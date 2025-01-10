Sometimes, people want to see a happy ending in movies. Some of the most compelling endings in cinematic history left a lasting impression on viewers because of how touching and cheerful they were. While there are countless endings out there, and they didn't always need to end on an uplifting note, some well-deserved conclusions stand out and continue to be beloved and praised by audiences today.

The following entries are ten of the most recognizable happy endings in movie history. They're not sappy, clichéd, or feel unearned; these satisfying conclusions are ones that generate pure joy or happiness from those watching. They can't help but make the audience smile or shed a tear of joy. From Giuseppe Tornatore's Cinema Paradiso to Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life, here are the ten most uplifting and iconic movie finales.

10 'Cinema Paradiso' (1988)

Cast: Philippe Noiret, Salvatore Cascio, Marco Leonardi, and Jacques Perrin

A tearjerking masterpiece, Giuseppe Tornatore's 1988 film Cinema Paradiso is an incredible tale about a powerful friendship that spawns from two peoples' love for motion pictures. It tells the story of a man named Salvatore (Jacques Perrin), from his early years as a young Italian movie buff to becoming a successful but personally unsatisfied filmmaker, all with the advice and guidance of a helpful theater projectionist, Alfredo (Philippe Noiret).

After Alfredo's death and funeral, the now middle-aged Salvatore is given a passing gift from his friend: a film reel that includes pieced-together snipped bits of all the cut romantic film scenes the two first bonded over in his early years. It's an emotional moment that lets Salvatore look back fondly on his experiences, finally seeing the profound impact his childhood and his friendship with Alfredo had on his life and finally giving closure to all the past mistakes. Cinema Pardiso's conclusion is a bittersweet finale that expresses so many emotions that it's hard not to tear up every time it's seen.

9 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Cast: Jim Carrey, Ed Harris, Laura Linney, and Noah Emmerich

In this iconic '90s summer blockbuster, The Truman Show is a satirical comedic drama that stars Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank, a kindhearted, adventure-seeking insurance salesman who unknowingly has been living his whole life in an entirely fake world created as part of a popular TV reality show. After slowly awakening to the truth, he attempts to escape his prison, but the show's creator, Christof (Ed Harris), is unwilling to let his star leave without a fight.

By the climax, Truman has reached a door that could allow him to escape outside the simulation into the real world. However, to keep him staying one last time, Christof finally speaks to Truman, telling him there is safety within the simulation and that there isn't as much truth outside as inside. After some hesitation, Truman smiles up at the screen and bids farewell to Christof with his signature catchphrase. He leaves out the door, determined to face the unknown. It's a powerful and satisfying finale that signals a significant change in Truman, finally giving him the chance to carve his own path in life, free from a world he didn't ask to live in.

8 'E. T. The Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Cast: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, and Drew Barrymore

Steven Spielberg's charming family adventure classic E. T. The Extra-Terrestrial is one of the most iconic and rewatchable movies of the 1980s. It follows a young boy, Elliot (Henry Thomas), as he and his siblings take in and shelter a peaceful alien, known as "E.T.," and help him find his way home after he's accidentally left behind on Earth.

As the story progresses, E.T. and Elliot form a connection that evolves into a genuinely tender friendship. Through their bond, they make their way past several dangers and even evade authorities looking for them, but eventually, E.T.'s ship returns to finally bring him home. In a tearful farewell, they give their heartfelt goodbyes, and Elliot watches as the alien ship shoots off into space. This ending, along with so many other moments from the film, are some of the most iconic scenes in sci-fi cinema history. It's a moment that has stuck in the minds of generations of movie lovers since the film's release and continues to make them smile and cry every time this memorable conclusion appears on screen.

7 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Cast: Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell, Lucille La Verne, and Roy Atwell

One of the greatest Disney animated films of all time is 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It's a true classic that continues to inspire and be enjoyed by generations of cinema-goers, even to this day. It tells the iconic fairy tale of a beautiful, kindhearted princess, exiled and nearly killed by her jealous stepmother, as she's rescued and forms a caring friendship with seven likable dwarfs.

After dispatching the evil stepmother after she has tricked Snow White into biting into a poisoned apple, the dwarfs are unable to awaken her from her deep sleep. Fearing she will be lost to them forever, along comes her one true love, The Prince, who arrives to break her spell with a kiss, awakening her, so the two live happily ever after. Sure, this ending seems pretty generic and cheesy by today's standards, but it remains one of the most recognizable conclusions in Disney movie history. It's one of those classic happy movie endings that comes to mind when thinking of the phrase, "And they lived happily ever after."