A mask is more than just something that hides the face. It can also be a tool. A kind of security, for instance, as some of the best superhero movies feature someone who regularly wears a mask to crucially protect their secret identity. They come in all different looks and levels of practicality, too: The Incredibles wear matching black masks to show how they're a family unit, though it leaves most of their faces exposed. Superman just has a pair of glasses, so that doesn't even count.

A mask can also hide something the wearer is insecure about, which a good movie can add other meanings to. Eyes Without a Face, for instance, is one of the best horror movies with no Oscar nominations due in part to the expressionless mask that both displays a girl's inability to live her life and the inhumane method by which her father tries to make her visage presentable again. Some masks become iconic for having great style, serving as an emotional and symbolic catalyst of the film, or having a big impact on popular culture. These masks arguably surpass all the others by doing a mix of all three and earning an indelible place in the public's consciousness.

10 The 'Mission: Impossible' Masks

From the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise (1996-Present)

Younger fans might not know that the original Mission: Impossible series began in the 60s and had a reboot in the 80s. However, it was Brian De Palma's 1996 blockbuster and its sequels that made these rubbery, realistic masks famous. Tom Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, as well as others, have fooled audiences more than once by putting on a mask that perfectly resembles someone else and pretending to be them to extract information or complete some kind of mission.

These masks make the wearer look and sound exactly the same as someone else. This unique ability makes them an incredible espionage tool, as at least one of these has been used in every Mission: Impossible movie to date. With an eighth installment on the way, it seems that one of the best modern action franchises is only improving with age. The solid storytelling ensures that its patented mask trick is just as cool as ever, not to mention the way this artificial face is torn off.

9 Loki's Mask

From 'The Mask' (1994)

The Mask is one of Jim Carrey's funniest movies, and you can bet that the mask at its center is a big reason why. The Norse god Loki is trapped inside, apparently as a punishment, endowing the wearer of this bizarre green mask with the loony powers of an immortal ne'er-do-well. Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey) is a bank teller with low self-confidence, but that changes when his car breaks down on a bridge, and he discovers the mask in the water below.

Stanley turns into a hilariously snappier dresser, a much smoother flirt, an incredible bank robber, and more. He can bounce off the ceiling and fall face-first onto concrete without getting injured. A cartoon brought to life, Stanley is suddenly able to act on all of his impulses. The mask does the same to others, too, even Stanley's dog, coming across as a zany analogy for drugs that make people feel superhuman. In that sense, this ridiculously dangerous headwear drives home the message that maybe it's best to just be yourself.

8 Leatherface's Mask

From 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974)

Leatherface might be the first antagonist in an American horror film whose face is completely blocked, dehumanizing a being who is technically mortal and yet looks potentially more terrifying than a zombie or vampire might. But the mystery of what's behind the mask goes hand in hand with the feeling that viewers probably don't want to know.

The original version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the kind of slasher that doesn't waste any time showing its audience the level of intensity they should expect. And at its rotten core stands a bulky, soulless psychopath who likes chainsaws and cutting off people's faces. The mask design of this serial killer would go on to influence widely popular slasher antagonists (for better or worse) for decades to come. Michael Myers's mask from Halloween, Jason's mask from the Friday the 13th sequels—those and more all follow in the footsteps of Leatherface's look.

7 Spider-Man's Mask

Any Spider-Man Movie (2002-Present)

With great power comes a great costume, or at least that's the case for Spider-Man. Whether he's Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, or any of the other versions of the beloved comic book character, the vintage red mask with black webbing looks as stylish as ever. Given how many different iterations of Spider-Man there have been in the past few decades, it's clear that the friendly neighborhood superhero has had an enormous impact on popular culture.

Peter Parker, Miles Morales, whoever—they all bear the weight of enormous responsibility on their shoulders. Yet there is also a playfulness to the character, which the colorful mask helps with. The huge eyes almost express the sense of wonder that Spider-Man first feels when he discovers his powers and figures out how to wield them. It's one of the most recognizable heroic masks in cinema, and with the sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on the way, it will probably continue to be for a while.

6 Hannibal Lecter's Mouthguard

From 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is one of Anthony Hopkins's best movies, and his blood-curdling performance as Hannibal Lecter is one of the major reasons why. Lecter wears more than one mask in this Best Picture Winner, but one of them captures his character better. When the infamous prisoner meets with the senator whose daughter is missing, and the audience sees him get wheeled in with that mouthguard and those straps, it might just be the most enduring image in the entire film.

