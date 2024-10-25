Since the 1930s, audiences have been captivated by gangsters and mobsters of the silver screen, such as Tom Powers from The Public Enemy, Scarface's Tony Camote, and Vince Stone in The Big Heat. Whether it's their disregard for the law or their sharp sense of style and attitude, gangsters have never failed to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Still, a handful of classic mobsters like Johnny Friendly and Whit Sterling are simply unforgettable.

Through the years, countless gangsters have ranked among the most memorable, with some of the all-time best gangsters appearing in classic films such as Little Caesar, Key Largo, and White Heat. From the incomparable George Raft's role as Spats Colombo in Some Like It Hot to James Cagney in his breakthrough role in The Public Enemy, these are the ten best gangsters in classic movies. They will be ranked by their overall role in the film, the performance itself, and how influential they are today.

10 Spats Colombo (George Raft)

'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

George Raft was one of the first big stars to popularize the classic gangster on the silver screen, and casting in Billy Wilder's Some Like It Hot as the calm, cool, and collected Spats Colombo was pure genius. The film follows two musicians, Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon), who accidentally witness a mob hit orchestrated by Colombo, forcing them to flee the state disguised as women in an all-female band traveling to Florida.

Adorned with flawless white signature spats, a sinister glare, and a finely tailored suit, Colombo is the spitting image of what almost everyone imagines a gangster to look like while refraining from giving a cliché or over-the-top impression. While Raft's role is minor, he still portrays a character who is the epitome of the tough, no-nonsense gangster and also adds quite a bit of cheeky charm and dry humor to this seminal comedy.

9 Johnny Friendly (Lee J. Cobb)

'On the Waterfront' (1954)

On the Waterfront is a harrowing criminal drama starring Marlon Brando as a former up-and-coming boxer turned dockworker, Terry Malloy. After the senseless murder of a fellow worker, Malloy teams up with the man's sister (Eva Marie Saint) and a street-savvy priest (Karl Malden) to testify against a local gangster who controls the Hoboken waterfront, Johnny Friendly (Lee J. Cobb).

Friendly is as vicious of a gangster as they come, showing no mercy to anyone, including his men. He is the walking definition of someone who rules through fear, and since he has almost everyone in the city in his pocket or threatened with violence, he believes he is essentially untouchable. Friendly has zero qualms about how he obtains his power and wealth and operates without a human conscience, making him one of the most ruthless classic gangsters of all time.

8 Guino Rinaldo (Paul Muni)

'Scarface' (1932)

One of George Raft's first notable gangster roles was in the 1932 classic Scarface, as Tony Camonte's right-hand man, Guino Rinaldo. Howard Hawks' classic film stars Paul Muni as Camonte, who finds himself on the rise to becoming the most powerful gangster in the city, but his ambition and inflated ego soon lead to his demise. Unlike his partner, Rinaldo has an unconventional sense of humor which adds an unpredictable quality to the character that can also be rather fearsome.

Rinaldo is a bit more relaxed and carefree, but that doesn't mean he completely lets his guard down, using his fearless persona to catch his enemies by surprise. While Raft delivers a more humorous and unique gangster, his performance is also notably credited for being the first to convey the now-iconic gangster gesture of flipping a coin in the air. Some Like It Hot pays homage to this gesture by having Raft's character swipe a coin midair from a young man flipping it while standing in the lobby.

7 Whit Sterling (Kirk Douglas)

'Out of the Past' (1947)

Kirk Douglas stars in the 1947 classic film noir Out of the Past as the smooth-talking gangster Whit Sterling. He is out to settle a score with Jeff Bailey (Robert Mitchum), a private eye previously hired to find Sterling's girlfriend (Jane Greer), who shot him and ran off with a hefty sum of the gangster's cash.

Sterling is a sophisticated crook who utilizes his charisma and charm to conceal his true devious intentions while still managing to persuade someone to do his dirty work. Behind his picture-perfect smile and fine-tailored suits lies a man with an insatiable sense of greed and a heart as cold as ice that will stop at nothing to get what or who he wants. Like a predator waiting to pounce on its prey, Sterling firmly believes that patience is a virtue, which essentially solidifies him as one of the most complex gangsters of classic cinema.

6 Johnny Rocco (Edward G. Robinson)

'Key Largo' (1948)

Edward G. Robinson is another classic star who found major success in the gangster genre. He appeared in several classics, but his role as Johnny Rocco in John Huston's Key Largo is one of his most iconic. Humphrey Bogart stars as a World War II veteran who travels to pay his respects to the family of a late war buddy. Upon arrival, he learns that his friend's widow (Lauren Bacall) and father (Lionel Barrymore) run a hotel. However, he soon realizes they're being held up by a ruthless gangster and his thugs.

Rocco is the ideal hard-talking gangster who doesn't mince words and prefers to get right to the point. With a snarling grin, piercing eyes, and an overall intimidating presence, Rocco is the epitome of the traditional tough guy and someone no one ever wants to cross. Rocco uses everyone to his advantage, and once he's through with them, he plays and tortures them for his amusement like a lion with its recent catch. Rocco is one of the cruelest but also most authentic classic gangsters of all time, and that's what makes him particularly memorable.

