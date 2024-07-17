A happy ending is always a good thing… right? Kind of. Almost. Much of the time, it will feel earned, with characters going through some kind of ordeal to the point where you’re rooting for things to end well for them. That’s how it should be, and for most movies that end up being satisfying in the traditional sense, that’s how it is. How things are in life is a whole other story, of course, as are more tragic stories, where the upsetting/unhappy ending feels appropriate.

But then there are also cases where a movie ends happily, only it feels hollow somehow. Perhaps the whole film was a narrative mess, ending included. It could be that an uplifting ending feels contrived, too sudden, or insincere. There could be a dreaded deus ex machina involved. Some of the following movies were good up until their ending, while others didn’t really work throughout. They’re all linked, in the end, by having generally happy endings that, in one way or another, didn’t feel well-earned.

10 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Director: J.J. Abrams

Any chance to critique Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ought to be taken, because it was a largely unsatisfying mess, not really pleasing those who liked the previous Star Wars films while also failing to course-correct the entire series, if that’s what it was even trying to do. The writing was on the wall, though; perhaps even on the poster.

It never really had a chance to be satisfying when the main conflict of the film was introduced so abruptly, and explained so lazily. It all built to a confrontation with a previously defeated villain, the people you’d expect to die died, and whenever The Rise of Skywalker had a chance to do something surprising, it backtracked or reversed. It all culminates with Rey claiming the Skywalker name, and it just all feels so insincere and off, like no one was particularly confident in ending this nine-film saga.

9 'Grease' (1978)

Director: Randal Kleiser

Grease is an easy target, sure, but it’s also the kind of movie where, depending on how you choose to watch/appreciate it, the ludicrous ending might not be a deal-breaker. If you subscribe to the notion that Grease is satirical, kitschy, or some kind of live-action cartoon, then yes, the ending where one of the main characters devolves and that devolution is treated like a good thing can all be part of the joke.

Perhaps it’s still even a good musical, even if you don’t find the ending funny or self-aware, but it can leave a bit of a sour taste, when watched another way. Or, any ill feelings created by Sandy’s sudden and kind of saddening transformation might well be forgotten when that car takes off into the sky, which makes the ending to Grease a wild one on a whole other level.

8 'The Legend of the Titanic' (1999)

Directors: Kim Jun Ok, Orlando Corradi

Everyone’s familiar with James Cameron’s Titanic, with far fewer people being aware of the animated movies made a short while after that epic film’s release, presumably to capitalize on its success. The decision to do this on two separate occasions (with one of those movies getting a relatively Titanic-free sequel) by two different creative teams was baffling, considering the real-life event concerning the Titanic was tragic and not kid-friendly.

But The Legend of the Titanic keeps the whole thing G-rated, with everyone on the ship getting saved by a giant octopus that can magically change size, becoming big enough to hold the ship together after it hits the iceberg, allowing successful evacuations. Sure, it’s a film with talking mice and musical numbers, so it’s fair to say the whole thing’s baffling, with the ending adding to such bafflement, too.

7 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023)

Director: James Mangold

When it comes to the Indiana Jones series, the Steven Spielberg-directed ones reign supreme (yes, even that fourth one, at least compared to the fifth). Clearly, The Last Crusade would’ve been the most effective way to end things, wrapping up what could’ve been a largely consistent trilogy, but Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, as a series conclusion, could’ve been a serviceable – or at least appropriate – one.

But then Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny came in like a wrecking ball (picture that boulder at the start of Raiders of the Lost Ark, suspended in the air) and just felt so flat, glum, and empty. Indy’s hardships happened between movies, with things throughout the film feeling overly convenient to get him to a technically good place by the end of it, but it just doesn’t ring true. It’s a happy ending on paper, but something about it doesn’t feel happy. It’s best just pretending this fifth movie doesn’t exist, honestly.

6 'The Apple' (1980)

Director: Menahem Golan