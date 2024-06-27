A happy ending is always going to be happy (for reasons that shouldn’t need explaining), but a happy ending can feel extra happy if it’s particularly well-earned. Generally, the more a protagonist and their allies persevere and deal with before achieving victory, the sweeter that victory will feel, leading to viewers inevitably feeling even more uplifted and inspired once all is said and done.

The following movies all exemplify this well, encompassing a wide range of genres and all sharing the common trait of putting their heroes through the wringer before a positive outcome can be achieved. A movie’s inclusion in a ranking such as this could well be a spoiler, technically speaking, but these films are all generally well-known and generally end the way you’d expect them to. It’s more about the journey than the destination when it comes to these movies, as it’s the former that makes arriving at the latter so rewarding.

10 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road puts the titular character as well as Furiosa through a great deal, since most of the movie is pretty much one high-stakes and brutally intense action/chase sequence. Further, Furiosa is shown to have endured even more hardships if one watches the 2024 prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which deals with her traumatic history and the way she found herself in the position she did at the start of Fury Road.

The plan to escape from the villainous warlord Immortan Joe doesn’t entirely come to fruition, and some heroic characters die throughout the film, but Furiosa and Max succeed in taking out the warlord and his forces out, leading to Furiosa taking over the Citadel, which was initially ruled over by Joe. Both Furiosa and Max were imprisoned by Immortan Joe/his forces at the movie’s start, and both are freed by the end, after going through hell together and ultimately parting on good terms, all things considered.

9 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Movies in the MCU generally end well for the heroes involved, with Avengers: Infinity War being a memorable exception (things were at least fixed, by and large, in Avengers: Endgame). This can be said for the rather triumphant ending to the acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, where James Gunn subverted expectations in a very positive way: every main character got to live.

And they deserved to, because by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they’d already gone through a great deal of trauma and hardships, all positively growing as characters and being generally better as individuals than they were in the first film. This is especially so for Rocket, whose tragic backstory is explored in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Ultimately, it’s nice that they all managed to have a win, after so many movies of being beaten down, traumatized, and entering numerous conflicts as scrappy (yet endearing) underdogs.

8 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' (2019)

To fully understand the plight of Jesse Pinkman, one does have to watch the TV series Breaking Bad, but numerous flashbacks seen throughout El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie do nonetheless give a pretty bleak overview. Breaking Bad was principally about the downfall of Walter White, and how he brought many of his miseries upon himself, with Jesse pulled into his cycle of self-destruction and ultimately victimized as a result.

If Breaking Bad was about seeing Walt eventually get what was coming to him, then El Camino is about the downtrodden Jesse getting the happy ending he deserved. Narratively, it doesn’t add a huge amount to Breaking Bad, as it shows what you’d expect it to, given where Jesse is seen at the end of that show. Still, allowing all loose ends to be tied up before explicitly showing Jesse starting a new life, inevitably safe and recovering from the damage Walt did… it’s just nice to see.

7 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' (1987)

A movie being a comedy doesn’t mean the characters will have a good time, as something like Planes, Trains and Automobiles demonstrates how funny the misfortune of fictional characters can be. That being said, it’s not an entirely cynical film, with the characters slowly being humanized and coming to understand each other better, enough so that Planes, Trains and Automobiles has a surprisingly sweet conclusion (for the main characters at least).

Everything that could go wrong on a road trip does, for marketing executive Neal Page, and he’s initially infuriated by being stuck with Del Griffith. But the two gradually grow a little closer, and the eventually sympathetic Del is invited to join Neal and his family for a Thanksgiving dinner, which ends Planes, Trains and Automobiles on a heartwarming note, following all the chaos and bad luck of Neal and Del’s cross-country journey together.

6 '127 Hours' (2010)

127 Hours is a difficult watch, and is made even more intense by virtue of being biographical. It tells a story of impressive survival, centering on Aron Ralston, a mountain climber who found himself trapped and facing certain death, after a boulder trapped his arm. With no one else around, 127 Hours becomes about waiting for help and, when that fails to happen, taking matters into one’s own hands.

