It can be exciting for audiences to see their favorite film become a franchise. Throughout cinema's long history, series like Star Wars and Ghostbusters have allowed fans to periodically check in with beloved characters while revisiting familiar worlds and lore, making them longtime staples of pop culture.

Unfortunately, some franchises are never truly allowed to find their footing. Many are allowed a few entries, but once box office returns begin to diminish, or creative burn-out hits hard, these series fade away from the conversation as they stop seeing new releases. But this isn't the case for all dead franchises. Some leave fans clamoring for more even decades past a series' final release, often because an engaging story is left incomplete, or the characters and world were enjoyable. These are 10 movie franchises that should have gone on longer, because they had more to offer than what audiences ultimately got.

10 'The Chronicles of Narnia' Series

Latest Release: 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader' (2010)

Back in 2005, fantasy films were experiencing a lot of mainstream success. Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy had just concluded, while Daniel Radcliffe was in the middle of his run as the title character of the wildly popular Harry Potter films. Another fantasy series rising to prominence during this time was The Chronicles of Narnia, based on C. S. Lewis's book series of the same name.

The first film, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, was a hit with audiences and critics alike, winning itself box office success with its memorable world and unique special effects work. Its sequel, Prince Caspian, fared just as well with critics, but proved to be less fortunate at the box office, resulting in the franchise moving to 20th Century Fox for 2010's The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, which ended up being the series' final release, ending one of the best fantasy franchises of the era. Currently, the franchise is set to be rebooted on Netflix, but it remains a shame that Hollywood's original interpretation of Narnia was never fleshed out to the extent that it was intended to be.

9 Disney's 'Muppets' Series

Latest Release: 'Muppets Most Wanted' (2014)

Jim Henson's Muppets have been a beloved pop culture staple for decades now. The troupe of felt misfits was officially introduced to audiences through 1976's The Muppet Show before seeing further success with films like The Muppet Movie and The Great Muppet Caper, on top of additional television projects like Muppet Babies. Unfortunately, following Henson's passing in 1990, the franchise lost its way, resulting in the creation of films like Muppet Treasure Island and Muppets from Space which, while appreciated by fans of the series, failed to see the mainstream success of past works.

Then, in 2011, seven years after acquiring the rights to the property, Disney released The Muppets, bringing the series back to the public eye. The film was a perfect reminder of everything that made Henson's characters so beloved to begin with, while effectively updating their humor for the modern day. In 2014, The Muppets was followed by Muppets Most Wanted which, while not as good as its predecessor, was still a solid entry in the franchise, showing that the beloved puppets had plenty left to offer. Unfortunately, despite its quality, Most Wanted failed to see the box office success of its predecessor, and since then, the Muppets have only appeared in TV and streaming projects like Muppets Now and Muppets Haunted Mansion, disappointing fans, and leaving the series' future on the big screen completely up in the air.

8 The 'Gremlins' Series

Latest Release: 'Gremlins 2: The New Batch' (1990)

In 1984, Joe Dante's Gremlins was released, giving rise to a new generation of horror fans, while also playing a heavy role in the creation of the PG-13 rating. Six years later, Gremlins 2: The New Batch reintroduced audiences to the tiny terrors, this time featuring a more comedic tone that actively poked fun at its predecessor, playing out more like a big screen Looney Tunes cartoon than a horror sequel.

Ultimately, Gremlins 2 wasn't the financial success that Gremlins had been, so there was no rush for anyone involved to produce a third entry in the series. In the decades since, a third release has been discussed a number of times, and the eponymous creatures have stayed relevant through appearances in projects like The Lego Batman Movie and even an animated series based on the franchise, but a third film has yet to materialize, leaving fans hungry for more big screen Gremlins antics.

7 The 'Austin Powers' Series

Latest Release: 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' (2002)

One of the most prominent comedy franchises in the late '90s and early 2000s was Mike Myers' Austin Powers series. Beginning with 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Myers immediately won audiences over with his cheesy, over-the-top spoof of James Bond films. The first Powers film combined raunchy comedy with other clever forms of humor, including experimentation with camera positioning that would be right at home in any silent Charlie Chaplin classic, making it stand out from many other popular comedies of the time.

International Man of Mystery was a success, but The Spy Who Shagged Me and Goldmember were far larger successes, solidifying Myers' groovy secret agent as one of the most beloved comedic icons of the era. But then the franchise disappeared. Despite scattered appearances by Myers as bumbling antagonist Dr. Evil over the years, the franchise has yet to see a fourth installment in the two decades since Goldmember, which is a shame considering the unique, fun brand of humor that was on display in all three films.

6 The 'Happy Death Day' Series

Latest Release: 'Happy Death Day 2U' (2019)

Released in 2017, Happy Death Day is a refreshingly original horror comedy take on the familiar time loop narrative present in films like Groundhog Day and Palm Springs. In it, college student Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) is repeatedly murdered by a mysterious killer wearing a mask depicting a baby's face. Each time she dies, Tree wakes at the start of the same day, eventually figuring that if she is able to survive the day, then she'll be able to escape the loop.

The first film carried a distinct and fun comedic tone throughout, but its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U took this to the next level while also shedding some of the original's horror inspirations, this time exploring the sci-fi side of time loop stories. While Happy Death Day 2U was a great sequel, it wasn't nearly as successful as its predecessor, resulting in the series stagnating to this day. Director Christopher Landon recently mentioned working on a treatment for the third film, but it has yet to be greenlit, leaving the future of the franchise in uncertainty.

5 The Brendan Fraser 'Mummy' Series

Latest Release: 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor' (2008)

Throughout the 1980s, the leading adventure franchise was Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones trilogy, but when Harrison Ford's eponymous adventurer rode off into the sunset in 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, it seemed as if there were few heroes that could take the famed archaeologist's place in the zeitgeist. This remained true until 1999, when Stephen Sommers' The Mummy debuted in theaters.

The Mummy is a solid adventure film that is heavily elevated by Brendan Fraser's extremely charismatic performance as series lead Rick O'Connell. Fraser's endearing charm, his stellar chemistry with co-lead Rachel Weisz, and the general fun of the film made it a box office hit, spawning a sequel, 2001's The Mummy Returns, and a spinoff series titled The Scorpion King. The main series went dormant for a few years, but Fraser returned in 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, which proved to be its final entry despite the movie's success at the box office. In the years since, Universal attempted to reboot the franchise with 2017's The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, but it lacked the charm of Fraser's films, disappointing fans and critics alike.

4 Richard Linklater's 'Before' Series

Latest Release: 'Before Midnight' (2013)

Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise tells the story of Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy), two young travelers who meet on a train and spontaneously decide to spend a night together roaming the streets of Vienna while Jesse waits for his flight home. Its sequel, Before Sunset, picks up nine years later (mirroring the real-life gap between films), following the two as they encounter each other for the first time since the events of the first film. The trilogy's finale, Before Midnight, featuring another nine-year gap, follows Jesse and Céline as they navigate the tension and resentment within their marriage.

The Before movies are a beautiful examination of how love, people and relationships can change and morph throughout life. All three films are filled with brilliant dialogue, and some of the finest acting of all time from both Hawke and Delpy as they wander various gorgeous cities. The scenes that the two leads share could easily be mistaken for improvised pieces based on just how naturally they are acted, but they are in fact meticulously written and prepared, serving as an excellent showcase for two of cinema's most talented actors. While Midnight is a perfect conclusion to the series, there's still plenty more for Linklater, Hawke and Delpy to say about love, justifying fans' hopes for its eventual continuation.