The Mandela Effect is a psychological phenomenon in which large groups of people remember things as being different than the way they actually are. The phenomenon is named after South African president Nelson Mandela, who passed away in 2013, yet multiple people seem to think that he died much earlier. It is characterized by people remembering specific details about certain products, people, or even movies, a view that is shared by the entire group. At the same time, everyone outside of the group remembers these things as being presented or occurring in the way they actually did.

It's gained a lot more traction thanks to the internet, which allows people to share their common memories, much to the confoundment of many. The Mandela Effect can be especially prevalent in movies, especially older classics that might have gained fame due to a misquoted line or inaccurate directions of certain characters. These are some of the most infamous movie Mandela Effects, ranging from lines to pieces of clothing and scenes that might not be exactly as you remember.

10 C-3PO's Leg

'Star Wars' Original Trilogy (1977-1983)

Ever since C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) was introduced in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977), he has been a topic of hot debate. It's not that he's a controversial character, but the color of his right leg is the subject of hot debate. C-3PO is primarily gold in color, so it seems only natural that his right leg would also be gold. Despite many people's insistence that this is the case, as a matter of fact, it isn't.

C-3PO's right leg is actually silver. With all the wicked action going on in Star Wars, the leg of a stiff-moving protocol droid is probably the last thing anyone is concerned about, but those who actually take a minute to go back and watch a movie clip will find that C-3PO's leg has always been silver. The reasoning has yet to be explained, but some people might see it as gold because silver reflects the desert sands of Tatooine, giving the appearance of being gold.

9 "I Am Your Father"

'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

While on the topic of Star Wars, the second film in the original trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back, also fell victim to the infamous Mandela Effect. Pretty much everyone knows the plot twist by now: Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) reveals himself to be Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) father during their climactic lightsaber duel. It's a line often repeated and referenced in pop culture and everyday life.

Alas, it is often misquoted as "Luke, I am your father." However, the correct line is "No, I am your father." It makes a whole lot more sense, contextually, because Luke scornfully accuses Vader of murdering his father, so the "no" comes as a denial. It's a minor misquote, but a misquote all the same, and perhaps one of the most famous Mandela Effects to date, considering how many fans will insist they heard it as being "Luke" rather than "no."

8 Mirror, Mirror

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

One of the first Disney animated musicals, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is nearly 100 years old and is still the topic of some debate for one particular scene. At the beginning of the movie, the Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) speaks to her Magic Mirror (Moroni Olsen), demanding to know who is the most beautiful woman in the world. Of course, many know the story by now: the mirror tells the Queen that it is not her that is the prettiest, but Snow White (Adriana Caselotti), kickstarting the movie's events as the Queen develops a vendetta for the young princess.

In this case, the Mandela Effect comes from what exactly the Queen says: "Magic Mirror on the wall." Still, many insist that the line is "Mirror, mirror, on the wall." Well, as it turns out, both versions are kind of correct. The movie version is "Magic mirror" but the original fairytale by the Brothers Grimm uses "mirror, mirror," which in turn became the most popular iteration.

7 The Dance Scene

'Risky Business' (1983)

Risky Business is a teen coming-of-age comedy movie and one of the first major movies of A-List actor Tom Cruise. There is a scene in particular where Cruise's character, Joel, is home alone and uses a stereo system to blast "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger while dancing around his living room in his tighty-whities. It became a staple of the 80s and is a true testament to the comedy of the era. There's just one thing that people misremember about it.

During the scene, a lot of cinephiles seem to remember Cruise wearing sunglasses while dancing, but the fact of the matter is he doesn't; in fact, he has nothing on his face. Joel does wear sunglasses at other points in the movie, so it's easy to associate them with this scene. The iconic scene is misremembered by so many that the wrong version even made its way into other forms of pop culture, appearing as part of an 80s-themed costume in Grown Ups 2.

6 'Shazaam'

'Kazaam' (1996)

During the 1990s, comedian Sinbad appeared in different comedy movies, following the trend of a lot of other comedians at the time. Many who grew up in the 90s will state they remember a movie known as Shazaam, in which Sinbad stars as a bumbling genie with magical powers. There's just one problem: this movie never happened, and it's really not known why so many people remember it or where the idea came from.