It's grueling to see Ralston deal with one of the most horrific accidents imaginable, and though how he eventually frees himself is graphic, it also carries with it a tremendous amount of catharsis. 127 Hours – and the real-life story of survival – thankfully had a triumphant conclusion, but there’s so much personal pain and suffering before it eventually comes about.

5 'Return of the Jedi' (1983)

The original Star Wars trilogy is filled with moments of heroism and triumph, often accompanied by stirring John Williams music, but there are also plenty of setbacks. The Empire Strikes Back is a movie particularly filled with them, and if the prequels are watched first, then one experiences a trilogy-long downfall of both a personal and interplanetary nature, with Revenge of the Sith being notably tragic.

So, it’s some relief to have all the main characters emerge victorious at the end of Return of the Jedi, even with sacrifices made along the way, and the bittersweet passing of Anakin Skywalker following his redemption in the same film. Of course, then the sequel trilogy comes along and shows that many of the wins achieved in Return of the Jedi didn’t last forever… but as a conclusion to the first two trilogies of the Skywalker Saga, it leaves viewers on an indisputable high.

4 'The Lion King' (1994)

Even though Scar is the central antagonist of a family-friendly movie, he nevertheless feels like he might well rank up there as one of the evilest villains in cinema history. He’s a ruthless force to be reckoned with in The Lion King, murdering his brother, trying to murder – and forever traumatizing – his nephew, and then ruining the kingdom that his brother once ruled over peacefully.

The nephew in question, Simba, has his work cut out for him, but eventually returns to where he was banished from, and defeats Scar, becoming the rightful king and living up to the film’s title. The Lion King confronts death and grief in a pretty bold way for an animated family movie, and ends up being particularly powerful because of how much its young hero has to endure and inevitably overcome.

3 'Kill Bill' (2003-2004)

The full extent of the damage done to the central character of Kill Bill, the Bride, takes two movies to get revealed. She was once a partner and ally of the titular Bill, but after trying to step away from the assassin lifestyle, was tracked down and left for dead by Bill and the other assassins she used to work with. Further, her new friends were murdered and so too was her unborn child (at least that’s what she believed).

There’s a good deal of fighting the Bride has to do throughout Kill Bill Vol. 1, and then some difficult emotional truths she needs to confront and deal with in the more dialogue-heavy Kill Bill Vol. 2. Thankfully, she survives through so much and perseveres to an extent that would probably make a Terminator blush. As the title card reads at the end of Vol. 2, she rejoins her cub, and all is right in the jungle.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

The limits of the fantasy genre were expanded with the Lord of the Rings trilogy, with three groundbreaking movies coming out between 2001 and 2003, all adapting the novel trilogy of the same name by J. R. R. Tolkien. Of those, The Return of the King unsurprisingly wraps the whole epic saga up, and might well be the best of the three (well, it was the biggest Oscar winner of the bunch, at least).

In concluding a nine-hour saga that’s considerably longer if one watches the extended editions, The Return of the King wraps everything up, with every surviving character getting a deservedly happy and triumphant ending to their respective stories. It’s moving and a tiny bit bittersweet (particularly when it comes to Frodo), but good does triumph over evil after many battles fought and hardships overcome, and it’s immensely rewarding to witness.

1 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Not only does The Shawshank Redemption have a perfect ending, but it’s also pretty much a perfect movie in general. There’s a level of hype and acclaim around it, even 30 years on from release, being one of those rare films that very few – if any – people seem to dislike. It’s largely a story all about survival and perseverance, following two men serving time inside a brutal and cutthroat prison.

One of them, who’s been incorrectly sent to prison, plots an intricate escape and eventually succeeds, while the other finds himself slowly growing as a person as he serves his sentence, eventually being released. The two reunite on an almost comically bright and cheery beach at the end, but it doesn’t feel sappy, because it’s so well-earned, and it’s uplifting to see them both succeed after so much misery (and not listening in on or depicting what they ultimately discuss was a wise decision; it’s just the ideal moment to end such a story on).

