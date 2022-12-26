Whether it’s the introduction of a villain in an epic action spectacle like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or our favorite sitcom being bolstered by the arrival of a hilarious new star, a breath of fresh air is sometimes precisely what is needed to see a hit series or film saga elevate to the next level. Such characters can instill a story with a new sense of purpose, add interesting dynamics to the fold, and can even prompt writers to explore unique and interesting possibilities for the narrative.

Making up some of the most iconic and adored characters from film and television, the mere existence of these characters changed the trajectory of these tales for the better. Whether we loved them or hated them, these characters at the very least need to be appreciated for the drastic impact they had on us and on the stories and the audiences.

‘The Boys’ (2019-) – Soldier Boy

Whether you adore superhero stories or are sick of them, The Boys will appeal to you as a biting satire masquerading as a shockingly violent superhero comedy. Defined by its dare to go where few shows have gone before, the show’s third season rose to new heights with the introduction of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy.

The past super-squad leader proved to be a seamless scene-stealer as he hunted down those who betrayed him and geared up to take on Homelander (Anthony Starr). Allowing the show’s skewering social commentary to rise to another level, Ackles excelled in the role, becoming a guilty pleasure for many fans of the series.

‘Parks and Recreation’ (2009-2015) – Ben Wyatt

Making his first appearance late in the Parks and Recreation’s second season, Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) may have initially butted heads with Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), but he soon showed his compassionate nature, winning over the fans in the process. Imbuing the show with plenty of charm and Scott’s natural comedic prowess, Ben was made a series regular in the third season.

Come the end of the series, he had become a fan favorite as a great individual character and a perfect love interest for Leslie. Inarguably one of the greatest additions to a cast in American sitcom history, Ben Wyatt helped elevate Parks and Recreation to the cult classic status it holds to this day.

‘Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980) – Yoda

Given Star Wars’ long-standing as an ever-evolving pop culture icon, it’s easy to forget Yoda didn’t appear in the saga’s first installment. It wasn’t until Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back that audiences finally met the wise and powerful Jedi master when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) journeys to Dagobah to further his training.

Voiced and puppeteered by Frank Oz, Yoda fast became one of the most iconic characters to ever hit the screen with his unique appearance and peculiar way of speaking. The introduction of the character helped solidify Star Wars’ enduring legacy and further raised the bar in terms of what wondrous feats George Lucas could achieve with the franchise.

‘The IT Crowd’ (2006-2013) – Douglas Reynholm

Despite garnering underwhelming ratings, the first season of The IT Crowd was a brilliant workplace comedy following the inept IT department of London-based office. While it maintained a nice balance of awkward satire and utter absurdity, it wasn’t until Douglas Reynholm (Matt Berry) was introduced that the series rose to another level.

The sleazy, slimy, womanizing businessman entered the show in the second season when he inherited ownership of Reynholm Industries following his father’s demise. As eccentric as he was crude, Douglas added an extra dynamic to the series and provided many of the show’s more memorable moments.

'Supernatural' (2005-2020) - Castiel

Spanning for a whopping 15 seasons, Supernatural accumulated a loyal fanbase who, above all else, adored the series' brilliant characters. Second only to the Winchesters was Castiel (Misha Collins), an angel who rebelled against heaven on multiple occasions and one of the Winchesters' most loyal allies.

It's actually difficult to think back to a time when Cas wasn't a series regular, but he didn't appear at all in the first three seasons. His arrival at the beginning of season four however not only introduced one of television's most beloved characters to the fold, but also saw Supernatural rise to a new level as it brought all of heaven and the angels' drama into the series.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (2022) – Namor

Tasked with the tricky responsibility of honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy as well as carrying on the Black Panther series without him while also living up to the critically acclaimed origin film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever simply needed to evolve the story world with new elements. One of the best of those additions proved to be the film’s antagonist, Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

The water-dwelling king of Talokan makes for a compelling villain as he devastates Wakanda’s defenses with both cunning and ferocity. “Marvel’s first mutant” has become the MCU’s first mutant as well, meaning his impact on the series as a whole could only just be getting started.

‘Stranger Things’ (2016-) – Eddie Munson and Vecna

Netflix’s hit series has been no stranger to bringing in new characters with each season, with Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) just two of the previous additions who have become integral parts of the series. Season four, viewed by many to be the best installment of Stranger Things since its first season, was no different with Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) coming into the series.

While Eddie fast became a fan favorite and injected a new wave of comedic charm to the series, Vecna almost instantly became the show’s most threatening villain. Both characters made immediate inroads into pop culture fanfare and elevated the series to become one of the biggest hits of 2022.

‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) – The Joker

Some characters are introduced to a movie series and instantly become one of the saga’s major stars, appearing again and again as the story unwinds over time. A rare few characters can make such a significant impact in just one film with such limited screen time, but Heath Ledger did just that with his instantly iconic portrayal of the Joker in superhero blockbuster The Dark Knight.

Batman Begins was a ground-breaking superhero movie in of itself, so Christopher Nolan needed to produce something truly spectacular to take the story even further. Not only did Ledger’s Joker ensure The Dark Knight surpassed its predecessor, it also made for one of the greatest movie villains in cinematic history while elevating The Dark Knight Trilogy to one of the best movie series of this century.

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (2005-) – Frank

With a whopping 15 seasons and counting, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been the pinnacle of American television comedy for a very long time, though, that was almost never the case. After a lackluster first season performance, the showrunners were instructed to hire a notable star or face cancelation. Enter Danny DeVito.

His performance as Frank Reynolds made for a suitably sociopathic and shameless addition to “the Gang” which had an instant impact on the series. The character has also become integral to the show’s lasting legacy as a daringly outrageous comedy for those who love dark and twisted humor.

‘The Avengers’ (2012) – Thanos

Starting relatively small with several origin films for its leading heroes, it wasn’t until The Avengers released in 2012 – four years after the franchise began – that the MCU unveiled its greatest villain. Appearing in a post-credits scene, Thanos was teased as the next big thing in the saga.

Through a series of brief and sporadic appearances as the MCU expanded through the decade, the legend of Thanos grew ever-greater as his power and motives were slowly revealed. Finally getting a major role in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan (played by Josh Brolin) became one of the mightiest villains in blockbuster history and elevated the epic stakes of the MCU.