5 Vince Stone (Lee Marvin)

'The Big Heat' (1953)

Let's face facts: gangsters are typically not the most morally guided, good guys, but Lee Marvin's Vince Stone from The Big Heat is one sadistic gangster who makes the others look like choir boys. Glenn Ford stars in Fritz Lang's classic detective noir as Detective Dave Bannion, who digs deeper into the apparent suicide of a police officer, leading him to a local kingpin and his second-in-command, Vince Stone.

Stone may not look like the brightest crayon in the box, but he's sharper than most give him credit; if someone manages to get on his bad side, they are guaranteed to face his unforgiving wrath. The most notable scene that emphasizes Stone's savagery is when he throws a pot of hot coffee at his girlfriend, played by Gloria Grahame, permanently disfiguring her face. For Stone, death is too much an easy way out for someone, and like a kid who burns ants with a magnifying glass, he gets more satisfaction out of watching others suffer.

4 Caesar "Rico" Bandello (Edward G. Robinson)

'Little Caesar' (1931)

Robinson's breakthrough role as Caesar "Rico" Bandello in the classic film Little Caesar has been credited as one of the most influential performances in the gangster genre, ultimately establishing the template of the gangster archetype. The film follows Bandello as he starts as a young hoodlum and rises through the ranks of organized crime, stepping on and over anyone who stands in his way.

Bandello has an immense ambition that far succeeds others, and despite his short stature, he erupts with charisma and tactful determination that is somewhat admirable if it weren't for illegal purposes. While most might underestimate him based on his initial appearance, he doesn't get enraged over this but instead uses it to his advantage. Bandello is one of the more strategic and clever gangsters in classic cinema.

3 Cody Jarrett (James Cagney)

'White Heat' (1949)

James Cagney gives an astounding performance as the psychopathic gangster Cody Jarrett in Raoul Walsh's criminal drama White Heat. The film follows gang leader Jarrett, who goes on the run after a train robbery goes sideways. The law eventually catches up to him, but with no legitimate evidence to tie him to the robbery, he instead pleads guilty to a lesser charge, receiving a lighter sentence. While behind bars, Jarrett befriends his cellmate (Edmond O'Brien), who, unbeknownst to him, is an undercover agent placed inside to gain the gangster's trust and perhaps a confession.

Jarrett is an unhinged and merciless gangster whose ego and arrogance are his ultimate flaws, typically landing him in trouble, even if he does think quickly on his feet. Like most hard-hitting gangsters, Jarrett's stubbornness and inability to admit defeat leads to him choosing not to go without a fight. He would rather go out with guns blazing, taking others with him, than surrender quietly to the law. Jarret is one of the most callous and cold-hearted gangsters in classic movie history and a worthy choice for the top three here.

2 Tony Camonte (Paul Muni)

'Scarface' (1932)

Paul Muni's role as Antonio "Tony" Camonte is a classic gangster who doesn't get enough credit for being one of the first and most influential performances of early gangster films. Along with Little Caesar, Scarface is considered the initial standard of the traditional gangster film. Muni's character is an Italian Immigrant who arrives in Chicago, where he becomes a crucial captain for a South Side boss, Johnny Lovo (Osgood Perkins). When Camonte becomes a threat, Lovo orders him to be killed. Unfortunately, the hit backfires and only leads to Camonte closer to becoming the king of Chicago.

Camonte's vivid scar across his face, sinister stare, and menacing presence quickly send the message to others that he is one gangster's bad side you want to avoid at all costs.

Camonte is an ambitious, hot-headed gangster who doesn't do well with following orders and blatantly disrespects those of authority. His boldness and refusal to expect anything less than he feels he deserves can be beneficial to his allies while making him a violent ticking time bomb for his enemies. Camonte's vivid scar across his face, sinister stare, and menacing presence quickly send the message to others that he is one gangster's bad side you want to avoid at all costs, crediting him as one of the best and most terrifying classic gangsters to grace the silver screen.

1 Tom Powers (James Cagney)

'The Public Enemy' (1931)

Cagney in The Public Enemny gives a perfect gangster performance that essentially skyrocketed him to ultimate stardom and cemented him as one of Warner's top box office draws. Directed by William A. Wellman, The Public Enemy follows two young men, Tom Powers and Matt Doyle (Eddie Woods), who initially start as petty thieves and eventually become some of the most profitable bootleggers in town.

Powers is a hard-headed, fearless gangster who isn't afraid to smack someone around to get what he wants out of them, but behind that tough exterior is a man who genuinely cares about his mother and his family. Unfortunately, Powers has put his impressive ambition, diligent street smarts, and unyielding determination toward a life that is destined to be his demise. Cagney gives an intricate but simple portrait-like performance as Powers, who is, without question, the best classic movie gangster of all time.

