002, the official reboot of The Sum of All Fears was released, serving as a prequel to the original series, with Ben Affleck starring as a younger Jack Ryan. Sadly, a sequel was never made due to Affleck's scheduling conflicts; thus, a second movie reboot was made in 2014, led by Chris Pine.

8 'Dracula' (1931-)

Given that he's the most iconic vampire in pop culture, there's no surprise that Dracula has had numerous adaptations and reboots. With the masterful silent picture Nosferatu being an unsanctioned film adaptation, the franchise officially began in 1931 with Universal Pictures' release of Tod Browning's groundbreaking film. Dracula achieved such success that it spawned the legendary Universal Classic Monsters universe. This led to two direct sequels and several other spin-offs.

By 1958, the Hammer Horror film series began with a fresh reboot of Dracula, with Sir Christopher Lee taking over the famed role after the brilliance of Bela Lugosi and Lon Chaney Jr. Lee played Dracula in seven different films. Since then, there have been other iconic narrative reboots, such as The Monster Squad and Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula.

9 'King Kong' (1933-)

Between its origins and to present day, there have been 12 official King Kong films. Tracing its roots to 1933, the original picture is certainly a product of its time, given its controversial racial allegories and tropes. However, in the '30s, it was such a cultural sensation that its sequel, Son of Kong, was released only nine months later.

There was a special cross-over with Toho, as they produced two films in the '60s as a continuation of the original franchise. This saw the first rendition of King Kong vs. Godzilla. By 1976, Dino De Laurentiis produced the first official remake and reboot, which also received a sequel. In 2005, Peter Jackson famously directed its second reboot, which earned great critical acclaim and even several Oscars. Since then, Legendary Pictures has rebooted King Kong as a part of its MonsterVerse, with two more movies.

10 'Superman' (1978-)

Image via Warner Bros.

Like the other famous DC superhero, Superman has had a fair share of film and TV reboots. In 1951, Superman and the Mole Men became the first feature film adaptation of the comics, with George Reeves donning the cape. It wasn't until several decades later that the franchise was finally born, and Christopher Reeve famously portrayed Superman across four films.

A reboot was made in 2006 starring Brandon Routh, but sadly a sequel was never developed for Superman Returns. The franchise only truly picked up again with the 2013 release of Snyder's Man of Steel, the first installment to the DCEU. Because of this, Henry Cavill went on to play Superman in other movies, including Justice League, as well as his surprise cameo in Black Adam. Now, with the current direction of DC Studios, the announcement of upcoming films indicate another fresh reboot of the Superman narrative.

KEEP READING: Best TV Reboots and Revivals That Made It Work