This particular Mandela Effect is really spooky. Sinbad has been really great about it and even parodied it at one point, but the fact still stands that this movie was never made or even conceptualized. This might seem impossible on the surface, but it is perhaps easily explained by the existence of 1996's Kazaam starring Shaquille O'Neal. In the movie, Shaq stars as a genie-like figure, thus clarifying some of the questions this Mandela Effect raises.

5 "Phone Home"

'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is a classic childhood movie from the 80s about a young boy befriending a lost alien life form. Upon discovering what a telephone is, the titular E.T. (Pat Welsh) asks to use it to call his home planet, using the now-famous quote, "E.T. phone home." Or does he? While this is probably how most people will reference it in real life, this is another misquote, but the original is very similar.

What E.T. actually says is "E.T. home phone," at least at first and very awkwardly, to emphasize that he is still learning human speech. In all fairness, Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Elliott (Henry Thomas) say the line as "E.T. phone home," and the alien himself later repeats it as such, explaining why pretty much everyone believes E.T. says it like that. Also, "phone home" just rolls off the tongue better and is more fun to say. Saying "home phone" might be technically right, but it still feels wrong.

4 Freddy Krueger's Sweater

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) is the monstrous antagonist from the slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street and its subsequent sequels. He is easily recognized by his old, beat-up hat, mottled flesh, long metallic claws, and iconic striped sweater. But this sweater has also become the subject of the Mandela Effect. See, a lot of people remember the sweater as being red and black striped, even though one quick look at Freddy will reveal that's not the case.

Krueger's sweater is actually red and green. Maybe people misremember this detail, perhaps because red and black make for a more sinister color combination, reminiscent of Black Widow spiders, while red and green evoke feelings of Christmas and joy. The raggedy nature of the sweater also makes the green duller, making it easier to confuse for black. The fact still stands that the sweater is indeed red and green, despite any insistence to the contrary.

3 Looney Toons

'Looney Tunes' Franchise (1930-)

Looney Tunes has built an enormous multimedia empire since its inception in 1930, including several TV series, video games, and, of course, feature films. The Mandela Effect on this one is a simple misspelling by fans, many of whom think it's supposed to be spelled "Looney Toons" rather than the correct version, Looney Tunes. "Toons" and "tunes" are homonyms, meaning they are two words that sound alike but mean completely different things.

"Toons," of course, is short for "cartoons," so it's easy to see how it might be confused with the original. However, during its original inception, Looney Tunes had a lot of musical numbers, so the "tunes" refer to its musicality rather than the medium on which it exists. It's an easy mix-up, and while it definitely isn't the weirdest Mandela Effect out there, it's still one that's gotten pretty famous.

2 George's Tail

'Curious George' (2006)

Curious George is another multimedia franchise that initially started as a book series before being adapted into multiple TV series and, eventually, a feature film. The 2006 movie allowed this Mandela Effect to gain traction. The eponymous character, George, is a mischievous monkey who gets himself into all sorts of trouble thanks to the curiosity that earns him his namesake.

It may shock audiences to know that George does not have a tail. Again, this Mandela Effect makes some sense because real monkeys have tails, one of the defining characteristics that separates them from the likes of chimpanzees or other apes. In the original books, George is explicitly referred to as a monkey, so it's only natural to make the connection with a real monkey and remember him as having a tail despite his lack of one in the actual show/movie/book series.

1 "Play it Again"

'Casablanca' (1942)

Perhaps one of the best and most famous movies of all time, Casablanca has countless fans who surely love to rewatch it. Much of the movie takes place in a café, where a pianist named Sam (Dooley Wilson) often provides music for the guests. During a romantic scene between Rick (Humphrey Bogart) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), Rick asks Sam to play the song "As Time Goes By" by Herman Hupfeld.

This is yet another misquote. The assumption is that either Rick or Ilsa says, "Play it again, Sam," but the truth is, none of them do. In fact, nobody does. They both say either "Play it" or "Play it, Sam," but not once do either ever use the word "again." It's another mistake that's easy to make, given how similar the actual lines are. However, this misquote has actually become quite famous, to the point where many will feel betrayed when hearing the actual line.