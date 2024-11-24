If you're looking for movies with generally wholesome and/or typically endearing characters, the gangster genre might not be the greatest of places to look. Given these films revolve around organized crime and the sorts of people that kind of life attracts, characters of questionable nature are inevitable. Most of the time, prominent characters in gangster movies will be complex or somewhat flawed at best, and complete monsters at worst.

It's the monsters that are going to be focused on below, because these characters from gangster movies all rank among the most terrifying in the genre’s history. Whether it’s because of their physicality, general demeanor, or willingness to order horrendous acts of violence, they're not the kind of people you'd want to run into in real life, let alone get on the bad side of.

10 'The Departed' (2006)

Frank Costello

The Departed is one of a fair few Martin Scorsese movies that could be described as gangster films, but there’s a bit of a twist to it. There’s a particular emphasis on thriller elements here, and the story here mostly concerns two moles infiltrating two different organizations. One is a cop who goes undercover in a criminal gang, and the other is a criminal who works his way into the police force.

Jack Nicholson probably gives the biggest performance in the movie and plays its most vile character: a ruthless mob kingpin named Frank Costello. Nicholson pushes things far, and the over-the-top performance he gives is sometimes funny, mitigating Costello’s capacity for terror a little… but he’s still effectively domineering, unapologetically violent, and undeniably intimidating when he wants to be.

9 'City of God' (2002)

Li'l Zé

A gangster movie that also works as something of a coming-of-age film, City of God is understandably regarded as one of the best international crime movies ever made. It’s about a group of kids who grow into young adults in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, mostly centering on two individuals: one who wants to break free of the life he feels stuck in, and the other who thrives as an up-and-coming criminal/gangster.

The latter is easily the scariest character in the film, and though the name Li'l Zé might sound relatively harmless, he’s anything but… even when he is quite literally little. Li'l Zé is ruthless and willing to do great harm when he’s just a child, and becomes even more volatile as he grows into a young man, playing a sizable role in making City of God as intense as it ends up being.

8 'Eastern Promises' (2007)

Semyon

Even though it lacks body horror, unlike many David Cronenberg movies, Eastern Promises is just as harrowing as many of the director’s horror-focused flicks. It’s a dark gangster thriller that centers on the Russian mafia, particularly concerning a series of violent events that follow a mobster attempting to murder the child of a young woman who was impregnated after being forced into prostitution.

So, the story of Eastern Promises is undoubtedly bleak, and the central villain here – Semyon, a senior member of the mafia depicted – is particularly ruthless and terrifying, more so as the film goes along. It’s a slow-burn narrative where certain revelations and events make everything noticeably more uncomfortable, and it says something about Semyon that even among numerous other morally questionable characters, he still stands out as the worst of the bunch.

7 'White Heat' (1949)

Arthur "Cody" Jarrett