Among the four houses represented in the Harry Potter saga, perhaps the one that carries the most stigma is Slytherin. Known for its members' ambition and habit of self-preservation, Slytherin is also noted for its proclivity to produce witches and wizards who have a penchant for manipulation and maliciousness. Still, it would be unfair to judge the whole fraternity based on a few bad apples.

There are many admirable qualities attributed to Slytherin, including loyalty, leadership, and determination. If those traits sound like they describe the makings of a hero, it's because they often do. Many movie heroes would probably be recruited into the Green and Silver House if they donned the sorting hat. These heroic characters would most likely be ranked among the notable Slytherins, thanks to their unique approach to fighting evil.

10 Spock (Leonard Nimoy)

'Star Trek' (1966-1969)

Much like several characters in Harry Potter, the Lieutenant Commander aboard the starship Enterprise knows what it means to be a half-breed or part human: his father is Vulcan, and his mother is human. In the series Star Trek, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) is a fascinating character who continues to examine humanity and his heritage as he lives and works among others on the ship.

Vulcans are a race of people that keep emotions largely in check. Although they feel as deeply as humans do, they value logic and reason over sentiment and wear their hearts under their sleeves. Spock's loyalty to his captain and crew and shrewd and clever mind make him an exceptional addition to the Slytherin persuasion.

9 Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams)

'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Ambition defines the determined and influential Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams). A fan of wealth and affluence, he pursues many get-rich-quick schemes and side hustles to make his fortune and secure connections among all levels of society. But a fan of betting, he often loses more than he gains, like when he lost his beloved Millennium Falcon to Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

Lando is a natural leader. Charismatic and beguiling, he can charm his way into or out of any situation. He flirts with respectable positions and noble causes, such as helping the Rebel Alliance take down the second deadly version of the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. Still, Lando's motives are largely self-serving, and he is more lawful neutral than lawful good.

8 Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

'Deadpool' (2016)

Narcissism is an attribute many Slytherins have in common, and the character Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) loves himself almost as much as he loves his girlfriend, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). Wade is single-minded in his pursuit to find a cure for his sickness, undergoing a highly dangerous and experimental procedure to prolong his existence, effectively becoming immortal.

Before Deadpool becomes the world's most unconventional superhero, he is a gun for hire. His intentions are far from noble — in fact, he's only a hero because he actively targets people who are much worse than he is. Deadpool is the superhero genre's most subversive player, and his gleeful approach to death and vengeance makes him a worthy member of Salazar Slytherin's house.

7 Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley)

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

When spoiled and doted-upon-Elizabeth Swann's (Keira Knightley) life is turned upside down by an adventure with pirates, her true colors start to show, and they are silver and green. Throughout the highly imaginative and entertaining Pirates of the Caribbean series, Elizabeth uses cunning, manipulation, and even false pretenses to get what she wants.

Miss Swann also has a tendency towards a malicious side. In one memorable scene in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, she tricks Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) by kissing him, only to back him up against the ship's mast and chain him to it, sacrificing him to the Kraken sea monster. Even though she did so to save everyone else from the monster, her seductive subterfuge would make any Slytherin proud.

6 John Hammond (Richard Attenborough)

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

When someone has billions of dollars and an insatiable need to prove themselves as all-powerful, what do they do? Well, defy the laws of nature and science to resurrect an ancient and terrifying species that has been extinct for many years, and then charge people to come and see it on your private island, of course. If that idea doesn't sound like Slytherin's perfect plan for profit, nothing will.

John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) is so relentless in his pursuit to perfect his plan that he witnesses clear evidence that it is ill-conceived and deadly and still does not give it up. In Jurassic Park, Hammond gets to experience the ramifications of seeing his dinosaur theme park unveiled. Despite the consequences, he doesn't break his ties with InGen and continues to send humans to the islands in the Jurassic Park sequels. The animal for the Slytherin house is a reptile, and Hammond made his bed with the largest and most dangerous ones of all.

5 Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh)

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Another trait that most Slytherins have in common is a hardened exterior. They are reserved, uncommunicative, and prefer to keep their emotions to themselves. Although this doesn't mean that they are always distant and unfeeling, their presentation can be perceived that way. A movie character who has to work on being open and expressive in her relationships is Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In the film, Evelyn struggles to connect with her daughter (Stephanie Hsu) and husband (Ke Huy Quan). She has gone numb to her daily existence and those around her until a fantastical journey across the multiverse experiencing her life in other dimensions allows her to finally connect with her current one. Her willingness to embrace supernatural forces and her tough outer exterior make her a likely candidate for Professor Snape's (Alan Rickman) alma mater.

4 Sarah (Jennifer Connelly)

'Labyrinth' (1986)

The need for self-preservation and pride are strong within a Slytherin type, and Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) from 1986's Labyrinth chooses a particularly cruel way to undertake them. Having her ego wounded by being asked to babysit her baby brother yet again by her stepmother (Shelley Thompson), Sarah concocts a diabolical plan to rid herself of the problem.

Frustrated and impulsive, she offers the innocent infant to the mystical Goblin King (David Bowie) and begs for the creatures of his kingdom to come take her brother away. It is only after her wish is granted that her need for self-preservation kicks in, and she realizes just how much trouble she will be in when her parents get home and the baby is gone. Throwing a family member under the bus for individual gain has all the hallmarks of a Slytherin house member's drive for dominance.