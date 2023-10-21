Sometimes, movie villains have a point. Ra's al Ghul's assessment of Gotham as being hopelessly corrupt was accurate; Ex Machina's Ava (Alicia Vikander) was genuinely being imprisoned, and the principal (Jeffrey Jones) in Ferris Bueller's Day Off had a right to be annoyed. These antagonists may have used unacceptable methods, but their motivations were based on truth.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movie jerks were actually right. While the movies may have portrayed these characters in a negative light, they actually had some legitimate points.

This article contains spoilers for some of the films discussed.

10 Clubber Lang - 'Rocky III' (1982)

The primary antagonist of Rocky III is Clubber Lang (Mr. T.), a fearsome, relentless boxer who challenges Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) for the heavyweight championship. Lang's intimidating presence and raw power pose a threat to Rocky, leading to a devastating defeat in their first bout. The film explores Rocky's journey to regain his title, with the help of his former rival-turned-trainer, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

Lang criticizes Rocky harshly, but much of what he says is actually sound. For example, he accuses Rocky of only taking on younger, less formidable opponents - something Rocky's manager Mickey (Burgess Meredith) later confirms. "Sure, [Lang is] an arrogant loudmouth who can't even breathe without being disrespectful but he did absolutely win the championship fair and square," said user herequeerandgreat.

9 Mr. Potter - 'It's A Wonderful Life' (1946)

Image via RKO Pictures

Frank Capra's Christmas classic centers on George Bailey (James Stewart), a compassionate small-town banker who, facing financial ruin and personal despair, contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve until his guardian angel (Henry Travers) intervenes. At the same time, the town is menaced by Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore), a greedy businessman trying to expand his empire.

Mr. Potter is awful but, like Lang, much of what he says is accurate. "While he is easily one of the most morally bankrupt characters in all of cinema, [Mr. Potter] is correct that George's father, as nice of a guy as he was, wasn't very business savvy. Even George admits that he has a point," said Redditor herequeerandgreat.

8 Iceman - 'Top Gun' (1986)

In Top Gun, Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Iceman (Val Kilmer) are polar opposites. Where Maverick is a daredevil, flouting the rules in pursuit of the greater good, Iceman is disciplined to a fault and always respects authority. After Goose's death (Anthony Edwards), Iceman is concerned about Maverick's mental state and tries to have him pulled from the mission.

However, several Redditors argued that Maverick's recklessness posed a real threat and that Iceman was right to try and stop him. "Maverick is and was dangerous," said user Creski. "Maverick was the main character, not the good guy. Iceman was the good guy," agreed Redditor Chris8535.

7 Pete - 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

In Edgar Wright's delightful zombie comedy, Pete (Peter Serafinowicz) is Shaun (Simon Pegg) and Ed's (Nick Frost) killjoy roommate, constantly complaining about Ed and haranguing Shaun about getting his life together. Pete is portrayed in a negative light, crystallized by him becoming the first person in Shaun's social circle to become a zombie.

Nevertheless, multiple Redditors took Pete's side. "Ed was a roommate that didn't work, didn't bring money into the house, didn't do basic chores [...] and was kind of a dick when talked to about it," said user Noggin-a-Floggin. "And all of [Pete's] requests of Ed are completely reasonable. Ed's not just freeloading living there, he's actively making the place a state," agreed Redditor rugbyj.

6 Randal - 'Clerks' (1994)

Kevin Smith's micro-budget cult classic chronicles a day in the life of Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran), a quick-stop convenience store clerk, and his friend Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), who works at the neighboring video rental store. Dante struggles with his mundane job, unruly customers, and romantic entanglements, while Randal slacks off at work and provides Dante with unconventional (and unsolicited) advice.

"He's a pretty lovable character from an audience perspective, but Randal is an assh*le in almost every interaction he has with another character in the film. His viewpoint on Dante's situation is totally correct though (and the film makes that clear by the end too)," said user Advanced-Entrance334.

5 Miranda - 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

During a bitter divorce, Daniel (Robin Williams) pretends to be a British nanny so that he can infiltrate his wife's household and spend more time with the kids. It's a charming movie, but in reality, such a harebrained scheme would quickly lead to a restraining order. As a result, one Redditor sided strongly with Daniel's wife Miranda (Sally Field), who naturally objects to Daniel's deception.

"[Miranda's] husband was irresponsible, immature and -- even though the kids loved him -- kind of a bad father. She was correct to go hard on him in the divorce, even though the movie tries to paint her as the unreasonable one. And what he pulls next -- infiltrating their home using a false identity -- is so [inappropriate] that she'd be justified in insisting that he never get to see his children again," said user JayMoots.

4 Harry - 'In Bruges' (2008)

In Martin McDonagh's darkly brilliant masterpiece, hitmen Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) are sent to the picturesque Belgian city of Bruges by their boss, Harry Waters (Ralph Fiennes), following a botched job in London. Harry is a murderous crime boss, but he does have his own moral code, which he abides by, making him an unusually complex antagonist.

"[Harry's] reason for being dead set on killing Colin Farrell? He accidentally murdered a child and killing a kid, regardless of it being unintentional, is a moral bridge too far for [Harry]. As far as motives for murders go, his reason for wanting him dead is a bit more reasonable than most," said user tetoffense. "And [Harry] stood by his values to the extreme that when he himself had accidentally murdered a child [or so he thought], he followed through with killing himself. He had integrity at least," added Redditor Bucky_Fing_Dent.

3 Roy Batty - 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Image via Warner Bros.

Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) is the character at the heart of Blade Runner; a replicant who seeks to extend his limited lifespan and confront his creator, Eldon Tyrell (Joe Turkel). Batty's character is layered, with many Redditors considering him to be a tragic figure rather than a villain. They argued that while Batty's methods were criminal, his grievances were legitimate.

"[Batty] revolts against his masters and demands to live a full life like humans can. At the very end, he opens up and you realize the depth of his anguish," said user herodesfalsk. "The only maybe messed up thing Roy does is probably killing J. F. Sebastian (William Sanderson). He might be an antagonist but nothing else he does is villain behavior," added another Redditor.

2 Walter - 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

John Goodman delivers one of his most entertaining performances in The Big Lebowski as Walter Sobchak, The Dude's (Jeff Bridges) best friend and bowling buddy. Walter is a Vietnam War veteran with a short fuse and a penchant for chaos, delivering many of the film's most memorable lines.

While he does at times scheme against his friend, some Redditors felt that Walter's instincts were generally correct and that The Dude would've benefited from listening to him more. "Everything Walter said about the kidnapping was right. Walter is portrayed as a crazy assh*le but he was right," said user Extension_Tell1579.

1 DJ - 'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' (2017)

In The Last Jedi, Benicio del Toro is DJ, a morally ambiguous hacker who becomes entangled with Finn (John Boyega) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) as they embark on a mission to disable the First Order's tracking system. He's an intriguing, three-dimensional character who both aids the heroes and later betrays them.

"[DJ] points out that the New Republic is so hopelessly corrupt that many of the same folks selling weapons to them are also supplying the First Order because the money is good, even as the FO works to put the galaxy under their authoritarian rule," user Raguleader explains. Thus, not only was DJ right, he was actually warning Finn and Rose not to trust him, too.

