Ever notice how some movies feature characters who start out arrogant, smug, or just downright insufferable? There's something satisfying about seeing them get taken down a peg or two. According to Reddit users, some of the most gratifying movie character humblings happen early on. You know the type - overly confident jerks who are cruising for a bruising.

You'll find some deliciously obnoxious egos that get popped quicker than a balloon at a kid's birthday party. From playboy billionaires to dimwitted lifeguards, these characters start their stories perched high up on pedestals of their own making. But by the end of the first act, their prideful mounts have been knocked out from under them.

10 Tony Stark - 'Iron Man' (2008)

As mentioned by Redditor knowledgendary, Tony Stark gets put in his place pretty quickly in the first Iron Man movie. At the start, Tony is your typical billionaire playboy - arrogant, self-centered, and living a consequence-free lifestyle. That all changes when Tony is kidnapped by terrorists and gravely injured. He's forced to build a weapon of mass destruction to save his own life.

This brush with mortality shifts Tony's perspective in a big way. He realizes the damage his company's weapons have caused and is determined to make things right. Tony builds his first Iron Man suit instead of the weapon his captors wanted. He uses it to escape, destroy the terrorist camp, and return home a changed man. No more endless parties and irresponsibility for Tony Stark. He's now dedicated to using technology to help people and make the world a safer place.

9 Lightning McQueen - 'Cars' (2006)

Lightning McQueen, the hotshot rookie race car from the movie Cars suggested by Redditor HarveyMushman72, gets a humbling dose of reality early on. This speedster with a need for speed has his sights set on winning the Piston Cup and becoming the first rookie to win the championship. When McQueen ends up lost on his way to California for the final race, he finds himself in a forgotten town called Radiator Springs where he is humbled by Doc Hudson.

As he spends time with quirky residents like Mater, Doc Hudson, and Sally Carrera, his outlook starts to change. McQueen realizes there's more to life than fame and fortune. By the time he makes it to the Piston Cup, he's a changed car. Though McQueen loses the big race after all, he gains a new appreciation for friendship and community.

8 Mr. Incredible - 'The Incredibles' (2004)

In the animated movie The Incredibles mentioned by Redditor DelinquentRacoon, Mr. Incredible starts off with an ego as big as his super-strength. As a renowned superhero in his prime, he revels in the glory and fame his powers have brought him, however, has been forced into retirement and a mundane insurance job.

When given the chance to relive his glory days in secret, Mr. Incredible jumps at the opportunity, despite the risks. His cockiness and desire to prove himself again almost get him and his family killed by the villain Syndrome. After realizing how his recklessness and pride have endangered his loved ones, Mr. Incredible develops a more humble perspective.

7 Elle Woods - 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Redditor knowledgendary offers another suggestion: Legally Blonde's Elle Woods. She has her sights set on following her ex-boyfriend Warner to Harvard Law School. However, Elle soon finds out law school isn’t all Prada bags and pink scrunchies.

At first, Elle is mocked by her peers and professors for not taking her studies seriously. Her peers see her as an airhead and a joke which serves as an early wake-up call for Elle. With some help from new friends, she realizes that she needs to work hard to prove herself. Elle throws herself into her studies, learning legal jargon and case law. With hard work and determination, she is able to overcome other people’s preconceptions.

6 Megamind - 'Megamind' (2010)

Reddit user Select_Ad_2702 makes the argument for Megamind. As the super-intelligent alien Megamind, you've been battling the caped hero Metro Man for years. When you finally defeat your nemesis, you realize you have no purpose without him. You create a new hero called Tighten. Tighten turns evil and gains dangerous powers, and you're no match for his strength and abilities.

By teaming up with Roxanne, the plucky reporter you've kidnapped too many times to count, and the buffoonish cameraman Hal, you're able to outsmart Tighten. But it's not your genius that saves the city - it's the teamwork, courage, and quick thinking of your newfound partners. Your early defeat and reliance on ordinary humans leave you humbled but also hopeful.

5 Ash Williams - 'Evil Dead 2' (1987)

In the horror movie Evil Dead 2 suggested by Redditor PhantomKitten73, Ash Williams starts off as an everyday guy on a romantic getaway with his girlfriend. Pretty quickly, things take a turn for the worse as evil spirits possess his girlfriend and friends. Ash is forced to decapitate his girlfriend and fight off the demons, but he’s clearly out of his element.

Despite being humbled in the worst ways, Ash emerges as a chainsaw-wielding, boom stick-shooting hero, as confirmed by Redditor DelingquentRacoon who writes, "This might be the perfect answer. Was secretly hoping a horror would show up." Evil Dead II shows that real heroes often emerge only after being broken down and humbled first.

4 Shelby - 'Good Advice' (2001)

In the romantic comedy Good Advice, Ryan Turner (Charlie Sheen) undergoes an early humbling experience. As a self-centered stockbroker, Ryan's life spirals downward when he loses his job, his girlfriend, and faces financial ruin. This setback shatters his confidence and forces him to reevaluate his priorities.

This humbling experience forces him to reassess his priorities and reevaluate his approach to life. It serves as a catalyst for his personal growth and sets the stage for his journey toward redemption and self-discovery throughout the rest of the film. This is also pointed out by Redditor OperationFandF.

3 Matt Brody - 'Baywatch (2017)'

In the movie reboot of the hit 90s TV show Baywatch, Zac Efron plays an Olympic swimmer named Matt Brody who thinks he's hot stuff. His cocky and reckless attitude causes problems after he is recruited to Mitch Buchannon's team of lifeguards where he is humbled according to Redditor primalpalate.

After a dangerous rescue, he realizes the value of following instructions and respecting the experience of veteran lifeguards. Baywatch serves as a fun reminder that cockiness and ego have no place when lives are on the line. Brody’s journey from arrogant jerk to responsible hero shows how working together can change people for the better.

2 David Grant - 'Executive Decision' (1996)

In Executive Decision, the character David Grant is a typical action hero - cocky, arrogant, and convinced he can handle any threat single-handedly which is confirmed by Redditor NOT000 when he says,"he's not 'fun', but his humbling is." He soon gets a harsh reality check. While transporting a captured terrorist on his plane, Grant insists on interrogating the prisoner himself. The terrorist swiftly overpowers Grant, injecting him with a paralytic drug.

This early defeat is a sobering lesson for Grant. He realizes he must work with his team and trust their expertise, not try to solve problems alone. His humbling experience allows him to become a better leader, one who can accept help from others instead of always charging in headfirst.

1 Dr. Noboru Yasumoto - 'Red Beard' (1965)

In Akira Kurosawa’s 1965 film Red Beard, the character Dr. Noboru Yasumoto starts off as an arrogant young surgeon. When the movie begins, Yasumoto believes that because of his family's status and wealth, he should not have to work in a small rural clinic. However, after working with the wise Dr. Niide, known as “Red Beard,” Yasumoto's views change.

Redditor Mundane_End_5793 said, "Red Beard (Akira Kurosawa, 1965) is a beautiful and moving film with this exact type of character arc. One of my all time favorite films. Toshiro Mifune is amazing and the cinematography and direction are perfect. His last black-and-white!"