The mask's design sums up the character marvelously. The way his teeth look like they're behind bars calls back to why they call him Hannibal the Cannibal, but a few of his comments demonstrate that his mouth is also dangerous for its words. The upper half of his head is exposed to let that terrifying stare penetrate just as fiercely (if not even more so) as always. This mouthguard shows up only briefly, but the lasting effect it has merits its rank as one of the greatest masks of all time in one of the greatest thrillers in movie history.

5 Rorschach's Inkblot Mask

From 'Watchmen' (2009)

Zach Snyder's Watchmen was released to mixed reviews, but one of its best attributes has got to be Rorschach's (Jackie Earle Haley) inkblot mask. This enigmatic, shape-shifting design is taken from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's graphic novel and makes Rorschach accurately look like someone with some pretty deep psychological issues. He's clearly jaded by his experience as a "hero" and spends the superhero epic in less than happy spirits.

Known for having such a bleak mentality that his speaking and writing style sometimes consists of two-word-long sentences ("Good joke. Everybody laugh."), Rorschach has a raspy, monotone voice to match the grittiness of his surroundings. In that sense, his mask also goes together with the shadows he's often veiled by. Though Snyder's depiction of Rorschach is too heroic to capture the essence of its source material's version, it's not the costume design's fault. This mask is too good not to go down as one of the greats.

4 Batman's Mask

Any Batman Movie (1966-Present)

There have been so many versions of the caped crusader in the past thirty-five years that it would be hard-pressed to find someone who can't identify his trademark mask. All black, with two pointed ears, an open area around the mouth, and matching in color with the rest of his suit, the mask betrays a dark, brooding character who takes his vigilantism very seriously. Given Batman's ability to camouflage in the dark, this makes for an intimidating presence.

Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins probably does the best job of showing Batman's backstory on camera. Bruce's profound fear of bats is closely linked to his parents' tragic deaths, and the audience gets to see how significant this mask is to his character development. Overcoming his deepest fears means embracing them, and thus, he transforms himself into the closest literal thing to a bat that's humanly possible. Batman's mask is essential not just to his aura but to his sense of self, something his ever-increasing fan base can relate to.

3 The Affluent Party-goers' Masks

From 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut is one of the best posthumously released movies by an acclaimed director ever made. A married man embarks on a New York City odyssey, and only around the middle point of the film does he wind up at a secret party among strangers in variously decorated masks. The vast majority of Eyes Wide Shut does not take place in this now-infamous, and yet it's by far the most widely known section of the work. Why? Because of the overwhelming, mysterious aura of what amounts to an elite sex cult.

Over time, the masks on display in Kubrick's ambiguous swan song have come to represent the most corrupt, immoral, and sexually deviant members of high society. People who have so much money, power, and connections to others with influence that getting singled out in the middle of their gathering feels like a nightmare. Tom Cruise's character experiences this, and the scene eerily tinges on the mood of the fascinating film's second half.

2 V's Mask

From 'V for Vendetta' (2006)

Based on Alan Moore's graphic novel of the same name, V for Vendetta was released to great commercial success. Along with this came the popularity of the mask worn by the mysterious character V. Designed by David Lloyd, it's a rather haunting take on a leading member of the Gun Powder plot in the early 17th century: Guy Fawkes. V takes Fawkes's extreme protest to heart, and the mask's curled mustache and smile exude an air of confidence.

V symbolizes revolution in the face of fascist dictatorship and the ability of the individual to rise against oppression. Some people have been so inspired by the film that they have used the mask in anti-establishment movements and protest groups—Anonymous and the Occupy movement are perhaps the two most well-known. The mask in the film also covers up V's severe scarring, providing a crucial and tragic backstory that helps the viewer sympathize with the revolutionary at its center. Very few faces have been so character-defining and culturally impactful as the Guy Fawkes mask.

1 Darth Vader's Helmet

From the Star Wars Franchise (1977-Present)

Darth Vader is one of the best villains in movie history, and much of that has to do with his helmet. It's a wonderfully imaginative, epic look for a villain who comes across as so impenetrable that no part of his body (let alone his face) is exposed. Everyone who confronts him feels weaker just by this visible contrast. Of course, the helmet is also responsible for Vader's famous inhale-exhale, which is probably even more intimidating than his voice, provided by James Earl Jones—another product of the mask.

How many characters are so iconic that their very breath is enough to readily identify them? Even people who haven't seen Star Wars know how he looks and sounds, which alone makes Vader's mask one of his most important traits. A better, more evocative covering for the face of an antagonist is inconceivable, which makes the scene where he takes it off in Return of the Jedi feel all the more important to his character. Darth Vader's mask is the busiest in the business and hasn't been outdone since its debut.

